BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H., who will be discussing Christian fasting.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "A Bouquet of Summer Poems." Members will sit in a semicircle and read to each other from a packet of poems about summer. Members can choose a poem from the handout to read aloud. There will be several poems suitable for children.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Shabbat Morning Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 151 Greenleaf Street, Brattleboro; also by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/4300550548.
For more information visit, https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon entitled, "A Tribute to Pollyannish Christians." Holly Kennedy will greet those in attendance and will read the scripture for the morning, Matthew 11: 16-19, 25-30.
Later in the service she will offer the Prayers of the People. Nan Mann will provide the children's message on behalf of Christian Education. Eric Strickland, a member of our choir, will sing "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" as an anthem as well as "The Old Rugged Cross" during the offertory.
Everyone is invited to a coffee hour after the service.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years” by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women’s Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kemmerer.).
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Sue's message is: "Come to Me and Rest." Join in to listen to Jesus' words of encouragement and reassurance which help Christians face the hardships of life. Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Precious Lord, teach me what real love is really like. Forgive me, Father, for my resentments. Help me, Lord, to be so filled with your Spirit of Love, that I may share your love with others. Fill me with kindness and compassion for those I meet along the way of life. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is taken from Matthew 11: 16-19, 25-30, "Come to Me and Rest." Jesus said, "Now to what can I compare the people of this day? They are like children sitting in the market place. One group shouts to the other, 'We played wedding music for you, but you wouldn't dance! We sang funeral songs, but you wouldn't cry!' When John came, he fasted and drank no wine, and everyone said, 'He has a demon in him!' When the Son of Man came, he ate and drank, and everyone said, 'Look at this man! He is a glutton and wine drinker, a friend of tax collectors and other outcasts!' God's wisdom, however, is shown to be true by its results." At that time Jesus said, "Father, Lord of heaven and earth! I thank you because you have shown to the unlearned what you have hidden from the wise and learned. Yes, Father, this was how you were pleased to have it happen." "My Father has given me all things. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal Him. Come to me, all of you who are tired from carrying heavy loads, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke and put it on you, and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble in spirit; and you will find rest. For the yoke I give you is easy, and the load I will put on you is light." (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Church Picnics will be held on Sunday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 27 right after church at Pastor Sue's house. There will also be a fall yard sale on Sept. 2.
Bible Study will not be held during the summer. The church will resume the study of Luke in the fall. The Beloved Community Workshops will also resume in the fall.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is welcome to join us for a Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church. This week’s reading from Romans, chapter 7 focuses on one of our deepest contradictions as human beings: We know what we should do, what would be best for us, but we often don’t do it. Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message will explore how if we put nothing before God, despite the many temptations to do so, we can satisfy our innermost desires. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “It is Well with My Soul” and “Shall We Gather at the River?”
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursday and Sunday by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
The Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082044649121.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: 3 Sit Sunday Meditation, 9 a.m. to noon; Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats: Allowing Love to Flourish, Practicing Boundless Meditation class with Paul Rodrigue starts July 10; July 22 Outdoor Retreat with Amanda Kenyon; Aug. 26 Half-Day Online Retreat Working with Comparing Mind with Susan Dreyer Leon.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
Summer conversations about scripture will be each Sunday in July from 9 to 9:50 a.m. in the Meeting Room. This summer, the church will be reading through much of Genesis, Romans and Matthew on Sunday mornings.
Because the preacher for the day does not have time to address all the scriptures during our worship, Mary Lindquist (and adwoa Wilson on July 16 and Phillip Wilson on July 23) will be offering a relaxed time to come together and talk about the scripture. We will give overviews of these books from the Bible as well as discuss the appointed lessons.
The church's children's education programs pause for the summer, but Kaitlin and Blue, nursery providers, are available to care for kids of all ages during the 10:15 service. They will be including time on the playground each Sunday when the weather allows. Parents may bring kids to the nursery at 10:15 a.m. to go with Kaitlin and Blue to the playground.
On Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m., there will be a Celebration Brass Band outdoor concert at Christ Church in Guilford. The concert is to remember those we have lost during the pandemic - and others. Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Catholic Church has a marvelous collection of stained glass windows. They were created for the church in 1889 by the Art Stained Glass Institute of F. Nicolas and Sons in Roermond, Holland. The images of Saints are delicately rendered with amazing patterns and fanciful architectural details incorporated into the iconography. The spiritual beauty of the saints pictured is captured in the light of their holy lives and their heroic examples of love and faith.
A program on the saints pictured in the stained-glass windows will be presented in the church by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on our patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel.
The program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass. The example and life of the saint will serve as a teaching tool to bring us closer to Jesus and His Way.
The other facilitators will be as follows: Dr. Jennifer Healy, Ph.D in Visual and Language Arts – St. Patrick; Father Carlos Viego, Chaplain at Thomas Aquinas College – Mary, Holy Mother of God; Father Kevin Chalifoux, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in Wilmington, Vermont – Saint Catherine of Alexandria; Father Michael Pierz, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield, Massachusetts – Saint John the Baptist; Deacon Christopher Dougherty – Saint Brigid; Father Henry Furman, Pastor at Saint Michael Catholic Church in Brattleboro – Saint Michael; Mr. Peter Orlowski, High School Teacher at Saint Michael School; Father Noiseux, retired priest Father DiMascola, retired priest; Father Greg Caldwell, Parochial Vicar at Saint Michael Parish.
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold an outdoor garden worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. with the message: "Grouse, Grouse, Grouse;" Tuesday there will be a dinner and book group on “Quiet,” beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Luke 18: 9-14. Rev. Bracebridge will also offer a summary of his experience at 34th UCC General Synod national meeting that he attended last week in Indianapolis. Refreshments will be served after the service.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship will be led by Sue Owings. Stefan Amidon Leads the Choir this Sunday: The Guilford Community Choir welcomes singers. Arrive at 8:40 .m., ready to rehearse at 8:45 for the 10 a.m. service. The Anthems are: “There’s A Light” Beth Nielsen Chapman & “What a Wonderful World” Bob Thiele, George Davis Weiss, George Douglas, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns are: “Morning Has Broken” & “For the Beauty of the Earth”.
The Guilford Community Church is searching for singers, readers, actors, costume designers and general helpers to participate in "The Pageant Performances" taking place 7 p.m. Aug. 5 evening and 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the new Guilford Community Park Pavilion. For more information, contact Sue Owings at skowings@gmail.com or 802-579-4524
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by guest speaker, Miriam Allbee. The scripture reading is from Psalm 46: 1-10. Hymns for the service are “Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise” and “Be Still, My Soul.” The Prelude “Way Maker” by Osinachi Okoro and the Postlude “Diadamata” by George Elvey will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director. The Offertory “Amazing Grace” by John Newton will be played by Linda Bastian on handbells.
The missions for July are WCSD L’After Program and Brattleboro Hospice. On Monday evening, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday at 10 a.m. Men’s Coffee Group will meet.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will have intermittent hours for most of the week. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
On Sunday, July 9, Rev. Sandra Whippie returns to lead the Sunday service at the Walpole Unitarian Church, located at 14 Union Street in Walpole, NH, to fill in for Affiliate Minister, Rev. Elaine Bomford. Her sermon is entitled, "The Varied Views of Jesus Christ."
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.