Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This week's Gospel reading at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls relates the story of a man named Zacchaeus who hears that Jesus is going to pass by. Zacchaeus is concerned about the size of the crowd and his ability to see Jesus. His solution is to climb a tree along the route for a better view. What happens next is simply amazing! It is important to consider that Salvation is forever. The saved includes those who have gone ahead of us. We must strive to be included along with them. Surely Zacchaeus will be there! The name of the sermon is “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 9 Church St.
Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for a couple of months. There will be coffee time after the service. For more information, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South Street will celebrate a long tradition of crafting in a lay led service, with Christina Gibbons. Crafters are responsible for the Holiday Bazaar on the first Saturday of December and a new tradition of a Spring Fair. The service this Sunday will explore the history of these activities which not only raise money for the church but create opportunities for great fellowship and fun. The church will also be introducing a beautiful quilt for raffle. Tickets will be sold during the month of November and a winner will be drawn at the Bazaar on December 3.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer the third sermon in the series entitled, “From Bread and Cup to Faith and Giving.” The title of his sermon, inspired by scripture, is “Acts Prompted by Faith Despite Trials.” The scripture, taken from the lectionary calendar, is II Thessalonians 1:1-4, 11-12. Nan Mann will offer a message for children in attendance and on line.
This week's schedule:
Pub Theology on Monday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Service of Contemplation on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Women's Spirit on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently finishing "Fascism: A Warning" by Madeleine Albright.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes De Mez.
Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the home of Carlene McCarty.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in for worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
On Halloween many Americans play-act about their deepest fears and unanswered questions. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon this week will focus on the solution to those fears and questions that is provided by the message of Jesus. The Gospel reading will be 2 Thessalonians 1:1-4, 11-12. Music by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Sun of My Soul” and Bach’s “Toccata in D minor.”
Contact First Congregational Church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Are You Searching for Jesus?” After Zacchaeus came to know Jesus, he became a changed man. Have you ever seen the picture of a kitten that is looking into a mirror and sees a lion? Pastor Sue reminds us that you need to start seeing yourself as God sees you because God sees the goodness in you. He sees someone searching for a better way. It's easy for you to say, “I believe in Jesus! I'm a Christian! I've been changed!” But the proof is not in what you say, but what you do.
Kevin Mills will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: I fall, I rise, I make mistakes. I live, I learn, I’ve been hurt but I’m alive. I’m human. I’m not perfect but I’m grateful for what God has given me. I have confidence. I have faith, I will continue putting one foot in front of the other and keep moving forward, because that’s what Christians do. Amen
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book Luke, Chapter 19, verses 1-10 entitled, “Jesus and Zacchaeus.” “Jesus went on into Jericho and was passing through. There was a chief tax collector there named Zacchaeus, who was rich. He was trying to see who Jesus was, but he was a little man and could not see Jesus because of the crowd. So he ran ahead of the crowd and climbed a Sycamore tree to see Jesus, who was going to pass that way. When Jesus came to that place, he looked up and said to Zacchaeus, ‘Hurry down, Zacchaeus, because I must stay in your house today.’ Zacchaeus hurried down and welcomed him with great joy. All the people who saw it started grumbling, ‘This man has gone as a guest to the home of a sinner!’ Zacchaeus stood up and said to the Lord, ‘Listen, sir! I will give half my belongings to the poor, and if I have cheated anyone, I will pay back four times as much.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Salvation has come to this house today, for this man, also is a descendent of Abraham. The Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.’” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: First Baptist Council will meet after church on Nov. 6. Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Set-up on Friday, 10 a.m. Goodwill Industries is offering a Job Fair at the church, scheduled for Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
While the roof is being replaced, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. continues to have an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
This Sunday St. Michael’s will celebrate the Feast of All Saints at both the 8 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. services. The congregation will remember those saints who have gone before us and loved ones who have died, as well as recognize ourselves as those ‘saints’ who have been called to follow Jesus with our whole selves. On the major feast day of the church year, there will be incense in the 10:15 service.
“Celebrating the Saints” will be the Oct. 30 topic of the Adult Forum which meets from 9 to 10 a.m. All Saints Day has a special poignancy for St. Michael’s as the congregation has lost so many elders in the last year. Those gathered will explore the deeper meaning of All Saints Day as well as share memories of those whom we love and see no longer. Led by Mary Lindquist.
There will also be a Taize service at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. Because Taizé is a French ecumenical center of pilgrimage, particularly for young people, chants are sung in many languages. This service offers meditation, reflection, readings, and music.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday is Reformation Day, with the message, "Truth and Freedom.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. is N. A. and A.A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi (spiritual movement) and 10:15 a.m. choir. Contact Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, 978-828-4825.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week: Sunday Meditation and Talk from 10 a.m. to noon with Susan Dreyer Leon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice from 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Registration Deadlines: Oct. 30 by 1 p.m. for Walking Each Other Home class with Cheryl Wilfong; Nov. 1 by noon for Karma 101 class with Susan Dreyer Leon.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, VIMC in collaboration with Brattleboro Area Hospice will present "Death Cafe" from 3 to 5 p.m. at VIMC.
There will be a VIMC Zoom retreat on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., on the Benefits of Awareness Practice with Vance Pryor. This retreat will explore the importance of practicing awareness in daily life. The intersection between awareness and wisdom will be emphasized, along with reviewing how to stay motivated on the path of practice. Pryor will provide a talk, guided meditation, and time for question and response. All are welcome. Registration deadline is noon on Nov. 11
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, check the website at www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead the service with Billie Slade offering a message to children and youth, then leading the Sunday School downstairs. Refreshments will be served after. The service this week is based on Genesis 18.9-15 and Genesis 22.1-14, two stories about Abraham and Isaac. The church is located at 1535 Middle Road and is an Open and Affirming congregation.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre’s sermon is from 1 Peter 5:5-7. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi preaching.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Unhoped-for redemptions.” The scripture reading is from Luke 19:1-10. Hymns for the service are “O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing” and “This is a Day of New Beginnings.” The Prelude “Prelude in F Minor” by J.S. Bach, the offertory “Just As I Am” arranged by Lani Smith, and the Postlude “Shout to the North” by Martin Smith will be played by music director, Mike Kelly.
The mission for the month of October is Our Church’s Wider Mission and for the month of November the mission is Groundworks Collaborative. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Men’s Coffee will meet at 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall, and in the evening Handbell practice begins at 6:15 and Choir practice begins at 7:30.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month. All are welcome.