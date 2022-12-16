Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the Rev. Eric Feustel will again be with First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, with a sermon titled, "God’s Impossible Possibilities."
The story of Jesus' birth is full of people who were called by God to do and believe impossible things. However, what seems impossible for us is possible with God. If we are willing to let God work through us, we may be called to accomplish amazing, even impossible, things. Come on Sunday and learn about God's impossible possibilities.
Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome for worship, music and community. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on the theme, "Singing in the Solstice." Local musical duo, Sharon & Daniel, host a singing celebration of the season. The service will focus on spirited carols and songs from a variety of holiday traditions.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday is the fourth Sunday in Advent. A parishioner, Lisa Keller, will welcome all those in attendance and will highlight concerns share in the parish. Drew and Christina Kacik (with their daughter, Dalia) will light the fourth advent candle, the Candle of Peace. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will continue the Advent series with a sermon entitled, “God with Us.” Keller will read the scripture for the morning which is Matthew1:18-25. She will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service.
The music offered in this service was coordinated by organist Mary May, expressing Mary's joy in anticipation of the birth of Christ. It will include favorite hymns, “Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus” and “O, Come, O, Come, Emmanuel"; prelude, “Sleepers Wake!” by J.S. Bach and “Noel Eccosais” by Guilmant; anthem, “Patapan Noel” by P. Liebergen; offertory, “Emmanuel” by S. Angrisano; and postlude, “Postlude on “Gloria” by G. Young.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this weekend for the Fourth Sunday in Advent as First United Methodist and First Baptist light the Candle of Love.
Located at 18 Town Crier Drive, First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. The congregations have formed the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice; the website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Ralph will preach an inspiring sermon relative to this most special and Holy time of year as we anticipate, once again, the miraculous birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: O, Lord, I want to love others in the same way that you love me. Christmas is not really Christmas until love flows person to person throughout families, neighborhoods, communities, and the world. Begin with me today, I pray. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 1, verses 18-25 entitled, “The Birth of Jesus Christ.” “This was how the birth of Jesus Christ took place. His mother Mary was engaged to Joseph, but before they were married, she found out that she was going to have a baby by the Holy Spirit. Joseph was a man who always did what was right, but he did not want to disgrace Mary publicly; so he made plans to break the engagement privately. While he was thinking about this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, ‘Joseph, descendant of David, do not be afraid to take Mary to be your wife. For it is by the Holy Spirit that she has conceived. She will have a son, and you will name him Jesus – because he will save his people from their sins.’ Now all this happened in order to make come true what the Lord had said through the prophet, ‘A virgin will become pregnant and have a son, and he will be called Immanuel’ (which means, “God is with us”). So when Joseph woke up, he married Mary, as the angel of the Lord had told him to. But he had no sexual relations with her before she gave birth to her son. And Joseph named him Jesus.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. There will be no Christmas Day service. The Beloved Community will begin workshops on Saturday, Jan. 14. Pastor Sue will offer a beginners’ Sacred Dance and Gentle Exercise Class at 11 a.m. All ages welcome. Pastor Ralph will teach a 10 Session, 2-hour program on “Active Non-Violence,” after the dance class. Both classes will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave., now decorated with greens, holds an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music every Sunday. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
This Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m., Christmas Eve pageant participants will get costumes and practice in groups. After church, the group will share lunch in the Undercroft and have a first rehearsal in the church from noon to 1:30 p.m. Email Annie Landenberger at verbatimvt@gmail.com with any questions.
Advent and Christmas schedule (all livestreamed except for 8 a.m. Jan. 1):
Dec. 18: Fourth Sunday of Advent.
Dec. 24: Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, 4 p.m.; Festival Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Holy Eucharist, 8 p.m.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.
Jan. 1: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m.; Christmas lessons and carols, 10:15 a.m. (no Eucharist).
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m.
