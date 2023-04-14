BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
What does it mean to be a growing Christian? What are the vital ingredients to a Christians spiritual health? Starting this Sunday, and for the next several Sundays, Pastor Feustel will be addressing the practices that help Christians, and their church, grow to be mature and fruitful. Come and be a part of what God is doing at First Baptist Church.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Finding Your Own Path to Resistance." The theme for the month of April is "Resistance," which can take many forms. What works for you? Several members of the congregation will share their perspectives.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community will hold an Erev Yom Hashoah program by Zoom on Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Featured speaker will be Paul Davidovits, author of the memoir, "Holocaust Memories: Annihilation and Survival in Slovakia." Davidovits is Professor Emeritus at Boston College, and father of BAJC member Michael Davidovits.
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/4300550548.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will be preaching a sermon entitled, “Peace Be With You.” This is the second in a series entitled “Unfailing Love.” Several members of the congregation will be participating in the service – greeting all those present and online, reading the scripture for the morning, providing the “Prayers of the People,” and providing a message for the children present and online. The service will conclude, as always, with an African benediction and a postlude by organist Mary May.
Following the service, all are invited to coffee and a luncheon prepared by Duo Xi. Also, following worship, there will be a building tour with the Sacred Spaces Team.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "The Sacred Journey:a Memoir of Early Years (1982)" by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group at 4 p.m. and Christian Theology at 7 p.m., both online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Wednesday, Centered Yoga from 4 to 4:45 p.m. in the Chapel, and Contemplative Prayer at 5 p.m. online; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women's Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans).
In cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, approximately 800 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Also, Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to join in for the Second Sunday of Easter. First Baptist/United Methodist churches are located at 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Announcements: Bible Study is offered every Thursday, with dinner at 5 p.m. at the study of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Pastor(s) Ralph and Rev. Ingrid Lucas-Howe will lead a workshop featuring non-violence from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Classes will be held at the church. Donations welcome.
For Thought & Prayer: “Never regret a day in your life: good days give happiness, bad days give experience, worst days give lessons, and best days give memories. (Your Positive Oasis)
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from John 20:19-31, Jesus Appears to His Disciples. “It was late that Sunday evening, and the disciples were gathered together behind locked doors, because they were afraid of the Jewish authorities. Then Jesus came and stood among them. ‘Peace be with you,’ he said. After saying this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples were filled with joy at seeing the Lord. Jesus said to them again, ‘Peace be with you. As the Father sent me, so I send you.’ Then he breathed on them and said, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive people's sins, they are forgiven; if you do not forgive them, they are not forgiven.’ One of the twelve disciples, Thomas (called the Twin), was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, ‘We have seen the Lord!’ Thomas said to them, ‘Unless I see the scars of the nails in his hands and put my finger on those scars and my hand in his side, I will not believe.’ A week later the disciples were together again indoors, and Thomas was with them. The doors were locked, but Jesus came and stood among them and said ‘Peace be with you.’ Then he said to Thomas, ‘Put your finger here and look at my hands; then reach out your hand and put it in my side. Stop your doubting, and believe!’ Thomas answered him, ‘My Lord and my God!’ Jesus said to him, ‘Do you believe because you see me? How happy are those who believe without seeing me!’” In his disciples' presence Jesus performed many other miracles which are not written down in this book. But these have been written in order that you may believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that through your faith in him you may have life. (Good News Bible).
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to the Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. This week’s scripture reading from the Gospel of John tells the story of “doubting Thomas,” who needed to touch the wounds of Jesus to believe in the Resurrection. Pastor Jeremy Kirk will reflect on that need to “see the proof” in his message titled “Proof ... and then what?” Gathering music will be played by Jeff Brewer before the service, and organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play a Prelude, Offertory, and Postlude.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Third Saturday Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Saturday Evening Sangha Poetry Night, 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Amma Thanasanti, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); 3 Sit Sunday Meditations, 9 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (on Zoom and in person); Tuesday Evening Meditation: 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
The Tag Sale on May 6 will benefit Groundworks Collaborative and the Windham County Heat Fund. At this time, more furniture donations are needed. Tables, chairs, shelves, bed frames [no mattresses], bureaus, lamps, and so on are all welcome. Upholstered furniture needs to be in clean, usable condition, and organizers need to take a look at it before accepting it. Also, organizers can come pick up larger or multiple items. Contact Liz Vick at 802-254-7060 or ebethvick@gmail.com to schedule either a “look over” or a pick-up. Furniture donations will be accepted up until the Thursday before the sale (May 4).
St. Michael's has officially completed the “electrification of energy” portion of the Building Hope for the Earth project. That means that the majority of spaces at St. Michael’s are no longer using oil to heat and cool. The roofers are now replacing the Bradley Wing and Rectory roofs. In May, the solar panels will be installed on all the south-facing roofs of the sanctuary, Bradley Wing and Rectory.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold worship services on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., focusing on the message, “The Path of Life,” live streamed on Facebook page. Wednesday, 7 p.m. N.A. and A. A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi (spiritual movement) and 10:15 .m. Choir; Saturday, 10 a.m. Baptism of Cleo Wright.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary, 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship for the second Sunday in Easter based around John 20, focusing on Doubting Thomas. Children and youth are encouraged to attend, starting in worship with their families, then moving downstairs with Sunday School director Billie Slade after a special message. Refreshments will be served after the service.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Worship this Sunday will focus on Brian Remer's sermon titled “When in Doubt.” Stefan Amidon leads the choir. Anthems this Sunday, “Victoria” music, Leonard P. Breedlove, lyrics, Isaac Watts and “Joy Shall Come in the Morning,” music and lyrics Mary Alice Amidon, arr. Peter Amidon. The children begin in the Sanctuary and are dismissed to morning program with Mary Alice Amidon.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on March 12, the third Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Touching wounds, teaching trust.” The scripture reading is from John 20:19-31. Hymns for the service are “Hail the Day That Sees Him Rise” and “Crown Him With Many Crowns.” The Prelude “I Will Rise” by Chris Tomlin and the Postlude “ Variations” by Dmitry Kabelevsky will be played by music Director Mike Kelly. The Offertory “Breathe on Me, Breath of God” by Robert Jackson will be sung by the choir.
The mission for April is Afghan Refugee Family Support.
Calendar: On Monday at 10 a.m. there will be a Heritage Festival Meeting, and at 7 p.m. Al-Anon will meet in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 1 p.m., Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Ladies Aid meeting will be held in Fellowship Hall at 10 a.m. There will be no bell nor choir practice this week.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533 (messages answered asap).
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.