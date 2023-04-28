BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
Christians know they should read their Bible, but many find it difficult to understand, don't know where to start, and don't know what to look for. This Sunday Pastor Feustel will be explaining ways to make the Bible a useful tool in one's spiritual growth and development.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Make Good Trouble: Reflections on the Living Legacy Pilgrimage"
As the congregation concludes the April series on "Pathways to Resistance," join in as Board President Leslie Kinney shares powerful words and images from her recent Living Legacy Pilgrimage, visiting landmarks of the Civil Rights Era and hearing stories of activists and their families -- and reminding everyone that the struggle continues to this day.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community at 151 Greenleaf St. will host a Kabbalat Shabbat Service & Dinner on Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., and a Yalla Chaverim Hebrew School Tzedakah Fair on Sunday, May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m.
For more information visit the website at https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper has been attending a conference during the week but will return to offer a sermon this Sunday. As always, several members of the congregation will be participating in the service in various ways – greeting all those present and online, reading the scripture for the morning, offering the “Prayers of the People,” and providing a message for the children present and on line. The service will conclude with an African benediction and a postlude by organist Mary May.
All are invited to join in for coffee and conversation after the service.
Swords to Plowshares will be held at the Retreat Farm from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. This program focuses on reducing gun violence and is sponsored by nearly all the religious groups in our community. All are welcome.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years (1982)" by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group at 4 p.m., online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Wednesday, Centered Yoga from 4 to 4:45 p.m. in the Chapel, and Contemplative Prayer at 5 p.m. online; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women's Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans).
In cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, approximately 800 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Also, Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to join in for the Fourth Sunday of Easter. First Baptist/United Methodist churches are located at 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Announcements: Lynda Strange and Kevin Mills were honored last Sunday for completing their Lay Minister Program and presented with a Certificate of Lay Ministry. Bible Study is offered every Thursday, with dinner at 5 p.m. at the study of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. A free lunch will follow. Donations welcome.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, thank you for the moments when your light breaks through the clouds, when your calm Spirit returns to cool the rushed fever of activity, when the sweet touch of your holy presence uplifts my weariness. Father, you are my strength, my Guide and the light at the end of each day. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of John 10:1-10. Lynda Strange will offer a meaningful sermon explaining Jesus, the Good Shepherd.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to the Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message this week will reflect on the image of Jesus as the “good shepherd.” Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will range from Bach to the Beatles. Music Director Steve Rice will direct the choir in his arrangement of the traditional Irish hymn “Be Thou My Vision.” Choir practice at 10 a.m. is open to anyone who would like to sing.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrigue, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreat May 27 with Bodhipaksa: Meditating With the Eyes.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
The Tag Sale on May 6 will benefit Groundworks Collaborative and the Windham County Heat Fund. Contact Liz Vick at 802-254-7060 or ebethvick@gmail.com to schedule either a “look over” or a pick-up. Furniture donations will be accepted up until May 4.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold worship services on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., focusing on the message, “The Voices We Hear.” Church Council meets after worship. Tuesday, 6 p.m. dinner and book group on “Everything Happens for a Reason and Other Lies I’ve Loved” by Kate Bowler (call ahead 978 828-4825); Wednesday, 7.m. NA and AA (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m. Choir; Saturday, 1 p.m. Celebration of the Life of Janette Neubauer.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will lead worship and music this week. The scripture this week is Colossians 3.12-17. Children and youth are encouraged to attend, starting with their families in worship at 10 a.m., and then moving downstairs to Sunday School with Billie Slade after a special children's message.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship will be led by Mary Alice Amidon, sharing a Sacred Story. Peter Amidon leads the choir. Andy Davis is the accompanist this Sunday. The Anthems are: “Twenty-Third Psalm” by Bobby McFerrin & “Here Is My Home” by Si Kahn, arr. P. Amidon. The children begin in the Sanctuary and are dismissed to morning program with Bonnie Garrapy.
The church will host the Shirley Harris Crockett Memorial Concert at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on March 12, the third Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by Pastor Matt Deen. The scripture reading is from Acts 2:37-47. Hymns for the service are “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty” and “We Are Called to Be God’s People.” The Prelude “Reverie” by Claude Debussy will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly. The Offertory “Your Love, O Lord” by Mac Powell will be sung by Mike Kelly. The Postlude “Recessional March from Athalia” by Mendelssohn will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in a piano /organ duet.
The mission for April is Afghan Refugee Family Support and the May mission is the Women’s Freedom Center.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Men’s Coffee meets at 10 a.m. Bell and choir practices are at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. schedule Thursday.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.