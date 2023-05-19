BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
The world is so full of sounds. Some are inspiring like the birds singing or the giggle of children. Some sounds are troubling like a siren or a barking dog at night. We spend much of our day speaking to others or listening to someone else speak. People go jogging with earphones playing their favorite music to drown out the sounds of traffic. How precious is silence! How can silence be beneficial to our growth as Christians? Everyone is invited as First Baptist Church considers the role of silence as an ingredient to a growing Christian life.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Worship service at United Church of Bellows Falls starts at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 8 School St. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Resistance is Futile-Try This Instead." All Souls member Gary Graff will present a talk on ways we can work with resistance in our own lives; how to get "unstuck" and move forward to live our values in the context of the barriers that can slow us down or stop us cold. Expect elements of Buddhist and 12 Step theories and attempts at self-deprecating humor.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community at 151 Greenleaf St. will host Tikkun Leil Shavuot, an Evening of Revelation, on Thursday, May 25, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Studying through the night is a Shavuot tradition that originated with Kabbalists in the 16th century. After candle-lighting and evening prayers, study and learning groups will be held on: Introduction to the Chevra Kaddisha (Sacred Burial Society), Book of Ruth Readers’ Theater, Inspiration from our Tradition (Pirkei Avot), Believing in a Charlatan: Sabbatai Tzvi’s Messianic Moment.
For more information visit, https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon entitled, “Job's Not Done Twice! Third Time's a Charm?” He will also provide a message for children later in the service. A parishioner, Roger Miller, will greet the congregation and will also read the scripture for the morning which is Acts 1:1-11. A well known local musician, Bill McKim, will be our guest organist for the morning and will provide several hymns as well as music for meditation. A hospitality time to which all are invited will immediately follow the service.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years” by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group at 4 p.m., online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Wednesday, Centered Yoga from 4 to 4:45 p.m. in the Chapel, and Contemplative Prayer at 5 p.m. online; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women’s Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “Searching for Sunday” by Rachel Held Evans).
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in for the Sixth Sunday of Easter at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. This Sunday there will be a Sacred Dance to celebrate Pentecost a week early. A troupe of eight dancers will dance to, “I Can Only Imagine.” Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
This Sunday, Pastor Ralph’s sermon, “Where are we Looking,” will stir the imagination and help you discover answers to the Holy journey of Jesus to the Cross. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: “Never regret a day in your life: good days give happiness, bad days give experience, worst days give lessons, and best days give memories.” (Your Positive Oasis)
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of John 17:1-11. (The disciples said, ‘We believe that you came from God.’ Jesus answered them, ‘Do you believe now? The time is coming, and is already here, when all of you will be scattered, each one to his own home, and I will be left all alone. But I am not really alone, because the Father is with me. I have told you this so that you will have peace by being united to me. The world will make you suffer. But be brave! I have defeated the world!)’ 16:30-33.
(17:1-11) After Jesus finished saying this, he looked up to heaven and said ‘Father, the hour has come. Give glory to your Son, so that the Son may give glory to you. For you gave him authority over all mankind, so that he might give eternal life to all those you gave him. And eternal life means to know you, the only true God, and to know Jesus Christ, whom you sent. I have shown your glory on earth; I have finished the work you gave me to do. Father! Give me glory in your presence now, the same glory I had with you before the world was made. I have made you known to those you gave me out of the world. They belonged to you, and you gave them to me. They have obeyed your word and now they know that everything you gave me comes from you. I gave them the message you gave me and they received it; they know that it is true that I came from you, and they believe that you sent me. I pray for them. I do not pray for the world but for those you gave me, for they belong to you. All I have is yours, and all you have is mine; and my glory is shown through them. And now I am coming to you; I am no longer in the world, but they are in the world. Holy Father! Keep them safe by the power of your name, the name you gave me, so that they may be one just as you and I are one.’” (Good News Bible).
Bible Study is offered every Thursday, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the study of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. Donations welcome.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
We’ve all heard the phrase “You get what you deserve.” Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message this week will show how through Jesus we get much more than we deserve. We get God’s presence with us regardless of our circumstances. Readings will be drawn from 1 Peter and the Gospel of John. Organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play a Prelude by Bach and “Go Joyfully,” and hymns will include “Help Us Accept Each Other.”
