BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
Join in with First Baptist Church on Sunday as visiting pastor C.J. King gives a sermon titled, “That Inner Glow.” Transfiguration Sunday takes us beyond the everyday material world, into the world of spirit, where the light of God is made visible through Jesus Christ. On that mountain-top, the sacred becomes dramatically present. We are called to take this mountain-top experience, this sacred inner glow, back into our daily lives.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "What Is Memory?" with guest speaker, the Rev. Jane Dwinell, a retired UU minister who specialized in helping small congregations. She is the author of "Big Ideas for Small Congregations," and more recently, the co-author (with Sky Yardley) of "Alzheimer’s Canyon: One Couple’s Reflections on Living with Dementia." She divides her time between Alburgh and Burlington. Of this service, Dwinell says, “When my husband, Sky, was diagnosed with dementia in 2016, he set out to learn everything he could about the disease. As the years and his disease progressed, we often talked about memory, what it is, and what might be important about it. I will share some of our thoughts about this important subject given that six million Americans — and their loved ones — are currently living with dementia.”
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
On Friday, Feb. 24, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community at 151 Greenleaf St. will host Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. with candle-lighting and singing, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Mini-TEDx talks will begin at 7:30 p.m. Members and friends will speak for seven to eight minutes on any topic they are passionate about, from the medical uses of psychedelics in the living and dying, to perseverance and hope in Haiti, to timber framing, to Haiku. It is not yet clear if this will be a catered meal or potluck. Contact ravamita@bajcvermont.org by Feb. 22 to RSVP and for more information.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach a sermon entitled “Mythic Geography,” in which he will call for ecojustice in a world threatened by drastic environmental destruction. A parishioner, Roger Miller, will welcome all who join in. He will also read the scripture for the morning which is Matthew 17:1-9, and will provide the Prayers of the People later in the service. A message for children will be provided by Reverend Couper. Immediately following the service, in the hospitality time, the congregation will observe Shrove Tuesday with a Pancake Buffet to which all are invited.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Wednesday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. in the chapel and online.
Thursday: Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church, currently reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans.
In addition, Centre Church provides a worship space for newly settled members of the Afghan community in Brattleboro, as well as a space for the Brattleboro Zen Center. Information about services for each of these faith communities can be obtained by calling the church as indicated below.
In cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St, Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday the congregation will be observing Transfiguration Sunday and witness "the wonder of Jesus being transformed before our very eyes." Pastor Sue’s sermon is entitled, “Be Not Afraid.” Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt will plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear Lord, thank you for another beautiful day of life. Every breath I take is a gift from you. Lord, you are all powerful and I know there is nothing you can’t do. Thank you, Lord, for no matter what I face today, with your help, I will be able to endure, overcome and prevail. May this day be filled with healing, abundant blessings, new opportunities and answered prayers. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew 17:1-9, entitled, “The Transfiguration.” “Six days later Jesus took with him Peter and the brothers James and John and led them up a high mountain where they were alone. As they looked on, a change came over Jesus: his face was shining like the sun, and his clothes were dazzling white. Then the three disciples saw Moses and Elijah talking with Jesus. So Peter spoke up and said to Jesus, ‘Lord, how good it is that we are here! If you wish I will make three tents here, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.’ While he was talking, a shining cloud came over them, and a voice from the cloud said, ‘This is my own dear Son, with whom I am pleased – listen to him!’ When the disciples heard the voice, they were so terrified that they threw themselves face downward on the ground. Jesus came to them and touched them. ‘Get up,’ he said. ‘Don't be afraid!’ So they looked up and saw no one there but Jesus. As they came down the mountain, Jesus ordered them, ‘Don't tell anyone about this vision you have seen until the Son of Man has been raised from death.’” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: A combined ABC/FUMC Leadership meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at the church. Ash Wednesday will be offered on Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. A Maundy Thursday Service will be held April 6 at 5 p.m. Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the church at 6 a.m. The regular Easter service will be held in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study on Thursdays at 5 p.m. with homemade dinner and dessert shared by all. The study of the Book of Luke is from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops every Saturday, with Pastor Sue teaching a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Exercise Class from 11 to 11:45 a.m., and Pastors Ralph and Ingrid will teach a program on “Active Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m.. Both classes are an All-Levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational of West Brattleboro
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship service with First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro on Sundays at 11 a.m.
