Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., will hold a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in for a service of music and scripture to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. There will no Christmas Day service.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Saturday focusing on "Sharing Our Light" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. This will be a candlelight service of special music, anthems and favorite carols, readings and reflection to honor our individual and collective lights.
The Christmas Day Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday will focus on, "Sharing Our Gifts." Gather on Christmas morning for a simple service. Look around your home for something you once loved but are now ready for it to have a new home. Bring it with you to share at this simple service and enjoy the giving and receiving.
Both of these services will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before the service to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Everyone is invited to join in on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., for a joyous service of scripture and carols. The service will include prayer, familiar Christmas songs, and readings offered by many members of congregation in addition to a brief Christmas message from the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper. The service will be supported and enhanced by music planned and provided by organist Mary May and members of the choir.
On Christmas Day, the service will be offered at 10 a.m. on Facebook, Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
On Saturday, Christmas Eve, all are welcome to share in a moving Candlelight Service with First Baptist and First United Methodist Church at 5 p.m. as the congregations celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Located at 18 Town Crier Drive, First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The congregations have formed the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice; the website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
For Thought and Prayer: Thank you, Father, for Christmas Eve when joy replaces depression, when hope takes over gloom, when love gives way to true happiness, and peace fills our hearts as we witness, once again, the joy of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Help us remember, Lord, the true meaning of Christmas; which is the miracle of the birth of your Son who came into the world to teach us of love and forgiveness. May I share his love with others. Amen.
This special Candlelight Service will highlight the Christmas Story, read from the Bible by Pastor Sue and Pastor Ralph. The Advent wreath, representing Joy, Hope, Peace and Love will be lit, along with the Christ Candle. Several favorite Christmas hymns will be sung by all. Special music pieces will be offered. Pastor Ralph will sing a solo, “Adeste Fidelis.” Leslie Kramer will sing “Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus.” Avis Hibbert, her granddaughter Keroni and daughter Kay, will join in a Christmas melody. Linda Holmes and Rene Brewer will sing, “Little Drummer Boy.” A Sacred dance to “Mary Did You Know?” will be offered by Pastor Sue. The service will conclude with lights dimmed and candles held high, as the congregation joins together in singing, “Silent Night.” Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt will play the Grand Piano during the service.
There will be a continued celebration of Christmas on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 a.m. for the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day. And on Jan. 15, for the Baptism of the Lord at 10:30 a.m.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in for a traditional New England Christmas Eve service this Saturday at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church. The Rev. Patrick McLoud, of the United Church of Winchester, N.H. will preside over the service and add a “Christmas Reflection.” The Christmas story will be told through Scripture readings, and the congregation will sing lots of carols. The choir, under the direction of Steve Rice, will sing “Everybody’s Coming to Bethlehem Town.” To round out the music-filled service, organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play “O Holy Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
There will be no Christmas Day service on Sunday. First Congregational Church will begin services again on New Year’s Day at 11 a.m. with a new pastor, the Rev. Jeremy Kirk.
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
This Sunday, Christmas Day, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. will have one service with music and Eucharist at 10 a.m.; there will not be child care for this service. There is no 8 a.m. service on Christmas Day.
Advent and Christmas schedule (all livestreamed except for 8 a.m. Jan. 1):
Dec. 24: Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, 4 p.m.; Festival Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Holy Eucharist, 8 p.m.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.
Jan. 1: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m.; Christmas lessons and carols, 10:15 a.m. (no Eucharist).
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will host Christmas Eve worship at 4 p.m. Saturday, and a Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with the message, "The Mystery.” Wednesday, 7 p.m. A.A (women) and N.A.; Thursday, 9 a.m. Spiritual Movement (Tai Chi), and 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. bible discussion and Meditation.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the week beginning Sunday, Dec. 25: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
New Year's Eve: Writing From Mindfulness with Cheryl Wilfong, Dec 31, morning (Zoom Only); New Year’s Eve Meditations Dec 31 evening (hybrid)
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will celebrate Christmas in three services this weekend. On Christmas Eve at 4 p.m., the congregation will have a Family Service to celebrate the birth of Jesus. All are welcome and wanted to attend. Later in the evening at 7 p.m., the congregation will hold a traditional candlelight service with a story from Ruth Barton and the choir singing. On Sunday, Christmas Day 10 a.m., there will be a service of carols and a story for all ages.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to a special Christmas Eve service Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be lots of singing of Christmas carols, a devotional by the pastor, and end with candle lighting. Then join in on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. as the congregation celebrates the birthday of our Savior Jesus Christ.
The church offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for two special Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 24. This Advent season we have been welcoming the presence of angels hovering round as we join with others across the country to fly in the face of fear to find more hope, love, joy and peace in the world even when we don’t see it. That is the concept behind this year’s Advent and Christmas season entitled Angels Among Us:#DoNotBeAfraid. The 7 p.m. service will be a family focused gathering, including singing of favorite carols and a reading of the book "God’s Holy Darkness" by Sharei Green and Beckah Selnick, illustrated by Nikki Faison. The 11 p.m. service will be a traditional lessons and carols service with some unconventional Christmas music. Readings for this service will include scripture passages telling the story of Jesus’ birth and poetry by the Sufi mystic and poet Hafiz and prayers by Jan Richardson. Music for this joyful service is a collaboration with Peter Amidon, Andy Davis and Rachel Johnson. There will also be many of the well-loved traditional Christmas carols.
Jacksonville
Community Church
The Jacksonville Community Church will be having a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. It is a wonderful time to get together on a special night to light up our lives with the Spirit of Christmas. The church is located at 110 Route 112.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Christmas Eve, Saturday, at 7 pm. On Sunday, Christmas Day, the church will have a brief service as well beginning at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols will be led by Pastor Matthew Deen with accompaniment by Music Director Mike Kelly.
Hymns for the service are “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” "Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” “Angels, We Have Heard on High” and “Silent Night.” The Prelude “Ivory Places” by Henry Barraclough, arranged by Tedd Smith and Don Hustad, will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ /piano duet. “Twas In the Moon of Wintertime” will be played by the Newfane Handbell Ensemble, and “O Holy Night” will be sung by soloist, Miriam Allbee.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Fuel Assistance and the Christmas Fund for Veterans of the Cross. The calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ's Church
A community Christmas Eve celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. in Saxtons River at 24 Main (the former Christ’s Church). The Eventide event will include a telling of the Christmas story, carols, a solstice poem and a sharing of the light ceremony. Eric Robinson will provide accompaniment, with vocal and instrumental solos by Tricia Suriani and Jill Newton, respectively. The building is wheelchair accessible.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.
Westminster
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Westminster will celebrate Christmas Eve with a special 5:30 p.m. worship service at 3470 Route 5. All are welcome to attend. The sermon will be delivered by special guest Richard O'Donnell. The service will conclude with candlelit carols outside by the Creche and the Luminaria.
Winchester, N.H.
Grace Christian Fellowship
Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. The sanctuary will be lit with white lights and candles to set the celebration mood. Traditional Christmas hymns and contemporary music will be provided as well as a special guest for the evening. For more information, call the church office at 603-239-7441 or Pastor Matthew Worrall at 603-355-7014.