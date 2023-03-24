BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
If we pause to think about it, light is mystifying. What exactly is light? We all know what it is, but do we? If you're reading this, you are enjoying the benefit of light. If you're looking out a window at an early spring landscape, it is light that allows your eyes to perceive it. The Bible says that God is light, but if we don't know what light is, how can we derive any meaning from the metaphor? This Sunday Pastor Feustel will be speaking about the Light of Christ.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "Finding Our Way in the Wilderness," led by the Rev. Telos Whitfield. The congregation will explore the places within us that can feel like wilderness, and learn how we can help in saving and preserving the remaining wilderness. Ancient and modern stories of how a relationship with wilderness within and beyond can heal and transform us.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Shir Heharim-BAJC holds services and special events, and offers several special interest groups (book club, meditation group, and Mah Jongg club). For updated information visit the website at https://bajcvermont.org/.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the fifth in the Lenten season, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach a sermon entitled “Come Forth.” It will be based on the story in the Gospel of John about Lazarus being raised from the dead. Dennis Newman will read the scripture fo the morning which is Gospel of John: 11:1-45. Mr. Newman will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Reverend Couper will provide a message for the children in the service as well as for those who are listening at home. There will be a hospitality time immediately following the service.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Centre Church provides a worship space for newly settled members of the Afghan community in Brattleboro, as well as space for the Brattleboro Zen Center. There is a Centered Yoga service held weekly in the chapel. Call the office for meeting times.
In cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, approximately 800 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Also, Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org. First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday Pastor Sue’s sermon is entitled, “He Wept.” Join in for an inspiring message about opening our minds and hearts to the words of Jesus Christ. The Scripture reading is from the Book of John 11:1-44. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: May the glory and the promise of this joyous time of year bring peace and happiness to you and those you hold most dear. Amen
Announcements: There will be a Palm Sunday service on April 2 at 10:30 a.m., and a Maundy Thursday Service on April 6 at 5 p.m. at the church. Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the church at 6 a.m. The regular Easter service will be held in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study is offered every Thursday at 5 p.m. with a homemade dinner and dessert, followed by the study of the Book of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free Workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Then Pastor(s) Ralph and Ingrid’s Workshop this week will focus on Mahatma Gandhi’s understanding of Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m. All classes are an all-levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to the Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s reflection this week is based on the shortest verse in the Bible. Before Jesus performs the miracle of raising Lazarus from the tomb, he joins his friends in mourning with the family. “Jesus wept,” we are told in the shortest verse (John 11:35). Pastor Kirk will talk about the power in those two short words, which illustrate God's empathy with those who are suffering. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Simple Gifts,” “The Old Rugged Cross Made the Difference,” and “I Will Arise and Go to Jesus.”
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Saturday Retreat with Matthew Brensilver, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Claire Stanley, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (on Zoom and in person); Tuesday Evening Meditation: 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website, including the upcoming retreats March 25, Maturing our Stories, Relinquishing our Stories, and April 8, Basic Goodness, www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church offers an 8 am service with Eucharist and a 10:15 am service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. Nursery care for young children (infants – 3) is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Links to more information, to the bulletin for the 10:15 service and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org, under “Sunday Morning” and the “eNews.” All are welcome at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. which is fully accessible and has parking available for those with mobility difficulty.
Holy Week & Easter Services:
Palm Sunday, April 2: 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist; 10:15 a.m. Holy Eucharist & Procession with Palms.
Wednesday, April 5: 7 p.m. Tenebrae Service.
Maundy Thursday, April 6: 6 p.m. Dinner in the Undercroft, followed by 7 p.m. gathering in the church for foot washing and Holy Eucharist; 8 p.m. to midnight, Night Watch.
Good Friday, April 7: Good Friday liturgy at noon; 7 p.m. Good Friday liturgy with music and veneration of the cross.
Holy Saturday, April 8: 9 to 9:20 a.m., a brief, informal service of scripture and prayers in the church.
Easter Sunday, April 9: 5:15 a.m. The Great Vigil of Easter; 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist; 10:15 a.m. Festival Holy Eucharist.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Centering Prayer service in the Chapel, from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.; a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel, noon to 12:30 p.m.,
Thursdays, Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom, 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays, Centering Prayer in the Chapel, 8 a.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. Confessions are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m., Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, and again after Stations of the Cross, first Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. or by appointment. The rosary is prayed a half hour before every weekday Mass and before the 8 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Morning prayer is Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. Evening prayer is after the 5:15 pm. Mass on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, after Stations on Fridays during Lent and at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Thursdays at 9 a.m. via Zoom: A catechism study is led by Father Henry. If you would like to participate, contact the rectory.
Fridays during Lent: The church is praying the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. Join the group in drawing closer to the Lord Jesus in His Passion.
Sunday evenings there is a rosary walk at 5:15 p.m. Meet at the Church.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message: “Go Live,” also live streamed on the Trinity Facebook page; at 4 p.m. there will be a Community gathering via Mindful Minute Column - Discussion on “Hope – A Dangerous Thing, A Beautiful Thing.” All are welcome; Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Book group will meet to discuss Borg’s “The God We never Knew: From a Dogmatic to a Contemporary Faith.” Wednesday at 7 p.m. is N.A, and A.A. (women). Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi (all welcome) and 10:15 a.m. choir. Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and meditation.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. with Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha leading the service. This week, the congregation will look at Matthew 7.24-29, the metaphor of the wise man and the foolish man building houses on rock and sand. Children and youth are encouraged to attend, beginning the morning with their families in the sanctuary, then moving downstairs after a special message to Sunday School led by Billie Slade. Refreshments will be served after the service.
EAST DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
For the Fifth Sunday of Lent Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will give a sermon titled, “Unbind.” The choir led by Peter Amidon. The Anthems are: “Rise Up Lazarus” and “Plowshare Prayer,” words and music Spencer LaJoye, arr. Peter Amidon. The Hymns are: “Can These Bones Live?” Words Anna Strickland, Tune Lauda Anima, “Lord, If Only You Had Been Here,” words Carolyn Winfrey Gillette, Beach Springs, and “Send Your Spirit to Set Us Free,” words and music: Barbara Hamm.
The Children begin in worship and are dismissed to their morning program with Mary Alice Amidon. The children will continue with the Lenten Lesson Series.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on March 12, the third Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a reflection title, “Life enough.” The scripture reading is from John 11. Hymns for the service are “Morning Has Broken” and “Breathe on Me, Breath of God.” The Prelude “Set Free” will be sung by Jim Kyle and Mike Kelly. The Offertory “O Love, How Deep, How Broad” arranged by Michael Praetorius and George Woodward will be sung by the choir. The Postlude “Shout to the Lord” will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
The mission for March is One Great Hour of Sharing.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall and at 7 p.m., Courageous Conversation #3 on the morality of abortion with Elizabeth Freese will be held in the sanctuary. Bell and choir practice this week will be held on Wednesday beginning at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in for a new sermon series entitled “Redigging Old Wells. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533 (messages answered asap).
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 113 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. Parking is available behind the church. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.