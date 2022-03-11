Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required. Access the Zoom connection on the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m.
This Sunday marks the second Sunday in a series entitled, Church of the Wild: How Nature Invites Us Into the Sacred. The series references a book by the same name, authored by Victoria Loorz, which is the basis of a book study offered during the Lenten season at Centre Church. The sermon this morning will be offered by Matt Deen, a recent graduate of Union Theological Seminary, in relation to Chapters 4,5, and 6 of “Church of the Wild.” Call the church office for more information about the series and to reserve a copy of the book.
The title of Mr. Deen’s sermon is “Coming Home.” The scripture reference is Luke 15:11-24 in the First Nations Version of the New Testament. The scripture will be introduced and read by Holly Kennedy who will also offer the Prayers of the People.
Call the church at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Second Sunday in Lent and join in a journey together toward the miracle of Easter.
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together. This Sunday there will be a combined Lenten Order of Worship. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, sharing of the Peace, and a Lenten prayer by Richard Rohr will be read by the Rev. Ingrid Lukas-Howe. A chime will ring once, and Lenten worship will begin at 11 a.m. The Revs Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews will preside. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
For Thought & Prayer: Lord, every now and then I think I have to do everything myself or else it won’t get done. I need to learn that my way is not the only way, and that it’s foolish to worry about things that are beyond my control. Remind me that when I feel overwhelmed to turn everything over to You. Only then will I feel peace amidst the storms of life. Amen. (Prayers for Today by Carolyn Hermann).
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke 13:31-35, entitled, “Jesus’ Love for Jerusalem.” “At that same time some Pharisees came to Jesus and said to him, ‘You must get out of here and go somewhere else, because Herod wants to kill you.’ Jesus answered them, ‘Go and tell that fox: “I am driving out demons and performing cures today and tomorrow, and on the third day I shall finish my work. Yet I must be on my way today, tomorrow, and the next day; it is not right for a prophet to be killed anywhere except in Jerusalem.” Jerusalem. Jerusalem! You kill the prophets; you stone the messengers God has sent you! How many times I wanted to put my arms around all your people, just as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you would not let me! And so your Temple will be abandoned. I assure you that you will not see me until the time comes when you say, ‘God bless him who comes in the name of the Lord.’” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Andrews’ sermon is entitled, “Embrace Me, Sweet Jesus.” Psalm 91 describes Jesus’ message, “He will keep you safe from all hidden dangers. He will cover you with his wings; you will be safe in his care. His faithfulness will protect and defend you.”
Dan DeWalt will play on the grand piano and organ.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church offers in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed. Masks are required for in-person services.
The Sunday morning Adult Forums from 9 to 10 a.m. are offered in person and on Zoom. The Lenten Forum series on “Dilemmas of Faith” will present the opportunity to explore how we discern right from wrong. This Sunday’s Forum is on the commandment “Thou shall not bear false witness” and is led by Mary Lindquist.
Morning Prayer from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on weekday mornings is held on Zoom. On Wednesdays from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. there is a Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel, and from noon to 12:30 p.m. there is a brief 30-minute liturgy in the Chapel which includes scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day and Eucharist. The weekly Contemplative Service is offered each Thursday at 5:30 p.m., both in person and on Zoom. The Saturday Centering Prayer service, in-person in the Chapel, begins at 8 am.
Links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message: “Tears at the Foot of the Mountain.” Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. Wednesday; choir at 10 a.m. Thursday; and discussion/meditation at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Community Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. on Sunday. You can also follow the live stream on the Dummerston Church Facebook page. The congregation is into the second Sunday of Lent with a reading from Mark 8.27-38 and some poems by Emily Dickinson. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
This Lent Guilford Church is engaging in the worship series Full to the Brim: An Expansive Lent Full to the Brim reminds us to live fully — as we pursue justice and hope, or express grief and gratitude. And so, this Lent, walk with us as we learn to trust — fully — that we belong to God. Let us increase our capacity to receive and give grace. Let us discover the expansive life God dreams for us.
Join in for the Second Sunday of Lent with Guilford Community Church, both in person and streaming live at 10 a.m. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach the sermon, “Under God’s Wing.” The scripture: Psalm 27 and Luke 13: 31-35. Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes two Anthems: “Abide With Me, words by Henry F. Lyte, music by William H. Monk” and “Through All the World Below,” arr. Andy Davis, music “Captain Kidd”; words from Southern Harmony. The Hymns this Sunday are “O Love That Will Not Let Me Go,” “God Is My Strong Salvation” and “The Lord Is My Light.”
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Pete’s message is “The Parable of the Rat” and the Scripture will be John 16:5-15. The Children’s story will be “Just What the Doctor Ordered.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met and mask are required.
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. His sermon is titled “So Much is Out of Our Control.” The scripture reading is from Luke 13:31-35. Hymns for the service are “Take Time to Be Holy” and “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.” The prelude “Dans les ruines d’une Abbaye” by Gabriel Faure and the postlude “Make a Joyful Noise” by David Crowder will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director. The offering anthem “Thy Will Be Done” will be sung by Jim Kyle, Soloist.
The mission for the month of March is One Great Hour of Sharing. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex.
The calendar for this week includes: Monday, Al-Anon at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Linus Quilters at 1 p.m. and Book Study Group (over zoom) at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday, Ladies Aid will meet at the church at 10 a.m., Handbells rehearsal starts at 6:15 p.m. and choir at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out the Facebook page.
Friends Meeting (Quaker)
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with childcare available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Yoked Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish has reopened for in-person worship service at the Baptist Church, Sunday at 9 a.m., on Cross Road. Communion will be observed. Those attending in person must wear a mask and social distancing will be in effect.
All Souls Church
All Souls Church is returning to in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m., and also online at ascvt.org. Safety guidelines will be in place such as mask wearing and distancing but there will be no limit for attendance.
The theme this Sunday is, “Coming Home, Our Faith Renewed” with Rev. Telos Whitfield. We are tested by life’s challenges, by people we encounter, by the crises that unfold near and far from us. How can we renew and strengthen our faith, and support each other?
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church will hold worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday at 880 Western Ave.
At its Annual Meeting this year First Church adopted a “Statement on Anti-Racism.” Among its principles is “We strive to have the courage to speak out against acts and policies that diminish the value of people of color.” The church collects food for such organizations as Groundworks and the AIDS Project of Southern Vermont.
For this week’s message, the Rev. Audrey Walker will draw on her experience growing up on a family farm, and the lessons of faith that can be learned by watching the animals. Musical selections by organist Lisa Provatas will include William Broughton’s “A Garden Meditation” and “Come Holy Traveler” by Patricia Lou Harris.
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.