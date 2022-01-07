Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks required. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
This past Thursday marked the Epiphany, a celebration of a newly born baby Jesus presenting to the wise men or three kings. The Gospel on Sunday, just three days later, brings us to the adult baptism of Jesus. How do we reconcile such a hyper-accelerated timeline? One minute we greet the baby Jesus and then, we blink our eyes and Jesus is all grown up. Maybe we are just now finding time to take a break beside the Christmas tree. Why do we need to move on so quickly? Join in with First Baptist Church on Sunday to consider adding in the 2022 resolution of slowing down. The name of the sermon is “Slow and Steady Wins the Race.”
Join in this Sunday for a traditional in-person worship service at 10 a.m.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Services for the entire month of January will be held on Zoom.
Centre Church will celebrate the season of Epiphany from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon series entitled “Faith's Eureka!” The first sermon in this series is entitled “Grace Appeared and Grace Emerging.” Scripture will be Matthew 2:1-12 and Luke 3:15-17, 21-22. This will be read by liturgist, Lisa Terzariol, who will also offer the Prayers of the People. A special message for children will be offered by Lisa Keller.
On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Book groups typically held Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning are on hold for the time being.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive soon. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here. Carry Me Home is gathering clothing to offer to the Afghans as they confront the cold Vermont winter. Volunteers are always welcome.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings and events, call the church office at 802-254-4730, email Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship as First Baptist Church/First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, celebrate the First Sunday after Epiphany and the Baptism of Jesus. The congregations are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
For Thought & Prayer: God, I humbly come before you this day. I worship you with all my being. Your Glory fills all heaven and earth; all time and space. Your Presence fills my soul – giving me hope and faith. Your strength surrounds me and gives me meaning for the future. I now surrender myself to your guidance and protection. Wipe away my tears and comfort me in my distress. Help me overcome jealousy and prejudice. Come to me, that I might rest safely in Your arms. Amen
This Sunday our congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke, Chapter 3:15-22. “As the people were filled with expectation, and all were questioning in their hearts concerning John, (the Baptist), whether he might be the Messiah, John answered all of them by saying, ‘I baptize you with water; but one who is more powerful than I is coming; I am not worthy to untie the thong of his sandals. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. His winnowing fork is in his hand, to clear his threshing floor and to gather the wheat into his granary; but the chaff he will burn with unquenchable fire.’ Now when all the people were baptized, and when Jesus also had been baptized and was praying, the heaven was opened, and the Holy spirit descended upon him in bodily form like a dove. And a voice came from heaven, ‘You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.’” (Good News Bible).
Pastors Ralph and Sue will share their faith stories. The congregation will then be brought into an understanding of the meaning of baptism. Together, the gathering will participate in the renewal of Baptism and Covenant of Christian Living. There will be a discussion of the Methodist Infant baptism/Confirmation compared to the Baptist Believers’ baptism. The Wesleyan tradition and Baptist tradition will be shared. Those who would like to renew their baptismal experience will be invited to do so.
FBC Trustees will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. FBC Deacons will meet after the church service on Sunday. A combined Leadership Meeting of FBC and FUMC will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2:30 p.m.
Donations are welcome. Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. Also, the congregations continue to raise money to help the Afghanistan refugees.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/ first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has paused in-person worship on Sunday mornings. For January, St. Michael’s has returned to Zoom for Sunday worship. For January, St. Michael’s will return to Zoom for Sunday worship. St. Michael's hopes to help protect the community against the surge of COVID cases, and that the congregation can return to hybrid worship soon. The church office will still be open and in-person meetings (with masks) can still happen.
All the weekly announcements and Zoom links to all services and Church events are found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship service on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., with spacing and masks. The service will also be streamlined on the church Facebook page.
