BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H. He will be preaching on "Seeking the Truth," from the third chapter of St. John. In that chapter, St. John records a conversation Jesus had with a prominent religious leader of the time. Christians will probably recognize several statements made by Jesus in the course of that conversation, but we may not realize that there are deeper meanings behind Jesus' words: meanings that presented choices to his conversation partner, and meanings that present the same choices to us today.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "Strength in Vulnerability," led by the Rev. Telos Whitfield. There is strength in our vulnerability, in being able to find our true voices, share our individual experiences, and look to history and today for many examples when vulnerability can be a source of strength.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community at 151 Greenleaf St. will hold Shabbat service from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 11, led by Rabbi Amita and Itai Gal.
On Saturday, March 18, there will be a Family Service from 10 to a.m., followed by Hebrew School and adult Torah study. Open to all members of the community.
On Friday, March 24, BAJC will host a Shabbat for the Whole Family. There will be Tot Shabbat from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Kabbalat Shabbat, dinner and mini TEDx talks by members and friends of BAJC.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
For the third Sunday of the Lenten season, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon entitled, “Properties of Water,” referencing the scripture for the morning which is John 4:1-26. This scripture relates the story of Jesus' conversation with the woman at the well. It will be read by Nancy Waldron who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Kate Weeks will provide a message for the children attending the service and for those at home.
There will be a luncheon offered by Duo Xi immediately following the service.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Wednesday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. in the chapel and online.
Thursday: Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church, currently reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans.
Centre Church provides a worship space for newly settled members of the Afghan community in Brattleboro, as well as a space for the Brattleboro Zen Center. There is a Centered Yoga service on Wednesdays in the chapel at 4:15 p.m.
In cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at least 800 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St, Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org. First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday Pastor Sue’s sermon is entitled, “Open My Eyes, Lord.” Join in for an inspiring message about opening our minds and hearts to Jesus Christ. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear Father, I thank you that you did not create me out of marble, glass, iron or steel, but with a mind to think, a heart to love, and hands to achieve limitless possibilities. Amen
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of John 4:5-42 entitled, “Jesus and the Samaritan Woman.” “In Samaria he came to a town named Sychar, which was not far from the field that Jacob had given to his son Joseph. Jacob's well was there, and Jesus, tired out by the trip, sat down by the well. It was about noon. A Samaritan woman came to draw some water and Jesus said to her, “Give me a drink of water.” (His disciples had gone into town to buy food.) The woman answered, “You are a Jew, and I am a Samaritan – so how can you ask me for a drink?” (Jews will not use the same cups and bowls that Samaritans use.) Jesus answered, “If you only knew what God gives and who it is asking you for a drink, you would ask him, and he would give you life-giving water. “Sir,” the woman said, “you don't have a bucket, and the well is deep. Where would you get that life- giving water? It was our ancestor Jacob who gave us this well; he and his children and his flocks all drank from it. You don't claim to be greater than Jacob, do you?” Jesus answered, “Those who drink this water will get thirsty again, but those who drink the water that I will give them will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give them will become in them a spring which will provide them with life-giving water and give them eternal life.” “Sir,” the woman said. “Give me that water! Then I will never be thirsty again, nor will I have to come here to draw water.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: There will be a Palm Sunday service on April 2 at 10:30 a.m., and a Maundy Thursday Service on April 6 at 5 p.m. at the church. Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the church at 6 a.m. The regular Easter service will be held in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study is offered every Thursday at 5 p.m. with a homemade dinner and dessert, followed by the study of the Book of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free Workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 to 11:50 am. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Then Pastor(s) Ralph and Ingrid’s Workshop this week will focus on Mahatma Gandhi’s understanding of Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m. All classes are an all-levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to the Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. This week’s Scripture reading from the Gospel of John tells the story of the woman at the well. As a Samaritan woman married multiple times, she is a complete social outcast in the dominant Hebrew society. Yet she speaks to Jesus and receives salvation, regardless of her social standing. Pastor Jeremy Kirk will offer a reflection on this story’s meaning in today’s world. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Amazing Grace” and C.P.E. Bach’s “Little Postlude in G.”
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong, 10 a.m. to noon (on Zoom and in person); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (on Zoom and in person); Tuesday evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website, www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
The Lenten Adult Forum Series, “Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People?” meets in-person, Sundays from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room. This Sunday, the topic is “Cancer: Bad Things Happening to Good and Bad People Alike.” Agnus Mikijaniec, oncology nurse practitioner at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, will lead a discussion on cancer and how people respond both emotionally and physically. What are the stories, both negative and positive, that people tell themselves, when they get cancer? Why me? Where do people find hope when given a diagnosis? Are miracles related? Have you ever seen one?
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street; 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. Confessions are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m., Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, and again after Stations of the Cross, first Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. or by appointment. The rosary is prayed a half hour before every weekday Mass and before the 8 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Morning prayer is Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. Evening prayer is after the 5:15 pm. Mass on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, after Stations on Fridays during Lent and at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Thursdays at 9 a.m. via Zoom: A catechism study is led by Father Henry. If you would like to participate, contact the rectory.
Fridays during Lent: The church is praying the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. Join the group in drawing closer to the Lord Jesus in His Passion.
Sunday evenings there is a rosary walk at 5:15 p.m. Meet at the Church.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message: “So What are You Thinking?” The service will also be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Tuesday at 6 p.m., dinner and book discussion of Marcus Borg’s “The God We Never Knew: From a Dogmatic to a Contemporary Faith." Wednesday, choir at 10:15 a.m. and at 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA. Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and guided meditation.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary, 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Matthew 6.1-18, focusing on The Lord's Prayer. Billie Slade will lead Sunday School. Children and youth will gather with their families in worship at 10 a.m., and then head downstairs after a children's message. Refreshments will be served after the service.
EAST DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Worship will focus on the Second Sunday of Lent: “Will You Give Me a Drink/What Do You Thirst For?” with Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. The choir led by Andy Davis. The Anthems are: “We’re Walking in the Wilderness” by Bob Franke & “O, Healing River,” words and music: Fred Hellerman, arr. Andy Davis. The Hymns are: “We All Come Thirsty to the Well,” words: Anna Strickland, music: traditional Irish melody, “I Have No Bucket and the Well Is Deep,” words Brian Wren, music: Paul Bateman, & “Spirit of Gentleness,” James K. Manley.
The Children begin in worship and are dismissed to their morning program with Sue Owings. The children will continue with their a Lenten Lesson Series.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on March 12, the third Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by Guest Speaker, Miriam Allbee. Her reflection title is “The discipline of hope.” The scripture reading is from Romans 5:1-11. Hymns for the service are “Come, Christians, Join to Sing” and “When Peace Like a River.” The Prelude “Jesus Loves Me” arranged by M.L. Thompson will be played by the handbell ensemble. The offertory “Make Me a Channel of Your Peace” by Sebastian Temple, arranged by Mark Hayes will be sung by the choir. The Postlude “Larghetto” by G.F. Handel will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly, Music Director, in an organ / piano duet.
The mission for March is One Great Hour of Sharing.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, bells and choir will practice at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in for a new sermon series entitled “Redigging Old Wells. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533 (messages answered asap).
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish will move to the Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road in West Wardsboro beginning Sunday, March 5. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 113 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. Parking is available behind the church. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.