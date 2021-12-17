Bellows Fall
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom. During Advent, Sunday Service with Eucharist will be held at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. Holy Eucharist will follow Lessons and Carols. Masks are required. Sunday services will resume on Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
Sunday marks the 4th Sunday in Advent and the lighting of the Candle of Love. Sunday’s Gospel brings us to the Magnificat, or Mary’s song of praise. Expectant with The Child, Mary lifts up her voice in song proclaiming the blessedness that has touched her and of a God whose love knows no bounds. Perhaps in many ways when this song is heard it kindles the flame of the Candle of Love. The name of the sermon comes from Mary’s lips, “My Soul Magnifies the Lord.”
Everyone is welcome to join in for an in-person traditional Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls. The congregation will be celebrating with Christmas music and readings around Jesus’ birth.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation will gather in the nave of the church, 193 Main St., beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will begin at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service. Because it is the Fourth Sunday in Advent, a purple Advent candle will be lit by the Crutcher family – Beth, John, and Kira. They will read the associated liturgy as well as the scripture, Micah 5:2-5a. Reverend Couper will then provide a children's message and a sermon entitled, “Where in the World Do We Find Love These Days?” Liturgist for the morning will be Sue Rowell. Hymns will include the familiar “Come, O Long-Expected Jesus” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”
The entire service will be available on the Facebook page and hosted by Daniel Guerra.
There will be a service in the nave at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve followed by a regular Sunday service on Dec. 26.
On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” The online sermon discussion and the Sunday morning book group are on hold until after the holidays, beginning again in the first week in January.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive soon. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, is making special plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here. Carry Me Home, which has in the past sent clothing for Syrians reaching the shores of Greece, is gathering clothing to offer to the Afghans as they confront the cold Vermont winter. Volunteers are always welcome.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings/events, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855 . The service will be broadcast live on this Facebook page.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Come and worship with First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, this Fourth Sunday of Advent. During the last Sunday of Advent the congregation will light the candles of Hope, Joy, and Peace, and Love. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Revs Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews presiding. The Christmas Eve service will be on December 24 at 5 pm.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, we look forward to Christmas Eve, which heralds the coming of our Savior. Help us remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is the birth of your Son. Fill our hearts with the love of Jesus, so that we may learn to love others. Jesus is the Love which embraces us and strengthens us when we are in despair. Thank you, Father, for the Love we receive through your Son, Jesus Christ. Amen
This Sunday Pastor Ralph’s sermon is entitled, “Bearing Christ Within.” Holy Communion is offered every Sunday. Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
The adult Bible Study has been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
First United Methodist & First Baptist
First Baptist & First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Ralph Howe and Rev. Suzanne Andrews. This week, the group will read Micah 5:2-5, and Luke 1:39-45. Reverend Howe's sermon is "Bearing Christ Within." Christmas Eve service is 5 p.m. on Dec 24.
For more information email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme. com/vermont/brattleboro/ first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
“The Longest Night” service will be at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave. This service of hope is for all who carry sorrow of any kind, which is an added struggle when joy and celebration are expected. With candles, readings, music of the cello and chants we look for hope and connection as we head into the Christmas holidays. The program for the service is on the Church website. This service will be livestreamed and will also be available on the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will also have its regular 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services this Sunday. The 10:15 a.m. service includes music by the St. Michael’s Choir and nursery care is available.
On Christmas Eve, St. Michael’s will have a 4 p.m. service, including a pageant filmed earlier and Eucharist. At 8 p.m., there will be a traditional Festival Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Eucharist. Seating for both services is limited to half the church's usual capacity on a first come, first served basis. Both services will be livestreamed and will also be available later on the website.
On Christmas Day, there will be a simple service at 10 a.m. On Sunday, Dec. 26, there will not be an 8 a.m. service, but at 10:15 a.m., St. Michael's will have the service of Christmas Lessons & Carols without Eucharist. The service will be livestreamed.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services and church events are also found in the eNews block on the church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., masks, spacing, folks will be asked to sing in muted tones. The service will also be streamlined on the church facebook page. Christmas Eve Friday: Worship at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. with sermon, Christmas carols, message for the children, candle lighting, at both services.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday to celebrate the fourth Sunday in Advent. The scripture is Matthew 2.1-12. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will lead worship with Mary Westbrook-Geha offering music. Billie Slade will light the Advent candles and add to the nativity.
