BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
Continuing the sermon series on words associated with Communion, this Sunday Pastor Feustel will be speaking about the word "Sacrament." This is a word not often used in the Protestant traditions, and it is particularly rare among Baptists. Even fewer people understand what the word means. However, the word has a rich history and deep meaning for every Christian as we receive Communion. Everyone is invited to First Baptist Church to celebrate Communion at the Lord's Table this Sunday.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a brief sermon entitled, "Front Row Seats at the Baptism." The scripture for the morning is Acts 2:36-41. On this Sunday the congregation will celebrate Holy Baptism as well Holy Communion. The daughter of Drew and Christine Kacik, Dalia, will be baptized. Reverend Couper will provide the children's sermon entitled “Front Row (Children's) Seats at the Baptism.” As usual on the first Sunday of each month, we will share communion. The music for the morning will include “All Things Bright and Beautiful” by J. Rutter and Cebell (a trumpet air) by H. Purcell.
The Annual Meeting of the Congregation will follow immediately after the service.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years” by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women’s Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kemmerer.).
There will be a meeting on June 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parlor to undertake a community asset mapping event, part of the church's long term planning process. Contact Lynn Herzog or April Harkness for more information.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Ralph promises to deliver a message is both inspiring and inspirational. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Bible Study is offered every Thursday, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the study of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m.
For Thought & Prayer: “Lord, thank you, that in spite of what has come my way, I am still breathing. Thank you that I am not abandoned or alone, but am able to call upon you for help at any time. Thank you that I am not without hope, for I have a Savior, Redeemer and Rescuer in Jesus Christ. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is about the meaning of the Holy Trinity, from the Book of Matthew 28:16-20. “The eleven disciples went to the hill in Galilee where Jesus had told them to go. When they saw him, they worshiped him, even though some of them doubted. Jesus drew near and said to them, “I have been given all authority in heaven and on earth. Go, then, to all peoples everywhere and make them my disciples: baptize them in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, and teach them to obey everything I have commanded you. And I will be with you always, to the end of the age.” (Good News Bible)
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is invited to join in for Sunday service at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message, based on the first chapter of the Book of Genesis, will celebrate the awe and diversity of God’s creation. Hymns will include “For the Beauty of the Earth” and organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play “How Majestic is Your Name” and “Peace I Leave with You.”
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursday and Sunday by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
The Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082044649121.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrigue, 10 a.m. to moon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats: June 18 with Kiim Weeber -- Heavenly Messengers; and June 24 outdoor retreat with Amanda Kenyon.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
A volume of The Saint John's Bible will be at St. Michael’s for viewing by all in the community during Sunday morning, June 4, and by appointment on Saturday afternoon and evening, June 3, and on Sunday afternoon and evening. Commissioned by Saint John's Abbey and University in 1998, this is the first hand-illuminated Bible created in over 500 years. To make an appointment to view the Saint John’s Bible between 2 and 9 p.m. on June 3 or between 1 and 9 p.m. on June 4, contact David Treadwell at 734-657-0023.
Pride Sunday will be celebrated at St. Michael’s on June 11. The Rev. John Michael Longworth, a member of the “Church in the Cloud,” will be preaching at 8 a.m. and 10:15 am. John Michael is a Methodist minister, a member of the Order of Ecumenical Franciscans, and a graduate of the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. They are a trained spiritual director and counselor living in Rutland.
St. Michael’s support to the men of the Southern State Correctional Facility continues and the church is beginning to provide courses, lectures and workshops for inmates. A creative writing class is currently being taught. If you would like to discuss an offering, contact Cliff Wood at clwood0213@gmail.com or 802-518-2080.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold worship services on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., focusing on the message, “Living into the Mystery.” Tuesday there will be a dinner and book group on “Thanks,” beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir. Saturday, serve at the I-91 Welcome Center.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on John 15.1-8, focusing on the image of the Vine and the Branches. Children and youth begin with their families in worship and head down to Sunday School with Billie Slade after a special message for children. Refreshments will be served after the service.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship will focus on the First Sunday of Pride Month/Trinity Sunday, led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. Andy Davis leads the choir. Peter Amidon is the Accompanist this Sunday.
The Anthems are: “Ain’t You Got a Right to the Tree of Life” by Guy Carawan & “Up Over My Head (I See Freedom in the Air)” Traditional. The Hymns are: “God Beyond All Names” and “In Christ There is No East or West”.
Upcoming worship services for Pride Month: June 4, More than Two: A Celebration of Trans and Non-Binary People; June 11, Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Trialblazers; June 18, Faces of Faith, Ken Kornfield; June 25, An Interfaith and Interfaithless Pride Service Celebration.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “The unbearable wholeness of being.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 28:16-20. Hymns for the service are “Rejoice, Ye Pure in Heart” and “Christ Beside Me.” The Prelude “Take Time to be Holy” by G. Stebbins and arranged by arr. Kevin McChesney, will be played by the handbell ensemble. The Offertory “A Welcome Place” by Joel Raney will be sung by the choir. The Postlude “The Power and the Glory” by Joyce Eilers will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director.
Missions for June are Newbrook Fire and Rescue and the Townshend Food Shelf.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Senior Lunch will be served at noon. Bell and choir practices are at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be closed for most of the week.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.