Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m.
In John’s Gospel, “They are not of the world just as I am not of the world.” Jesus separates out his disciples as being different and likened unto himself. The Gospels reflect Jesus as living a simple life by today’s standards. He is not concerned so much with the things around him, but with the people around him. His time is focused on elevating and enriching the lives of those he encounters. His words live on, continuing to elevate and enrich, and call people to discipleship. In Sunday’s Gospel Jesus talks about the impossibility of straddling two worlds. Perhaps it is time to choose our world. The name of the sermon is “What is the Path I Have Chosen?”
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South Street presents, "In the Balance: An Autumn Equinox Celebration." This special time of year, when day and night are equal, is rich with meaning in the ancient traditions. Come and celebrate as the congregation observes the Equinox with a ritual in the manner of these age-old practices, which can still resonate so deeply today. Through music, rhythm, and ceremony, participants will seek to renew our sacred connection with the Earth and the Universe with which we are inextricably intertwined.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds its worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will continue a sermon series entitled, “Devotional Songs of Praise.” The message each week will focus on a contemporary Christian song, listening to that song and reflecting on it theologically and devotionally. The songs chosen for this series are used in the United Church of Istanbul, a Christian community previously attended by one of our parishioners, Bob Keller.
The sermon for this week is entitled “Praise the Lord” The music to which it relates can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3kroEF36k. Laura Slate, the liturgist for the morning, will introduce and read the scripture which is Psalm 113:1-8. Later in the service she will also offer the Prayers of the People.
This Sunday is Just Peace Sunday within the conference and there will be a special presentation from Vermont Interfaith Action on Proposition 2 (an anti slavery amendment to the Vermont Constitution which will be voted upon in November.)
For more information about our programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook at Https://facebook,com/groups/80441531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday Reverend Andrews will share a message entitled, “Love God; Not Money or Power.” Instead of focusing on material things, we should put the same focus and value on following Jesus, sharing love and compassion wherever we go. Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: O Lord, great is your faithfulness – summer, winter, spring and fall. In all seasons you are there. From birth to death your faithful love surrounds me. What abiding peace this brings me today. Amen
The Gospel reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke, chapter 16, verses 1-13 entitled, “The Shrewd Manager.” “Jesus said to his disciples, ‘There was once a rich man who had a servant who managed his property. The rich man was told that the manager was wasting his master's money, so he called him in and said, “What is this I hear about you? Turn in a complete account of your handling of my property, because you cannot be my manager any longer.” The servant said to himself, “My master is going to dismiss me from my job. What shall I do? I am not strong enough to dig ditches, and I am ashamed to beg. Now I know what I will do! Then when my job is gone, I shall have friends who will welcome me in their homes.” So he called in all the people who were in debt to his master. He asked the first one, “How much do you owe my master?” “One hundred barrels of olive oil,” he answered. “Here is your account,” the manager told him; “sit down and write fifty.” Then he asked another one, “And you – how much do you owe?” “A thousand bushels of wheat,” he answered. “Here is your account,” the manager told him; “write eight hundred.” As a result the master of this dishonest manager praised him for doing such a shrewd thing; because the people of this world are much more shrewd in handling their affairs than the people who belong to the light.’ And Jesus went on to say, ‘And so I tell you; make friends for yourselves with worldly wealth, so that when it gives out, you will be welcomed in the eternal home. Whoever is faithful in small matters will be faithful in large ones; whoever is dishonest in small matters will be dishonest in large ones. If, then, you have not been faithful in handling worldly wealth, how can you be trusted with true wealth? And if you have not been faithful with what belongs to someone else, who will give you what belongs to you? No servant can be the slave of two masters; such a slave will hate one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.’” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Adult Bible Study begins Monday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. This week, homemade chicken cacciatore will be served on pasta, garlic bread, salad and apple pie for dessert. The group will be studying the Book of Luke. All are welcome.
Remember to bring non- perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Congregational Church
Join in at 10 a.m. this Sunday for Communion service at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Paul Sangree, a special guest from the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ, will provide a sermon based on the Gospel of Matthew 9:9-13, which reminds us that the teachings of Jesus are not directed at people who are righteous, but those who need healing in their lives. Organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play Scarlatti’s “Siciliano” as the Prelude and “Raise the Joyous Song!” as the Postlude. The choir will begin the fall season with Peter Amidon’s arrangement of "I Will Guide Thee.”