The church offers Tai Chi on Wednesday at 9 a.m., and a Bible discussion/meditation at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call the church (802-254-4220) to confirm activities, all of which depend on the virus situation.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via live stream over the Dummerston Church Facebook page this Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be available to view any time after as well. The church will return to its "Be A Blessing" series this week as the congregation also celebrates Epiphany Sunday with the weekly theme "Be the Light." The scripture is Matthew 5.13-16. Pastor Shawn and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead us in worship.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30am. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for online worship, streaming live at 10 a.m. Readings for this service will include “There is Light” by Eric Williams, Isaiah 60: 1-5, and Matthew 2: 1-12. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled, “Be A Star.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem" by Fisher Boyce, arr. Sweetback Sisters, "Over the Hill and Over the Dale" Words: J. M. Neale and Tony Barrand. Music: Piae Cantiones (1582). Sung by Tony Barrand, with Fred Breunig, "Bright Morning Stars" - traditional, arr. P. Amidon, "Sending You Light" - by Melanie DeMore, arr. P. Amidon, "This Little Light of Mine" - by Harry Dixon Loes
For a link to the live stream visit the church website at https://guilfordchurch.org.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church and the Wardsboro Yoken Parish will be closing their church doors until Feb. 6, due to the rising COVID numbers in the Valley. This will give the churches time to wait out the current rise in infections and hopefully see a decline in them and feel safer to gather for worship. Both churches will revisit reopening in February, but if COVID numbers are still too high may delay reopening further.
To be added to the daily WPT/JCC Online Devotion email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To contact Pastor Pete, call 802-874-4181 or email carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9, the First Sunday of Epiphany. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm who will be joined by guest speaker, the Rev. Ned Allyn Parker, associate dean for Institutional Advancement, Andover Newton Theological School. His sermon is titled “Living Sermons.” The scripture reading is from Luke 3:15-17, 21-22. Hymns for the service are “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” and “When Jesus Came to Jordan.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Sonata Pathetique, 2nd mvmt” by Beethoven; the offering anthem “Let All the People Praise Thee” by Natalie Sleeth and the postlude “Marvelous Light” by Charlie Hall.
Missions for the month of January are The Dansalan College Foundation and the Andover Newton Theological S at Yale. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common will not have services for the remainder of January. The church will resume services at 10 a.m. starting February 6. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Vernon
Advent Christian Church
Vernon Advent Christian Church has returned to meeting in public without restrictions. Sunday worship takes place at 10:30 a.m. The service is also live streamed on the Vernon AC Church Facebook page. The church is also live streaming a Bible study on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and a prayer group that meets via Zoom. Contact the church at accvern@together.net for information.
The Bread of Life Food Pantry is open on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month (Jan. 12 and 26).
Church Phone: 802-257-2341 or 413-498-4458. Senior Pastor: Rev. Bruce C. Burks, Associate Pastor, Rev. Derek Irvine; email: pastorbruce@vernonadventchristianchurch.com. Website: www.vernonadventchristianchurch.com and FaceBook.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
The Mountain View Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 1002 Fort Bridgman Road, offers Sabbath School classes at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays, followed by the church service at 11 a.m. Services are also available live on YouTube, Facebook or via the church website (www.mvsda.com). The church also offers a live Zoom Wednesday night prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Email: info@mvsdachurch.com or 802-490-2236 (Saturdays only). Pastor Art Miller: 802-490-0751 (cell); email: artjudymiller@icloud.com.
Union Church
Vernon Union Church, located at 2631 Fort Bridgman Road, meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. for morning worship. The first Sunday of the month is Communion Sunday. The worship services are led by Pastor Steve Dunklee.
Church phone: 802-257-8523, leave message. For quicker response, contact Pastor Dunklee at 802 579-7959 or elder Bill Marcy at 413-498-2279.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoken Parish
Jamaica Community Church and the Wardsboro Yoken Parish will be closing their church doors until Feb. 6, due to the rising COVID numbers in the Valley. This will give the churches time to wait out the current rise in infections and hopefully see a decline. Both churches will consider reopening in February, but if COVID numbers are still too high may delay reopening further.
To be added to the daily WPT/JCC Online Devotion email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To contact Pastor Pete, call 802-874-4181 or email carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is “Embarking on a New Year,” led by the Rev. Telos Whitfield. We have lived through the challenges of this past year, and we have experienced moments of joy, and now we look to 2022 for our path forward together. We will explore what it means to live with intention and focus in on what is closest to our hearts.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship with First Congregational Church this Sunday via live streaming at 10 a.m. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “We Have Been Baptized” based on scripture from Luke 3:15-17,21-22. Bill McKim organist will play for Prelude Voluntary in A minor by Anonymous. Special music is “I Wonder as I Wander” arr by C Lindberg. Offertory music is “Tone Poem” by David Paxton. Postlude is “Toccata in C” by J Pachelbel.
The worship is on YouTube. Search for revaudreywalker.
First Congregational Church, UCC, is located at 880 Western Ave.. The website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in-person (weather permitting) or Zoom services on Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. Email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link.