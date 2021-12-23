Bellows Fall
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom. Christmas Eve Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. Holy Eucharist will follow lessons and carols. Masks are required. Sunday services will resume on Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
The day after Christmas many people joyfully rest at home reliving the sparkle of their celebrations. This year that lazy day is a Sunday and for all those grateful hearts who wish to come to church yet again, there will be a message of encouragement and joy full of favorite Christmas hymns at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls. The name of the sermon is “These are a few of my favorite things!”
A traditional in-person worship service begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church will hold an in-person Christmas Eve service beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rev. Scott Couper will lead the worship service. The Advent Wreath will be lit by the Healey Family. The anthem will be “Would You Bring a Song?" Various members of the church will read from the Psalms and the Gospel of Luke, and the congregation will sing a variety of Christmas carols. Reverend Couper will give a Christmas message and lead in a Litany of Light. Masks and social distancing are required.
This Sunday will be the First Sunday after Christmas and will be celebrated via Zoom. Contact the church office at 802-254-4730 for the Zoom link. Reverend Couper will lead the worship service, beginning at 10 a.m. His sermon is entitled “Who Is This Child?” Liza Terzariol will be the liturgist. Nan Mann will provide the Children’s Message.
Alison Hale will offer two special flute solos: “Gesu Bambino” for the Prelude and “Torches” for the Postlude. The choir will offer two special anthems: “Mary, Go Tell It!” with Lisa Keller as soloist and “He Shall Feed His Flock.” The congregation will sing the hymns: “Good Christian Friends, Rejoice,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”
On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” The online sermon discussion and the Sunday morning book group are on hold until after the holidays, beginning again in the first week in January.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive soon. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here. Carry Me Home is gathering clothing to offer to the Afghans as they confront the cold Vermont winter. Volunteers are always welcome.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings/events, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855 . The service will be broadcast live on this Facebook page.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Everyone is invited to worship as First Baptist Church/First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, continue to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the Hope, Joy, Peace and Love he brought to the world. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon. The Revs Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews will be presiding. Join in to share a Christmas carol sing, scripture readings and Holy Communion together. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. There will also be a celebration of the Epiphany on Sunday, Jan. 2, and the Baptism of the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 9. Both services are at 11 a.m.
For Thought & Prayer: Loving God, help me remember the birth of Jesus every day of my life, that I may share in the songs of the Angels, the gladness of the shepherds, and the worship of the Wise Men. Close the door of hate and open the door of love and justice for all. Let kindness rule my heart and compassion guide my ways. May the days following Christmas make me dwell on the true Miracle you have given me, your Son, Jesus Christ, my Lord. Amen
Kevin Mills will be the guest organist/pianist. The adult Bible Study has been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
First United Methodist
First Baptist & First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Ralph Howe and Rev. Suzanne Andrews. Christmas Eve service is 5 p.m. on Dec 24.
For more information email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/ first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
There will be no in-person attendance at the 4 p.m. service on Christmas Eve at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., due to the rise of COVID infections. The service will be available on Zoom and includes the pageant filmed earlier and Eucharist. The Zoom link is found on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
There will be in-person attendance at the 8 p.m. service on Christmas Eve. This traditional Festival Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Eucharist will also be livestreamed and archived on the church website. Seating in the church for this service is limited to half capacity on a first come, first served basis. Windows will be open for air circulation.
On Christmas Day, there will be a simple service at 10 a.m. on Zoom only.
On Sunday, there will not be an 8 a.m. service. The 10:15 a.m. service has been changed from Christmas Lessons & Carols to Eucharist. This service will be in-person and livestreamed. It will be the last in-person service until it is safe to meet together in-person again. Windows will be open for air circulations.
All the weekly announcements and links to all services and Church events are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship service on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., masks, spacing, folks will be asked to sing in muted tones. The service will also be streamlined on the church Facebook page. Christmas Eve Friday: Worship at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. with sermon, Christmas carols, message for the children, candle lighting, at both services.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church will worship online this Sunday at 10 a.m. The church has decided that due to COVID-19 concerns, the building will be closed and worship will be online for the next few Sundays. For this week, the congregation will join in a service offered by the Central Atlantic Conference UCC for the Sunday after Christmas. The link to the service is, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNVWeJxtkjo.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church welcomes everyone to a Christmas Eve Service at 34 Dover Hill Road. The service begins at 7 p.m. and there will be a candle lighting at the end. The church also holds weekly services at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church will hold Christmas Eve Worship, online only, on Friday, with a 4 p.m. family service and an 11 p.m. service. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will lead the service and Peter Amidon, Andy Davis and Patty Meyer will provide the music and choir.
The theme for the Christmas Eve service is The Inn: Housing the Holy. This Advent we have been making all things ready so that we too like Mary can become a house for the holy, so that God may enter our hearts and say “what a lovely place you have here.” Join in to welcome a tiny baby whose birth signals the movement toward more hope, peace, joy and love in our hearts and in the world. Come celebrate with readings from scripture, poetry, stories and music.
For a link to the live stream visit the church website at https://guilfordchurch.org.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on the First Sunday after Christmas, Dec. 26. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by guest speaker, Matt Deen. His sermon is titled “Sacred Tension, Creative Redemption.” The scripture reading is from Luke 2:42-52. Hymns for the service are “Angels, From the Realms of Glory” and “Arise, Your Light Is Come.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Still, Still, Still” and the postlude “No Obvious Angels” by Carlton Young. The offering anthem “He is Born” arr. by Carlton Young will be sung by Judy Flower and Christine Gray.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Heat Assistance and the Veterans of the Cross Christmas Fund. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ's Church
The Christ’s Church has decided to cancel the Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service due to the increase in COVID cases throughout the state. The congregation will not be meeting for worshipful gathering on Jan. 2 but will resume the once a month meeting the first Sunday in February.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Townshend Church, with carols and a short program, on Dec. 24.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
The 2021 Christmas Eve Service at the Methodist Church on Main Street has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Contact Pastor Pete Carlson with any questions or comments at 802-874-4181, or at carlsonpw56@gmail.com .
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org. All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in on Christmas Eve at 4:30 p.m. for a Candlelight Service at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker will deliver a Christmas message based on the birth story of Jesus. The following scriptures will be read, each followed by a carol: Isaiah 9:2,6-7, Luke 1:26-38,Luke 2:1-7, Luke 2:8-20, and Matthew 2:1-12. Organist Bill McKim will play for Prelude: “Pastoral Symphony” from Messiah by G F Handel and for Postlude “Let all the Angels Worship Him” from Messiah.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: The Christmas Fund. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in-person (weather permitting) or Zoom services on Sundays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. On Christmas Eve, there will be an in-person outdoor service in front of the church near the crèche, with the Christmas story, carols and the traditional candle-lit Silent Night at the end. Join in at the church with your mask and dress for the weather or email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link.