Contact First Congregational Church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
Sept. 18 will be the third Sunday in the Season of Creation, which St. Michael's is observing from Sept. 1 through Oct. 9. This Sunday Cary Gaunt, a “sustainability leader and contemplative practitioner and teacher,” will preach. A parishioner of St. Michael’s, she is a leader of the church’s “Building Hope for the Earth” project.
Programs for children and youth have begun again. At 10 a.m. each Sunday there are classes in Godly Play for ages 3 – 10. Every other Sunday at 10 a.m., Holy Mayhem class for those in grades 5 – 8 meets; the next meeting is Sept. 25. Godly Play and Holy Mayhem meet until 11 a.m. when children join their families in the sanctuary for communion. For high school youth, there is a monthly “Confirmation Conversations” class which meets from noon to 2 p.m. with lunch after church. The next “Confirmation Conversations” class is on Oct. 9. For more information, email Rector Mary Lindquist at mary@stmichaelsvermont.org. All children and youth are welcome.
Regular weekday services at St. Michael’s:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., usually live streamed on the Facebook page. Pot-luck lunch after worship.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. is A.A. (women) and N.A.; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi – spiritual movement, and 10:15 a.m. Choir Practice; Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and meditation with Pastor Jon (all welcome), 12:30 p.m. watercolor painting workshop.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
The schedule for the coming week: Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); This Sunday’s talk with Claire Stanley
Zoom Retreat on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discovering Dharma Ease: Practicing Wise Attitude and Effort with Michael Grady. The format of this retreat will be 30 minute guided sittings with short dharma talks and ample space for discussion. Contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
How Zen Got Its Start: Buddhism Meets Taoism in China is a new class with Paul Rodrigue on Mondays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10 and 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This Zoom-only class will be using David Hinton’s book “China Root” as the text. Registration closes Sept. 21 to give students time to purchase the book and begin reading. For further information, go to https://www.vermontinsight.org.
For more information about retreats, classes and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org. For the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter at http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9. To speak to a VIMC Contact person, call Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. Billie Slade will be leading Sunday School. Children and youth will start in the sanctuary for worship with families, and then move with Billie downstairs after a children's message. The scripture reading for this week is Genesis 2.4-24. Refreshments will be served the service and people are encouraged to stay and visit with one another.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to bring a flower with them to share in the creation of the alter flowers this Sunday. The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi will be preaching a sermon titled: “Love Call Me Home.”
The children begin in worship with their families and then are dismissed to morning programming with their teachers: Lily and James. The Morning Program is for children Pre-K and up. Guilford Church is beginning a new Montessori-based curriculum, “Spirit Play.”
Families with babies and toddlers are welcome in the Sanctuary and may also sit in the Houghton Room outside of the Sanctuary to listen to live stream of the worship. There is also a play area downstairs.
The scripture this Sunday: Isaiah 43: 1-7 & Luke 15: 1-32. Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes two Anthems: “Love Call Me Home” words and music by Peggy Seeger, and “”A Dedication,” words and music by Lea Morris. The Hymns this Sunday are: “Sanctuary,” words and music by Randy Scruggs and John Thompson," ”I’m Gonna Sit at the Welcome Table” and “Break Not the Circle,” words: Fred Kaan, music, Margaret Tucker.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Terms and Conditions” and the Scripture will be Gen. 2:8-9,15-17;3:1-7. The Children’s story will be “Rules to Live By.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday, Sept. 18. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled, “What Love Does.” The scripture reading is from Luke 16:1-13. Hymns for the service are “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “I Then Shall Live” and “Will You Let Me Be Your Servant.” The Prelude “Down a Country Lane” by Aaron Copland, the offertory “The Gift of Love” by Hal Hopson, and the Postlude “Marvelous Light” by Charlie Hall will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
The mission for the month of September is The Winston Prouty Center. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesdays, Apple Pie Making begins at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Veggie Van Go will be in front of the church from noon to 1 p.m., and in the evening Handbell practice begins at 6:15 p.m. and Choir practice begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out the church’s Facebook page.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.