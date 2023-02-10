BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
For the most part, sheep are dumb, directionless and defenseless. At the other end of the spectrum, we human beings are creation’s most complex thinkers. We have the capacity to understand and process amazing quantities of facts and information. We can make complicated decisions. We are not very much like sheep, or are we? Jesus compares us humans to sheep and calls Himself the good shepherd (John 10:11-15) in order to teach His followers about the relationship offered and sought by God with His creation. Without God we are ultimately dumb, directionless, defenseless. Perhaps we are more like sheep than we realized. Fortunately for us, we have a shepherd who loves us and wants to take care of us.
Join in with First Baptist Church on Sunday as Pastor Malcolm Hamblett takes a look at Psalm 23 and how the Lord our Shepherd guides and directs His sheep.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "Love Can Transform" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. We know that love has transformative power, can bring healing and solace, encourage peace and reconciliation, and can be life-saving. Come honor and celebrate the transformative power of Love in all its forms... together.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St., will hold a Shabbat service and lunch and then attend "Fiddler on the Roof" at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Shabbat morning service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be followed by a shtetl-style lunch, with borscht, kugel, knishes and other Ashkenazi favorites, catered by Chelsa Roy. After lunch, the group will go en masse to BUHS for the 2 p.m. show. (Lunch is provided, but tickets for the show must be purchased.)
Lunch for this event is provided through a grant from the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach a sermon entitled, “From the Heart” in which he will reflect on motivations provided by law, choice, and spirit. A member of the congregation, Rennie Washburn, will welcome all those who join us. She will also read the scripture for the morning, Deuteronomy 30:15-20, and will offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Lisa Keller will provide a message for children and the young at heart. Special music, including “Walkin' into Jordan” and “My Lord What A Morning,” will be provided by organist Mary May, along with the choir. Immediately following the service a luncheon will be offered by a parishioner, Duo Xi.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Monday: Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online.
Wednesday: Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. in the chapel and online.
Thursday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church, currently reading “Wholehearted Faith” by Rachel Held Evans.
In cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St, Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Pastor Ralph’s sermon is entitled, “The Road to Holiness.” Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Announcements: A combined ABC/FUMC Leadership meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at the church. Ash Wednesday will be offered on Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. at the church. Those who wish to share in the imposition of ashes, will be invited to do so. The Beloved Community will also offer a Maundy Thursday Service on April 6 at 5 p.m. at the church. Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the church at 6 a.m. And the regular Easter service will be held in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study on Thursdays at 5 p.m. with homemade dinner and dessert shared by all. The study of the Book of Luke is from 6 to 7 p.m. Free Workshops every Saturday, with Pastor Sue teaching a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Exercise Class from 11 to 11:45 a.m., and Pastors Ralph and Ingrid will teach a program on “Active Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m.. Both classes are an All-Levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear Lord, when I fall, catch me. When I’m sad, hold me. When I cry, wipe my tears. When I’m broken, put me back together. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 5, verses 21-26. “You have heard that people were told in the past, ‘Do not commit murder; anyone who does will be brought to trial.’ But now I tell you: if you are angry with your brother you will be brought to trial, if you call your brother ‘You good-for-nothing!’ you will be brought before the Council, and if you call your brother a worthless fool you will be in danger of going to the fire of hell. So if you are about to offer your gift to God at the altar and there you remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar, go at once and make peace with your brother, and then come back and offer your gift to God. If someone brings a lawsuit against you and takes you to court, settle the dispute while there is time, before you get to court. Once you are there, you will be turned over to the judge, who will hand you over to the police, and you will be put in jail. There you will stay, I tell you, until you pay the last penny of your fine.” (Good News Bible).
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational of West Brattleboro
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship service with First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro on Sundays at 11 a.m.. This week the Rev. Jeremy Kirk will offer a reflection about “Self Acceptance vs. Self Improvement,” based on scripture readings from 1 Corinthians and the Gospel of Matthew. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Lord Be Glorified” and “Think About His Love.”
The church is at 880 Western Avenue. Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrique, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Classes and retreats: Winter courses are posted on the website.
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
The Adult Forum for this Sunday, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room will be “One-Year Mark of Welcoming Afghans to Our Community." All are welcome to listen to a panel of Afghan and St. Michael’s leaders as they review the year by responding to a range of questions about their experiences during the last 12 months.
Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the season of Lent, is on Feb. 22. The liturgy, which includes the imposition of ashes and Holy Eucharist, will be offered at St. Michael’s at noon and 5:30 p.m. on February 22. All are welcome.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street; 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message, “Living Out of that Place of Peace.” The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and meditation -- living out of peace.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship and Billie Slade will lead the Sunday school program. The scripture this week is the beginning of Jesus' Sermon on the Mount with the Beatitudes in Matthew 5.1-16. Youth and children are encouraged to begin in worship with families and will head downstairs with Billie after a children's message. Refreshments will be served after the service.
EAST DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. This Sixth Sunday after Epiphany/Communion Sunday will be led by the Rev. Craig Breismeister. The sermon title: “Let Us Be Reconciled: The Imperatives of a Christ-Like Life.” The Hymns are: “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth”, “There Is a Balm in Gilead,” and “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.”
The Children are welcome to begin in worship and will be dismissed to their morning program with Carole Crompton. The children and Carole will be creating Valentine cards.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on Feb. 12, the Sixth Sunday of Epiphany. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor, Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon title, “Scripturing for our time.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 5:21:-37. Hymns for the service are “Christ, Whose Glory Fills the Skies” and “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.” The Prelude “The Ash Grove” arranged by M. Mazzatenta will be played by the Handbell Ensemble. The offertory “I Would Be True” by Mark Burrows will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly. The Postlude “We’re Marching to Zion” by R. Lowry will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ, piano duet.
The mission for February is Grace Cottage Hospital.
Calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Thursday evening, bells and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 and 7:30, respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours for this week: Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.