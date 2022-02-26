Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required. Access the Zoom connection on the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. Services for the entire month of February will be held on Zoom.
This Sunday immediately precedes the Lenten season and is known, liturgically, as “Transfiguration Sunday.” On this Sunday, the Christian church confirms the divinity of Jesus as the Christ and, thus, Reverend Couper will be preaching a message entitled, “Chosen.” The scripture reading for the morning is Luke 9:28-36 (37-43a). Nan Mann will provide a message for children on ZOOM with us.
The Lenten season in the Christian church begins with Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, March 2. Typically, the Christian church observes Ash Wednesday as the beginning of Lent, a time of penance leading up to the celebration of Easter. Reverend Couper will be outside in front of Centre Church on Ash Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to offer the imposition of ashes to anyone who chooses to receive them. In addition, there will be a service inside the church at 7 p.m. in the evening of March 2 for those who wish to receive the ashes in that setting.
Ash Wednesday marks our return to the Nave for all our services after a long and erratic period when we were unable to do so.
Centre Congregational is housing several organizations that are stepping up to meet the needs of the Afghan refugees who have arrived in Brattleboro. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of our community in need of food, provides lunches on Tuesdays and Fridays at the School for International Training where most of the refugees are currently housed. Lunches are provided on other days of the week by many volunteer groups in the Brattleboro community. If you would like to be part of this effort, check the website list below to learn more. Also, Carry Me Home, which has in the past sent clothing for Syrians reaching the shores of Greece, is now focusing on gathering clothing to offer the Afghans as they confront our cold Vermont winter. Again, if you have clothes to donate or if you would like to volunteer in support of this effort please check the list below.
To access our worship service and other offerings/events you may call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, can e-mail us at Centrechurchvt@gmail.com , visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org., or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook groups, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week.
This week we celebrate Transfiguration Sunday. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Reverend Andrews’s sermon is entitled, “The Brilliant Light of Jesus Christ Dwells Within You.” Join us, and marvel in the great witness of Jesus Christ’s Transformation to the world. Learn how you have been chosen to be His light of hope for a lost and forlorn world. Dan DeWalt, our gifted pianist, will enthrall you with his moving music on the grand piano.
This Sunday our congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke 9: 28-36, “The Transfiguration of Jesus.” “About a week after he had said these things, Jesus took Peter, John, and James with him and went up a hill to pray. While he was praying, his face changed its appearance, and his clothes became dazzling white. Suddenly two men were there talking with him. They were Moses and Elijah, who appeared in heavenly glory and talked with Jesus about the way in which he would soon fulfill God’s purpose by dying in Jerusalem. Peter and his companions were sound asleep, but they woke up and saw Jesus’ glory and the two men who were standing with him. As the men were leaving Jesus, Peter said to him, “Master how good it is that we are here! We will make three tents, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.” (He did not really know what he was saying.) While he was still speaking, a cloud appeared and covered them with its shadow; and the disciples were afraid as the cloud came over them. A voice said from the cloud, ‘This is my Son, whom I have chosen – listen to him!’ When the voice stopped, there was Jesus all alone. The disciples kept quiet about all this and told no one at that time anything they had seen. (Good News Bible).
Mark your calendars for Ash Wednesday, March 2 at 5 p.m. The imposition of ashes will be offered either on the forehead or palm of the hand for those who wish to participate.
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church are caring, open congregations. All are welcome. Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
Bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. During the month of February, the congregation will be collecting cans of soup for “Souper Bowl Sunday.” All donations will be given to the Groundworks’ Food Shelf. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church has returned to in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed. Masks are required for in-person services.
The Sunday morning Adult Forums from 9 to 10 a.m. are held on Zoom at this time. During February, the Forums are focusing on the prophets; this Sunday, Carolyn Taylor-Olson and Nancy Ames lead the Forum on Elijah. Morning Prayer from 8 to 8:30 on weekday mornings is held on Zoom. The weekly Contemplative Service is now in-person in the Mary Magdalen Chapel at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday and is also available on Zoom.