The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursday and Sunday by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Third Saturday Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Saturday Evening Sangha Poetry Night, 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only); 3 Sit Sunday Meditation, 9 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats: May 27 with Bodhipaksa -- Meditating With the Eyes, and June 18 with Kiim Weeber -- Heavenly Messengers.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
This Saturday at 11 a.m., there will be a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Ken Neilson, long-time parishioner of St. Michael’s and husband of Linda Neilson. All are welcome.
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 a.m. service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
There is an Adult Forum in the Meeting Room on Sundays from 9 to 10 a.m. This Sunday the title of the forum is “Building Hope for the Earth Is Caring for Our Common Home.” Parishioner Cary Gaunt weaves together an update on St. Michael’s “Building Hope for the Earth” project and introduces the International Laudato Si’ Movement. Eight years ago, Pope Francis released a call for international action on care for our common home — earth. His Laudato Si’ letter transcended religious boundaries and has inspired millions from all faiths around the world to take action for a better world. Its key themes, “Hope for the earth. Hope for humanity” are embodied by St. Michael’s commitment to a carbon-free future. Come learn more about ways all of us can care for our common home and share stories of actions you are taking in your own homes or communities.
On Sunday, May 28, the Feast of Pentecost, which marks the final day in the season of Easter, will be celebrated at the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services. This is the occasion to remember the gift of the Holy Spirit, the birth of the Church and the sending of the apostles into the world to proclaim the Good News of God in Christ. Everyone is invited to wear red in honor of the Holy Spirit. The congregation will be hearing the reading from the Acts of the Apostles in different languages, and incense will be part of the celebration at 10:15 a.m.
The Christ Church Guilford Society is planning outdoor events this summer to be held on the lawn of Christ Church, St. Michael’s mother church and the first Episcopal church in Vermont, across from the Guilford Country Store in Algiers. The first will be a free, outdoor jazz band concert by the BUHS Jazz Band at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Congratulate retiring band director Steve Rice on his long career as an educator and performer. Refreshments will be served. Church leaders will also explain the reconstruction work being done on this classic 1817 church and offer guests a peek inside the historic sanctuary while the building is closed for repairs. For information on upcoming concerts, go to www.christchurchguilfordsociety.org.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold worship services on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., focusing on the message, “It is Not for Us to Know…" The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. There will be a Church meeting at 11 a.m. On Tuesday at 6 p.m. enjoy dinner and book group on “Thanks: The Contributions of Gratitude to the Science of Happiness.” On Wednesday, AA (women) and NA meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m. Choir.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Acts 9.1-22, the story of the conversion of Saul/Paul. Children and youth begin in worship with their families and head downstairs to Sunday School with Billie Slade after a special message.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Worship will be led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. This Sunday, Larrimore Crockett shares Faces of Faith: Bold and Untold stories about how love brings us together. Andy Davis is the choir director this Sunday. The Anthems are: “Sing ‘til the Power of the Lord Come Down” arr. Ysaye Barnwell & “Harmony” by Amariah Hall (1793). The Hymns are: “Blessed be the Tie that Binds,” What Gift Can We Bring” & “How Great Thou Art.”
The children will begin in worship and are dismissed to program, teacher this morning is Tom Green.
Shirley Harris Crockett Memorial Concert begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. All are welcome to attend; donations can be made at the door toward the work and mission of the GCC. The concern commemorates the 25th anniversary of the death of The Rev. Shirley Harris Crockett, pastor of the Guilford Community Church, U. C. C., from 1976 to1997.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Learning to witness God’s power.” The scripture reading is from Acts 1:1-14. Hymns for the service are “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” and “Rejoice, the Lord is King.” The Prelude “Polonaise” by J.S. Bach and the Postlude “Like a River Glorious” by James Mountain will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director. The Offertory “Soon and Very Soon” by Andrae Crouch will be sung by the choir.
The mission for May is the Women’s Freedom Center.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Bible Study begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, Veggie Van Go will be out in front of the church for the monthly distribution from noon to 1 p.m. Bell and choir practices are at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.