On Friday, the congregation will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Reverend Bracebridge will lead worship with Mark Brown offering his annual story. Mary Westbrook-Geha and some choir members will offer music for the season.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, will hold worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching Advent sermons leading up to Christmas. The Christmas Eve Service begins at 7 p.m. and will include candle lighting at the end. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for online worship only with Guilford Community Church this fourth Sunday of Advent, streaming live at 10 a.m. The focus is on that unlikely place the Love Incarnate was born – a stable, through the worship series “The Inn: Housing the Holy.”
Readings for this service will include Micah 5: 2-5a and Luke 1: 46-55. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled, “A Lovely View.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two musical pieces written especially for this worship series “Hope Waits for Us At Advent’ and “Make of My Heart a Stable” both by composer Amanda Udis-Kessler. Anthems for this Sunday are “So Far From Home” poem by the Rev. Thomas Mousin music P. Amidon, and “Magnificat from Luke 1: 46-55; music Peter Amidon. The Hymns for this Sunday include, “Awake, Awake to Love and Work,” words Geoffrey A. Sudder-Kennedy, music John Logan’s ‘sixteen tune settings’, “I Will Sing of Your Love, Love, Love,” Christopher Grundy, and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” Join us as we find ways to house the holy this Advent season. Worship on-line Only this Sunday: streaming live at 10:00 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Marlboro
Meeting House
The Marlboro Meeting House will conduct a Christmas service on Zoom at 4 p.m. this Sunday. The group will pray, sings carol, and relive the story of Christmas through scripture. To participate and receive the meeting link, request access at marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com.
This year, the special Christmas collection will be divided between the Women's Freedom Center and Heifer International. Send offerings to Marlboro Meeting House, PO Box 64, Marlboro, VT 05344.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Dec. 19. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online after the service, at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with his sermon titled “A Room with a View.” The scripture readings are from Micah 5:2-5a and Luke 1:46-55. Hymns for the service are “My Soul Proclaims with Wonder” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” The prelude “Like a Child” will be sung by Reverend Hamm, soloist. The offering anthem “Bring Us Hope” by Ruth Schram and the postlude “A Stable Lamp is Lighted” by David Hurd will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Heat Assistance and the Veterans of the Cross Christmas Fund. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ's Church
The Christ’s Church Micah Circle in Saxtons River met recently and after long deliberation decided to cancel the Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service due to the increase in COVID cases throughout the state. The wish and prayer is for everyone to stay safe and healthy during this Holy season. Christ's Church hopes the community - family and friends – each in their own way – will find peace and joy in the celebration of the birthday of Christ.
The congregation will not be meeting for Worshipful Gathering on Jan. 2 but will resume the once a month meeting the first Sunday in February.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Townshend Church, with carols and a short program, on Dec. 24.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
The 2021 Christmas Eve Service at the Methodist Church on Main Street has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Contact Pastor Pete Carlson with any questions or comments at 802-874-4181, or at carlsonpw56@gmail.com .
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org. The theme this Sunday is "The Turning of the Great Wheel."
All Souls member Marty Shaw will help everyone celebrate the Winter Solstice (Dec. 21), the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. In this time of greatest darkness, the light is reborn, and the sun begins to grow stronger and stronger. The ancients kept watch and waited, holding hope.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Transformed By a Babe” based on scripture Matthew 1:18-25. Lisa Provatas, guest organist will play for offertory “Deck the Halls” by Coates. Postlude will be “Fum Fum Fum!” by Mark Hayes. The prelude will be played by our handbell choir “The West Bee Bells,” ringing a selection of Christmas music. They are led by Alice McClellan. The choir led by Steve Rice will sing “Everybody’s Comin’ to Bethlehem Town” by John Carter and Mary Kay Beall.
Join in on Christmas Eve at 4:30 p.m. for a Candlelight Service. Reverend Walker will deliver a Christmas message based on the birth story of Jesus. The following scriptures will be read, each followed by a carol: Isaiah 9:2,6-7, Luke 1:26-38,Luke 2:1-7, Luke 2:8-20, and Matthew 2:1-12. Organist Bill McKim will play for Prelude: “Pastoral Symphony” from Messiah by G F Handel and for Postlude “Let all the Angels Worship Him” from Messiah.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: The Christmas Fund. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in-person (weather permitting) or Zoom services on Sundays, Dec. 19 and 26 and Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. On Christmas Eve, there will be an in-person outdoor service in front of the church near the crèche, with the Christmas story, carols and the traditional candle-lit Silent Night at the end. Join in at the church with your mask and dress for the weather or email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link.