Links to the online service and various Zoom programs are on the church website, www.stmichaels-vt.org/
St. Michael’s online auction benefitting the Interfaith Refugee Ministry ends today at midnight. Go to the eNews on the home page of the Church website to find the link to the auction. Many wonderful pieces of art, services and gift cards have been donated for the auction to benefit our new Afghan neighbors.
Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten Season, is March 2. St. Michael’s will offer Ash Wednesday services at noon and 5:30 p.m. in person, in the sanctuary. The 5:30 p.m. service will also be available on livestream through our Vimeo channel.
There is now a new website for Christ Church Guilford, St. Michael’s Mother Church. To learn more about scheduling an event or about helping support Christ Church, go to the new website at www.christchurchguilfordsociety.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m., with masks and spacing. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message: “Climbing the Mountain: The Transfiguration of Jesus”. At 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran will lead worship at the Holton Home for the Elderly. On Monday the church provides the meal at the soup kitchen. Trinity Church also offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. Wednesday; choir at 10 a.m. Thursday; and discussion/meditation at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on the church’s Facebook live stream this Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be available any time afterward as well. Viewers are encouraged to comment their greetings and thoughts as they watch. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead in worship.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join us this Sunday for in person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. Pastor Lucozzi will preach the sermon titled “Why Are You Here and What Are You Planting?” The scripture: 1 Kings 19:1-13. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “From the Seed in the Ground”, Connie Kaldor, arr. Peter Amidon and “The Silver Rain,” words 1st verse Alice Henderson, 2nd verse Peter Amidon; music Marianne Zimmerman; arr. Mary Alice & Peter Amidon. The hymns this Sunday are: “In the Bulb There Is a Flower,” Natalie Sleeth, 1986; “God Beyond All Names,” Bernadette Farrell, 1990; and “Bud and Bloom,” words Abel C. Thomas, music J. P. Webster.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church is closed for the month of February. The church plans to reopen for Sunday services on March 6, at 11 am. To be added to the daily JCC online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Guest Preacher Rev. Dr. Ed Flower. His sermon is titled “Mysticism for Ordinary People.” The scripture readings are from Psalm 139:1-12, and John 1:1-14. Hymns for the service are “God is Holding Your Life” and “Here I Am, Lord.” The prelude “Largo from the New World Symphony” by A. Dvorak, will be played by Martha LaMoria on organ with Mike Kelly an piano. The offering anthem “As the Deer” by Martin Nystrom and the postlude “Shout to the North” by Darlene Zschech will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
The mission for February is Grace Cottage Hospital. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Friends Meeting (Quaker)
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with childcare available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email : clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common will not have services for the month of February. The church will resume services at 10 a.m. starting March 6. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is, “Symbols and Myth: A Beginning Exploration” with Rev. Telos Whitfield. Ancient symbols and myths, meanings that remain powerful today. We will explore symbols such as the circle and spiral, their meaning and history, honored by ancient Mayans and indigenous cultures. Seen on cave walls, on stones and in the earth, and within the wings of butterflies, their presence is universal.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
We welcome you to join us for services at the church this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. We ask that those attending wear a face mask (available at the church) and practice social distancing. If you prefer to worship on-line, our previous worship services are available on YouTube. Just enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the YouTube search bar.
Reverend Walker’s reflection this Transfiguration Sunday is titled “In the Middle of the Night.” It is based on Scripture reading from Luke 9:28-36. Our music will include Organist Lisa Provatas playing Christoph Gluck’s “Hymn” as the Prelude, Marilyn Ham’s “Standin’ in the Need of Prayer” as the Offertory, and David Paxton’s “Boundless Grace” as the Postlude.
Also, this coming Wednesday, March 2, is Ash Wednesday. Anyone who wants to receive ashes and hear a brief liturgy can do so from their car. Just pull up in front of the church main doors anytime between 4 and 6 p.m.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.