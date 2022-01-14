Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks required. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
Sunday marks 22 days since Christmas Day. The Gospel reading at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls on Sunday is of the Wedding in Cana where Jesus turns water into wine. It is interesting to consider this transformation of water into wine. It is the first recorded miracle of Jesus. The name of the sermon is “Water into Wine.”
A traditional in-person worship service begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Services for the entire month of January will be held on Zoom.
Centre Church will celebrate the season of Epiphany from Jan. 9 to 23. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon series entitled, “Faith's Eureka!” The second sermon in this series is entitled, “Eureka! Finding Your Calling” and will honor The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. The congregation will look briefly at King's early life and learn how he discerned his calling.
The scripture for the morning is I Corinthians 12:1-11 and will be read by the Rev. Jack Bixby, who will also offer the Prayers of the People. Dr. Couper will also offer a message especially for children. In closing, the final hymn of the morning will be “We Shall Overcome” -- in honor of Dr. King.
The Thursday afternoon book study group called “Womenspirit” and the Sunday morning book group are on hold for now.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here, and Carry Me Home is gathering clothing. Volunteers are always welcome.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings and events, call the church office at 802-254-4730, email Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
For January, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has returned to Zoom for Sunday worship at 8 and at 10:15 am. The church office will still be open and in-person meetings (with masks) can still happen.
This weekend, St. Michael’s celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Sunday. The speaker at both services will be the Rev. Doctor Arnold Isidore Thomas, a longtime resident and clergy person in Vermont with experience with social justice work and racial healing. The Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. is “Exploring the Relationship of Martin Luther King, Jr. to the Church” led by Craig Hammond.
St. Michael’s also offers Morning Prayer on Zoom each weekday from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and a Thursday Contemplative Service from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
All the weekly announcements and Zoom links are on the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will live stream Sunday worship on Facebook, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Message: Have a Little Joy. There will be no in-person worship or Tai Chi until the COVID situation changes. The Saturday discussion/meditation group will meet in sanctuary at 9 a.m.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for online worship at 10 a.m. This Sunday the Baptism of Jesus, The Scripture is: Mark 1: 4-11. Pastor Lucozzi will preach. Lay Leaders of the Church will be commissioned, and the new Baptismal Font will be dedicated. Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes two Anthems: “The Sea of God” by John Coleman and “Let the Life I’ve Lived Speak for Me.” The Hymns are: “Spirit of God Descend Upon My Heart,” “We Cannot Own the Sunlit Sky” and “We Are One in Spirit.” Bring a small bowl of water and a candle with you to the online worship this Sunday.
For a link to the live stream visit the church website at https://guilfordchurch.org.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church and the Wardsboro Yoken Parish will be closing their church doors until Feb. 6, due to the rising COVID numbers in the Valley. Both churches will revisit reopening in February, but if COVID numbers are still too high may delay reopening further.
To be added to the daily WPT/JCC Online Devotion email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To contact Pastor Pete, call 802-874-4181 or email carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on the Second Sunday of Epiphany. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with his sermon titled “These Lives Are Precious.” The scripture reading is from Psalm 72:1-7, 10-14. Hymns for the service are “Jesus Shall Reign” and “Put Peace into Each Other’s Hands.” The prelude “God is Holding Your Life” by R. Bruxvoort-Colligan, the offering anthem “Let All People Praise Thee” by Natalie Sleeth will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly. The postlude “How Can I Keep from Singing” will feature Bill Berner, soloist.
Missions for the month of January are The Dansalan College Foundation and the Andover Newton Theological Seminary at Yale. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common will not have services for the remainder of January. The church will resume services at 10 a.m. starting Feb. 6. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoken Parish
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is "The Heart's Inclination." All Souls Church member Gary Graff will present a reflection on the Buddhist practice of lovingkindness meditation, including his personal experience and the potential for using this practice to enhance our connection to ourselves and all beings.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship with First Congregational Church this Sunday via live streaming at 10 a.m. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “We Have Been Baptized” based on scripture from Luke 3:15-17,21-22. Bill McKim organist will play for Prelude “Pastorale” by D Milhaud. Special music is “Intermezzo 118 No.1” by J Brahms. Offertory music is “Interlude no.8” by F Peeters. Postlude is “Gigue Fugue in C” by J Pachelbel.
The worship is on YouTube. Search for revaudreywalker.
First Congregational Church, UCC is located at 880 Western Ave. The website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in-person (weather permitting) or Zoom services on Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. Email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link.