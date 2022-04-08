Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Join in for Holy Week services beginning on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m. To attend via Zoom, email @ immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. If you are not receiving the church's email link, call 802-463-3178 and leave your email information.
Maundy Thursday service, April 14, begins at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. Good Friday service with Stations of the Cross, begins at 6 p.m. on April 15 in the Sanctuary. Easter Vigil will be held on Saturday, April 16, at 6 p.m. Holy Easter service, April 17, begins at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Music will be provided by harpist, Judi Byron. All are welcome to participate and receive Holy Communion. Immanuel Church is now mask optional.
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls
Everyone is welcome to join in this Sunday for a traditional worship service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings, who has been with the church for several weeks now.
This Sunday is Palm Sunday. April 17 is Easter Sunday and the congregation will begin the day with a Sunrise Service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls at 6:30 a.m. followed by breakfast at the church. The regular Easter Service will be held at 10 a.m., as usual.
Contact the Church at 802-463-3220.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at every Sunday at 10 a.m.
This Sunday will be celebrated as Palm Sunday in Christian communities around the world. It marks the day when Jesus returned triumphantly to Jerusalem after preaching throughout the countryside. To express their joy, his followers waved palm branches and threw them at his feet. Hence, the name, Palm Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach a sermon entitled “Christ: The Transcendent within Everything in the Universe.” The scripture will be the Story of the Palms: Luke 19:29-42, and will be read by Judy Palmer, who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Lisa Keller will provide a message for children in the congregation and for those online at home. The hymns for the morning will include the traditional favorites for Palm Sunday – “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” and “Ride on! Ride On in Majesty.”
To support the integration of Afghan refugees new to the area, Centre Church has dedicated a space within the church building to observe their religious practices. Ramadan, a special season for Muslims, began on April 2, and will continue for five weeks from that date. The season is characterized by fasting, prayer, and introspection, resembling the Christian season of Lent and, near the end, celebrates the revelation of the Quran, Islam's Holy Book, to Muhammed.
Centre Church also sponsors many programs and activities to which the public is invited:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading "Saving Us" by Katharine Hayhoe.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard.
Pub Theology is a discussion group that meets online on alternate weeks to discuss current topics of interest and concern.
Bible Study is a study group entitled, “The Righteous Curmudgeons,” led by the pastor, currently focused on the Book of Micah and held in person and online.
Art Exhibit features paintings in the hallway gallery by Lindsay Saunders.
Loaves and Fishes is sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, serving 400 meals a week for those in our community who are simply in need of food. Volunteers are needed.
Carry Me Home is also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, providing good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed
Alcoholic Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous has several groups that meet weekly.
For more information about the church's many programs for the community, call 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate Palm Sunday at First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive. Join in as the congregation waves palms and rejoices at Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. The service begins at 10:45 a.m., then announcements and a sharing of the Peace will follow. A chime will ring once, and Palm Sunday worship will begin at 11 a.m. The Revs Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews will preside. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Maundy Thursday Service will be shared on April 14 at 5 p.m. The congregation will reenact the Last Supper, offer a Foot Washing, as Jesus did with his disciples, to those who wish to participate. Scripture Readings will be read by Brenda Dodge, Leslie Kramer, Rev. Ingrid Lucas-Howe, Jeanne Deyo, Sylvia Seitz and Richard Strange.
Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 17 at 10:45 a.m. The service will feature The Blooming of the Cross, which involves placing fresh flowers on the Old Rugged Cross, thus transforming it into a Resurrection of beauty. Favorite hymns will be shared by all. Reverend Andrews will offer a sermon entitled, “He Is Risen!” based on the Book of John, chapter 20 verses 1-18. The main theme of her message is that though there may be trials and hardships in this life, we only need to turn to Jesus for help and guidance for He has risen and given us hope for the future. Pastor Sue will also offer a Sacred Dance to the song of “I’m Alive!”
For Thought & Prayer:
He carried the Cross to Calvary,
carried its burden for you and for me.
There on the Cross, He was crucified
and, because He suffered, bled and died,
we know that whatever “our Cross” may be,
it leads to God and Eternity…
For who can hope for a “crown of stars”
unless it is earned with suffering and scars.
How could we face the living Lord
and rightfully claim His promised reward,
if we have not carried our Cross of care
and tasted the cup of bitter despair…
Let those who yearn for the pleasures of life,
and long to escape all suffering and strife,
rush recklessly on to an “empty goal’
with never a thought of the spirit and soul….
But if you are searching to find the way
to life everlasting and eternal day –
With Faith in your heart, take the path He trod,
for the “Way of the Cross” is the “Way to God.”
— Helen Steiner Rice
Dan DeWalt will play music on the grand piano. Kevin Mills will play on the church Estey pipe organ.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234. For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church offers in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed.
Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday, April 10, and there will be a Procession with Palms at 10:15 a.m. All are invited to bring instruments and join in the Procession.
Also this Sunday, at 4 p.m., there will be a presentation of “Stations,” a musical reflection on the stations of the cross, at St. Michael’s. Three cellists – Judith Serkin, Wayne Smith and Elizabeth Tuma – will gather to present St. Michael’s parishioner Paul Dedell's newest composition. Accompanied by the sculptures of parishioner Susan Wilson, “Stations” is a musical and emotional reflection on the visual images of Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion. The program is free of charge and lasts about 50 minutes.
On Good Friday, April 15, there will be a service at noon and at 7 p.m. St. Michael’s presents “Were You There?” This is the story of the Passion in scripture and music in a deeply felt choral liturgy that uses original settings of African-American spirituals sung by St. Michael’s choir, alternating with reading the Gospel story of the crucifixion.