For the last Sunday in Advent the message is, “The Word from Joseph and Mary.” At 4 p.m. Sunday there will be A Mindful Christmas gathering; Wednesday 7 p.m. N.A. and A.A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi (spiritual movement), 10:15 a.m. Choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. Bible discussion and meditation with Jon; Saturday, 4 p.m. Christmas Eve worship – carols, candlelight and message “Look;” Sunday – 9:30 Christmas Day worship “Symbols that Matter.”
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week:
Sunday Meditation and Talk from 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid), with Claire Stanley; Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The children and youth of the church will present their annual Christmas pageant, the first one the congregation has been able to have in a couple of years! The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship with Billie Slade directing the pageant with the Sunday School. Refreshments will be served after the service.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre is lighting the Advent candles and preaching Christmas sermons.
Everyone is also invited to a Christmas Eve service Friday night at 7 p.m. There will be lots of singing of Christmas carols, a devotional by the pastor, and end with candle lighting. Join in to celebrate the birthday of our Savior Jesus Christ.
The church offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for two special Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 24. This Advent season we have been welcoming the presence of angels hovering round as we join with others across the country to fly in the face of fear to find more hope, love, joy and peace in the world even when we don’t see it. That is the concept behind this year’s Advent and Christmas season entitled Angels Among Us:#DoNotBeAfraid. The 7 p.m. service will be a family focused gathering, including singing of favorite carols and a reading of the book "God’s Holy Darkness" by Sharei Green and Beckah Selnick, illustrated by Nikki Faison. The 11 p.m. service will be a traditional lessons and carols service with some unconventional Christmas music. Readings for this service will include scripture passages telling the story of Jesus’ birth and poetry by the Sufi mystic and poet Hafiz and prayers by Jan Richardson. Music for this joyful service is a collaboration with Peter Amidon, Andy Davis and Rachel Johnson. There will also be many of the well-loved traditional Christmas carols.
Masks recommended but not required.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Marlboro
Meeting House
The Marlboro Meeting House will hold its annual Christmas service at the Meeting House this Sunday, Dec., 18 at 4 p.m. This will be a time of joy and cheer as the congregation prays, sings carols, and relives the story of Christmas through Scripture. All are welcome to join in for this festive gathering. This year, the special Christmas collection will be divided between The Gathering Place and Heifer International. Send your offerings to Marlboro Meeting House, PO Box 64, Marlboro, VT 05344.
Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit the website at marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Advent. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “All love can be.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 1:18-25. Hymns for the service are “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “The First Noel.” The prelude “Were you There on That Christmas Night” by Natalie Sleeth, will feature vocalists Christine Gray and Jim Kyle. The offertory “Noel, Noel, a Boy is Born,” by Natalie Sleeth and the Postlude “Wake, Awake, for Night is Flying” by Philipp Nicolai, harmonized by J.S.Bach will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Fuel Assistance and the Christmas Fund for Veterans of the Cross. Calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m., Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday at noon, Veggie Van Go will be out front of the church. Thursday evening, bells and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. Christmas Eve Service will be next Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ's Church
A community Christmas Eve celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. in Saxtons River at 24 Main (the former Christ’s Church). The Eventide event will include a telling of the Christmas story, carols, a solstice poem and a sharing of the light ceremony. Eric Robinson will provide accompaniment, with vocal and instrumental solos by Tricia Suriani and Jill Newton, respectively. The building is wheelchair accessible.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.
Westminster
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Westminster will celebrate Christmas Eve with a special 5:30 p.m. worship service at 3470 Route 5. All are welcome to attend. The sermon will be delivered by special guest Richard O'Donnell. The service will conclude with candlelit carols outside by the Creche and the Luminaria.
Winchester, N.H.
Grace Christian Fellowship
Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. The sanctuary will be lit with white lights and candles to set the celebration mood. Traditional Christmas hymns and contemporary music will be provided as well as a special guest for the evening. For more information, call the church office at 603-239-7441 or Pastor Matthew Worrall at 603-355-7014.