The church is at 880 Western Avenue. Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Third Saturday Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Saturday Evening Sangha Poetry Night, 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Susan Dreyer Leon, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website, including the upcoming March 25 Maturing our Stories, Relinquishing our Stories Retreat. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the season of Lent, is on Feb. 22. The liturgy, which includes the imposition of ashes and Holy Eucharist, will be offered at St. Michael’s at noon and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. There will be music at the 5:30 service. More information about services and activities in the season of Lent is on the Church website.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street; 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Masses on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed, ch. 1078 -- This week it will be broacast on ch. 1079) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. The rosary is prayed half hour before every weekday Mass. Morning Prayer is Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. Evening prayer is at 5:45 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 5:15 p.m. on Fridays during Lent.
Ash Wednesday Holy Mass Times at 8:45 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Thursdays during Lent: The Apostle’s Creed is the oldest of the official creeds of the Church and is still used today as a baptismal creed. During Lent, as we prepare to renew our baptismal promises at Easter, what does the Apostle’s Creed actually say? How is it important for us today? How does it affect how we live? Join Fr. Greg Caldwell in the Youth Center at St Michael Church on Thursdays in Lent, starting Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., for a series of reflections on the Apostle’s Creed.
Fridays during Lent: The church will be praying the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Join the group in drawing closer to the Lord Jesus in His Passion. The social on Sundays, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass, will replace the soup served other years after Stations of the Cross.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message, “Open for Change.” The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. There will be a 10:30 a.m. luncheon after worship. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Book Group, “The God We Never Knew: From a Dogmatic to a Contemporary Understanding of Faith” dinner and discussion; Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and meditation.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship for Transfiguration Sunday with Larry Crockett directing the choir. The scripture reading for the day is Matthew 17.1-9. Children and Youth are encouraged and wanted and will join their families for the beginning of worship, then head downstairs with Billie Slade for Sunday School after a special message. Refreshments will be served after the worship service.
EAST DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m.
This Sunday's worship will center on Faces of Faith: Bold and Untold Stories About Gratitude and Love. Katharine Breunig shares a Sacred Story. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will lead worship. The choir will be led by Andy Davis. The Anthems are: “I Want to Thank you Lord” words and music by Moses Hogan, arr. Andy Davis, and “I Still Have Joy,” arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns are: “The Holly and the Ivy” music traditional, words: traditional chorus and verses by Tony and Margaret Dale Barrand, and “Angels Hovering ‘Round.” The Children are welcome to begin in worship and will be dismissed to their morning program with Bonnie Garrapy. The children and Bonnie will be making pretzels.
The church will hold a Prayer Vigil for the people in Turkey and Syria in response to the devastating earthquake, on Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon. Come to the Sanctuary to light a candle and share a moment of prayer for the victims and those helping with the recovery efforts
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on Feb. 19, Transfiguration Sunday. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon title, “Transformed by trust.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 17:1-13. Hymns for the service are “Come, Thou Almighty King” and “Be Thou My Vision.” The Prelude “While Shepherds Watched their Flocks” will be sung by Christine Gray and Dan Marx. The offertory “Come, Christians, Join to Sing” arranged by Carlton Young, and the Postlude “Open the Eyes of My Heart” by Paul Baloche will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
The mission for February is Grace Cottage Hospital.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m., Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday, Bible Study begins at 5 p.m., followed by a Soup and Bread Supper at 6 p.m. before the Ash Wednesday Service begins at 7 p.m. On Thursday, bells and choir will practice at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 113 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom (see below). Parking is available behind the church, off Church Street. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.