On Easter Day, April 17, there will be an Easter Vigil sunrise service at 5:30 a.m., an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist, and a 10:15 a.m. Festival Holy Eucharist.
Regular services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Holy Week schedule:
Palm Sunday Masses: Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Blessing of Palms at all Masses. Confessions following.
Tuesday: Chrism Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral at 11 a.m.; Mass at 5:15 p.m. Confessions following.
Wednesday: Mass at 8:45 a.m. Confessions following. Confessions at 1 p.m. with several priests.
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Confessions following.
Good Friday: Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord at 3 p.m. (reading of the Passion from the Gospel, Veneration of the Cross, Universal Prayers of the Faithful, and Holy Communion). Confessions following. Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: Confessions at 11 a.m., Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday: Masses at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday for Palm Sunday/Maundy Thursday/Good Friday. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message "The Words of My Life." The Council meets after worship.
On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. The choir meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a discussion/meditation is held at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dummerston
Community Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will have worship for Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. The congregation will welcome scouts from BSA Troop 405 to worship this morning. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on the story in John 12. This is Holy Week coming up, so the church will also hold services for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday at 7 p.m. on April 14 and 15. The church will also host the inaugural Winnie Vogt Memorial Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Easter services will be held at 6 a.m. (sunrise) and 10 a.m. (festival service).
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34, Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching some Easter messages. The church will have a Maundy Thursday service on April 14 at 7 p.m. A community Good Friday service is planned at Wilmington Baptist at 6 p.m. The church will have a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. and a regular service at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration of "our risen Savior." The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for in-person worship at Guilford Community Church and streaming live at 10 a.m. For the Palm Sunday service, Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach a sermon titled, “Hosanna!” The scripture this Sunday: Luke 19: 28-40. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Two Processions” by Amanda Udis-Kessler, & “Ride On King Jesus,” African American Spiritual, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns this Sunday: “King of Glory,” Willard F. Jabusch 1965, “All Glory, Laud and Honor,” words Theodulph of Orleans, 821, music Melchior Teschner 1615, and “Chorus of Our Faith,” words: Anna Strickland 2021 Tune: Ellacombe.
The Holy Week schedule is as follows:
On Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m., the congregation will gather both on site and online to break bread and hear the stories of Jesus’ last night on earth in a service titled, Full to the Brim: Take Off Your Shoes. Music will include chants in the Taizé tradition as well as “What Wondrous Love is This” and “Take Off Your Shoes” with new words by Anna Strickland. There will also be readings which will include scripture and poetry. This service will be live via Zoom but can also be viewed on Guilford Church’s YouTube page and also BCTV.
Friday, April 15, is a service titled, Full to the Brim: A Cup of Sorrows. For the Good Friday service the congregation will gather at noon to reflect on the seven last words of Christ. Reflection will be in the form of music both hymns and anthems as well as poetry. The service will also include a time of bringing our sorrow, grief and burdens to the cross. The music includes: “Mnohaya Lita,” traditional from Ukraine, “Were You There,” “Jesus, Remember Me,” “O Sacred Head Now Wounded,” and “When I Survey the Wonderous Cross.” This service will premiere on Guilford Church’s YouTube at noon and will also be broadcast to BCTV at the same time.
For Easter Sunday service on April 17 the congregation will gather at 10 a.m. both in person and online.
Jamaica
Community Church
The Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. when the bell in the steeple calls out to the community. Pastor Pete’s message for Palm Sunday will be “What's wrong with this picture?” and his Scripture will be Matthew 21:1-11. The Children’s story will be “The Rock Concert.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are optional. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled, “We are a group project.” The scripture reading is from Luke 19:28-40. Hymns for the service are “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” and “Stand By Me”. The gathering music “Lover of My Soul” by Dan Bremnes, the offering anthem “Antiphonal Hosanna” by G. Alan Smith and the postlude “The Palms” by Jean-Baptiste Faure will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
The mission for the month of April is Afghan Refugee Support. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex.
The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall and the Heritage Festival Planning Committee meets in the Wilson Room. Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. the Book Study Group will meet over Zoom. Wednesday includes handbell rehearsal at 6:15 p.m., Trustees’ meeting at 6:30 p.m. and choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday’s Service of Communion and Tenebrae begins at 7 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxton River
Christ's Church
As we enter into Holy Week, Christ’s Church will hold its annual Easter Sunrise Service at the home of Franklin and Roberta Geist on Hitchcock Hill in Saxtons River. The sun will rise around 6 a.m. and anyone wishing to do so, may join in at this early time for quiet and meditative reflection. The regular worship service will begin at 7 a.m. The service is rain or shine and will be followed by a breakfast at the Geists' for any who wish to join in. This will be Christ’s Church only Easter service and will be led by the Micah Circle. Masks will be available.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church hold services on the common every Sunday at 10 a.m. with guest leaders until Pastor Hashem joins in again. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish has reopened for in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m., and also online at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is, "Truth in the Telling" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Jesus arrived in Jerusalem, greeted by crowds of devoted followers, offering a vision of justice and inclusion in ancient society. We are still working for justice and inclusion today. What are the common threads that we can draw from history? Where do we find our strength to continue this important work?
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Come celebrate Palm Sunday with First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., at 10 a.m. this Sunday. This is the commemoration of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, as told in the Gospel of Luke 19:28-40. It is a moment of joy before the sadness of Jesus’ trial and crucifixion, marked on Good Friday on April 15. Organist Lisa Provatas will play Robert Lau’s “Out of the Depths” as the Prelude, Roger Summers’ “Valley” as the Offertory, and Gary Davidson’s “Ah, Holy Jesus” as the Postlude. Our choir, led by Steve Rice, will sing “Palm Branches.”
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday 9:00 – 1:00. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.