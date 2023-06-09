BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
Interim Pastor Eric Feustel will be away this week. Worship service will be provided by the deacons. Leslie Lassetter will provide the sermon titled “A Blind Man, A Goat, & A Really Big Fish: Life of Tobit.”
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Sharing Who We Are," with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. This multigenerational service will be interactive and celebrate who members are and what members each offer with ritual, stories and music. The church will hold its Annual Flower Ceremony, so bring a flower or flowers to share.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community will host a Klezmer Artists-in-Residence & Dance Party at the synagogue, 151 Greenleaf St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. From 10 a.m. to noon there will be two concurrent Artist In-Residence sessions: “Go Figure: Learning the Basics of Klezmer Dance," for all levels, and “Klezmer Tunes for Everyone!” open to all instrument players. There will be a break from noon to 2 p.m. for lunch (not provided), and from 2 to 5 p.m. will be the Klezmer Dance Party for all ages and experience.
Register at https://bajcvermont.org/klezmer-workshop-and-dance-party-registration/ or by emailing andiwaisman@gmail.com. This event is offered on a sliding scale of $15 -50 depending on level of participation and ability to give. Payment can be made by PayPal through the website link or at the door.
For more information visit, https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon entitled “Compassion and Mercy vs. Retribution and Sacrifice.” In it, he will take the opportunity to reflect on Pride Month, affirming Centre Church's designation as an “Open and Affirming” congregation. A member of the congregation will greet those in attendance and will read the scripture for the morning, which is Matthew 9:9-13, 18-26. Dr. Jennifer Ambler will offer a special message for the children in attendance and online. Music will includes the hymns “In the Midst of New Dimensions,” “In Christ There is No East Nor West” and “For the Healing of the Nations,” and an anthem entitled “I Am A Child of This Planet” by M. Haugen. A coffee hour to which all are invited will follow immediately after the service. Following the service the annual church picnic will be held on the lawn of the church. There will be food donated by various members of the congregation, including traditional hot fudge sundaes for all.
During the week, the church sponsored a meeting with Partners for Sacred Spaces, to which many members of the Brattleboro community were invited. More than 100 people attended and participated in a brainstorming session which yielded many ideas for ways in which Centre Church might enrich and be enriched by the local community. All suggestions will be taken under consideration by the planning team as Centre Church moves forward into a developing understanding of what it means to be a downtown church in Brattleboro in the 21st century.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years” by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women’s Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kemmerer.).
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Sue’s message is: “Follow Me,” reminds us that by following Jesus, we know that He is with us during the trails and tribulations of life. Jazz artist Dan DeWalt will play music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Bible Study is offered every Thursday, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the study of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m.
For Thought & Prayer: Lord, you are all-knowing and full of wisdom. Help me follow Jesus in my every thought, word, and deed. As I follow your example for my life, may my mind be quieted during the storms I face, knowing that Jesus is always by my side, for He tells me, “You can stop worrying and find peace; come follow me, for I will comfort and protect you.” Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is Matthew 9:9-13, “Jesus Calls Matthew.” “Jesus left that place, and as he walked along, he saw a tax collector named Matthew sitting in his office, He said to him, ‘Follow me.’ Matthew got up and followed him. While Jesus was having a meal in Matthew’s house, many tax collectors and other outcasts came and joined Jesus and his disciples at the table. Some Pharisees saw this and asked his disciples, ‘Why does your teacher eat with such people?’ Jesus heard them and answered, ‘People who are well do not need a doctor, but only those who are sick. Go and find out what is meant by the scripture that says: “It is kindness that I want, not animal sacrifices.” I have not come to call respectable people, but outcasts.’” (Good News Bible)
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Sit and Talks with Our Teachers 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats: June 18 with Kiim Weeber - Heavenly Messengers; and June 24 outdoor retreat with Amanda Kenyon. Flourish: Practicing Boundless Meditation with Paul Rodrigue starting July 10
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
Pride Sunday will be celebrated June 11, at St. Michael’s. The Rev. John Michael Longworth, a member of our “Church in the Cloud,” will be preaching in-person at 8 and 10:15 a.m. Reverend Michael is a Methodist minister, a member of the Order of Ecumenical Franciscans, and a graduate of the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. They are a trained spiritual director and counselor living in Rutland.
The Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. on Pride Sunday is “What Do All Those Letters Mean? LGBTQ+.” The Forum will explain the acronym, give different perspectives on its meaning and use, and answer your questions. The Rev. Lars Hunter and other members of the congregation will lead in the Meeting Room.
Next Sunday, June 18, parishioner John Lent, former director of the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, will preach and lead the Adult Forum. Lent now works as a special assistant to Archbishop Hosam Naoum, the Anglican Bishop in Jerusalem. In this forum, titled “Faith Under Occupation: The Plight of Indigenous Christians in the Holy Land,” Lent will talk about his years of working with the Palestinian Christian community. He will share videos, photos and stories from his travel and work in this volatile part of the world.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold worship services on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., focusing on the message, “Believe.” Tuesday there will be a dinner and book group on “Quiet,” beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Romans 8.1-17 with the sermon "Freedom in the Spirit." Members will be celebrating Children's Sunday and honor graduates. Children and youth gather with their families in the sanctuary and will head downstairs with Christian Education director Billie Slade for Sunday School after a children's message. This will be the last week of Sunday school for the season, but will resume in September.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship will focus on the First Sunday of Pride Month/Trinity Sunday, led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. Stephan Amidon leads the choir.
The Anthems are: "I'm Gonna Lift My Sister Up" by Faya Rose Touré, arr. Peter & Mary Alice Amidon and "Testament to Love" Amanda Udis-Kessler. The Hymns are: "Out of the Depths," "She Suffered Twelve Long Years," and "O Christ the Healer."
Upcoming worship services for Pride Month: June 11, Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Trialblazers; June 18, Faces of Faith, Ken Kornfield; June 25, An Interfaith and Interfaithless Pride Service Celebration.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with scripture reading is from Matthew 9:9-13. Hymns for the service are “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” and “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing.” The Prelude “Just As I Am” by Charlotte Elliott will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ/piano duet. The Offertory “There’s a Wideness in God’s Mercy” by Carlton Young will be sung by the choir. The Postlude “Marvelous Light” by Charlie Hall will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director.
Missions for June are Newbrook Fire and Rescue and the Townshend Food Shelf.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the Trustees will meet in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Ladies Aid will meet at 10 a.m. Bell and choir practices have ended for the summer.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will have intermittent hours for most of the week. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.