Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Jesus often sought anonymity, something nearly impossible for such a miraculous healer. Mark tells us “Then Jesus ordered them to tell no one; but the more he ordered them, the more zealously they proclaimed it.” Many times, we hear of Jesus performing a miracle only to ask the recipient, who must be overjoyed, not to share their story with anyone. We also hear about demons who know his true identity, and yet he commands them to be silent. Why would he do this? This Sunday First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will explore some possible reasons why. The sermon is titled “Why all the secrets?”
This Sunday's traditional Worship Service begins at 10 a.m. at 9 Church St. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service every Sunday via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach the sixth and final sermon in the series entitled, “Apostolic Martyrs: Sacrifices Made for the Early Church.” The title of the sermon for this day is “Smack Down: Paul vs Peter.”
The scripture reference will be Galatians 2: 9-14 which focuses on a very dramatic encounter between Paul and Peter. Holly Kennedy will be our liturgist – reading the scripture and offering the Prayers of the People. The hymns for the morning are, appropriately, “Forward Through the Ages” and “Faith of the Martyrs.” In addition, special music for the morning will be provided by Matt Kennedy, playing the trumpet in the prelude, anthem, and postlude.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Next Sunday, Sept. 12, Centre Church plans to begin holding services in the church at 193 Main St., observing all precautions that are in effect at that time. Services will also be broadcast live on the Centre Church Facebook page.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will offer a Holy Communion service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews presiding. Mark your calendars for a Dan DeWalt concert at the church on Friday, Sept. 10, beginning at 7 p.m.
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark, Chapter 7, vs. 31-37, entitled, “Jesus Heals a Deaf-mute.” “Jesus then left the neighborhood of Tyre and went on through Sidon to Lake Galilee, going by way of the territory of the Ten Towns. Some people brought him a man who was deaf and cold hardly speak, and they begged Jesus to place his hands on him. So Jesus took him off alone, away from the crowd, put his fingers in the man's ears, spat, and touched the man's tongue. Then Jesus looked up to heaven, gave a deep groan, and said to the man, ‘Ephphatha,’ which means, ‘Open up!’ At once the man was able to hear, his speech impediment was removed, and he began to talk without any trouble. Then Jesus ordered the people not to speak of it to anyone; but the more he ordered them not to, the more they told it. And all who heard were completely amazed. ‘How well he does everything!’ they exclaimed, ‘He even causes the deaf to hear and the dumb to speak!’” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Reach Out and Touch,” will encourage folks to reach out in faith to help those in need.
First Baptist Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, offers worship service at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For September the Text is the Letter of James amd the focus is on Practice and Promise. This Sunday the congregation will read James 2:10-17 and Mark 7:24-37. The Rev. Ralph Howe's sermon title is "Living the Royal Law." For more information: howerwiii@gmail.com.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael's Episcopal Church is asking all people who are inside the church at 161 Bradley Ave. to mask and practice physical distancing for both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services.
Rector Mary Lindquist is offering a sermon series on the Psalms beginning this Sunday, through Oct. 10. This Sunday will focus on Psalms of Thanksgiving. The congregation will be looking specifically at Psalm 30, but you might explore other examples of Psalms of Thanksgiving such as Psalms 24, 67, 92, 107, 118, 124, or 138.
Anyone who feels uncomfortable coming to church in person is encouraged to participate in church through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. on the website www.stmichaelsvermont.org or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
Nursery care for infants to 4-year olds is available during the 10:15 a.m. service. Bring children to the nursery by 10 am to introduce children to the caretakers.
St. Michael’s is planning a full opening on Sunday, Sept. 12. This will include a Sunday School Open House from 9:30 to 10 a.m. outside under the tent and the full choir at the 10:15 a.m. service.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold in-person worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and also live streamed on Facebook. The message this week is: “Between Misery and a Peaceful Joy: The Old Me is my Migraine.” Come early for a good seat, be engaged by worship (dubious you get bored), bring a food offering for the food bank, and stay for a coffee. The food offering will be presented at the altar. On Thursday at 10 a.m. The Voices of Celestial Harmony Choir will rehearse with the angelic Laura.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge with Mary Westbrook-Geha offering beautiful music. The theme this week is on holding awe and wonder at God's beautiful creation with readings from Genesis 1.2-2.3 and Matthew 6.25-34. Join in for worship and for refreshments at the conclusion of the worship service.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC is live-streaming its worship at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the congregation will meet outdoors in person. If conditions are wet, everyone is invited to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors. Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Join in this holiday weekend as the congregation says goodbye to the “dog days” of summer. Service will include a special blessing of the backpacks for youth and children as well as a special blessing for anyone returning to an educational setting whether they are teaching, driving a bus, working in the front office or are a member of the local school board. The congregation will also hear a story about a time when Jesus got schooled by a woman. It is the only time Jesus loses a debate. Let’s hope this service hasn’t gone to the dogs! Special note: there will only be one tent available so bring umbrellas, hats or lawn chairs to make your own shade.
The choir, under direction of Peter Amidon, will sing two anthems “Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen, arr. P. Amidon, new lyrics by P. Amidon. and "She Came to Jesus" by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette- Music SLANE, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns this Sunday are: "Balm in Gilead" African American Spiritual, arr. P. Amidon; "We Would be Building" words Paul E. Deitz, arr. Jean Sibelius; "When Peace Like a River" Horatio G. Spafford; "Let Us Break Bread Together" African American Spiritual.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Additives.” The scripture will be I Peter 1:23-25. The Children’s story will be “Measuring God's Love.” To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Marlboro
Marlboro Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead the worship service at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House. This Sunday, which will conclude the worship for the season, will focus on Mark 6:30-34 and the necessity of caring well for ourselves — body and spirit — now and in the times ahead. The congregation will also be celebrating Holy Communion. Attendees are asked to wear a facemask. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Robert Hamm. His message is titled “Someone Like You” and the scripture reading is from James 2:1-10, 14-77. Hymns for the service are “Let All Creation Bless the Lord” and “Sent Forth by God’s Blessing.” Guest Organist, Peter LaMoria will play the prelude “It is Well With My Soul” by Philip Bliss and arranged by Craig Phillips, the Offertory Piece “Aria” by Craig Phillips and the postlude “Festive Trumpet Tune” by David German.
The mission for the month of September is the Winston Prouty Center. Mark your calendars for the Newfane Community Talent Show to be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org.
The topic for this Sunday is, "We Are All in This Together." Join in this Sunday as Janis Chaillou talks about the role of Brattleboro Community TV, the one and only television outlet for the area, in bringing the community together.
Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community will hold services for Rosh Hashanah in the BAJC Zoom Room while the synagogue on Greenleaf Street is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The following services will be led by Rabbi Lee Moore:
7:30 p.m. Monday, Erev Rosh Hashanah
9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rosh Hashanah
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kol Nidre
9:30 a.m. Thursday, Yom Kippur
11:30 a.m. Thursday, Yizkor
6 p.m. Thursday, Ne’ilah
Visit www.bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959 for more information. People attending any or all of the high holy day services will be sent a link to the Zoom Room by e-mailing info@bajc.com. If you have any questions or need more information, contact Faith Schuster at 802-464-2632 or faith@bajcvermont.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Cracked Pots” based on scripture Mark 8:27-35.
The service will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9-noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.