BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H. We can learn a lot by imagining ourselves in the time of Jesus and being a part of the events of his life. This week Pastor Feustel will be playing the part of an unnamed person who was integral to an event in Jesus’ ministry.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "The Promise of Balance." What wonder is this greening, this promise from the universe that the Earth is balanced, that renewal is more than possible! A service filled with the words of the poets and wise ones, traditions from native peoples who trusted that the rivers would swell, that the meadows and berries would give forth. Yet again we prepare to tip towards the light.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community at 151 Greenleaf St. will hold a Family Service from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Hebrew School and adult Torah study on Saturday, March 18.
On Friday, March 24, BAJC will host a Shabbat for the Whole Family. There will be Tot Shabbat from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Kabbalat Shabbat at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m. and mini TEDx talks from 8 to 9:15 p.m. in which by members and friends of BAJC share a brief talk on a subject they are passionate about.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the fourth in the Lenten season, the congregation will be greeted by a parishioner, Bonnie Girvan, who will call attention to those in need of support. Later in the service she will also offer a reflection entitled, Children of Light, based on the scripture for the morning, Ephesians 5:8-14. The music for the morning includes the hymns, In the Cross of Christ I Glory, then Master, No Offering Costly and Sweet, and finally Christians, Rise and Act Your Creed. As always, there will be a brief homily for the children in the congregation and at home.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Wednesday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. in the chapel and online.
Thursday: Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church, currently reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans.
Centre Church provides a worship space for newly settled members of the Afghan community in Brattleboro, as well as a space for the Brattleboro Zen Center. There is a Centered Yoga service on Wednesdays in the chapel at 4:15 p.m.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org. First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday Pastor Ralph’s sermon is entitled, “Becoming Sighted.” Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt, plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Almighty God, thank you for your Son, Jesus Christ; His person, His presence, Hid life, His teaching, His death and resurrection. What a difference He makes in my life. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of John 9:1-41 entitled, “Jesus Heals A Man Born Blind.” “As Jesus was walking along, he saw a man who had been born blind. His disciples asked him, ‘Teacher, whose sin caused him to be born blind? Was it his own or his parents' sin?’ Jesus answered, ‘His blindness has nothing to do with his sins or his parents' sins. He is blind so that God's power might be seen at work in him…’ After he said this, Jesus spat on the ground and made some mud with the spittle; he rubbed the mud on the man's eyes and told him, ‘Go and wash your face in the Pool of Siloam.’ So the man went, washed his face, and came back seeing. His neighbors, then, and the people who had seen him begging before this, asked, ‘Isn't this the man who used to sit and beg… the man himself said, ‘I am the man.’ ‘How is it that now you can see?’ they asked him. He answered, ‘The man called Jesus made some mud, rubbed it on my eyes, and told me to go to Siloam and wash my face. So I went, and as soon as I washed, I could see.’ ‘Where is he?’ they asked. ‘I don't know,’ he answered. Then they took to the Pharisees the man who had been blind. The day that Jesus made the mud and cured him of his blindness was a Sabbath. The Pharisees, then, asked the man again how he had received his sight… Some of the Pharisees said, ‘The man who did this cannot be from God, for he does not obey the Sabbath law.’ Others, however, said, ‘How could a man who is a sinner perform such miracles as these?’ And there was a division among them. So the Pharisees asked the man once more, ‘You say he cured you of your blindness – well, what do you say about him?’ ‘He is a prophet,’ the man answered. The Jewish authorities, however, were not willing to believe that he had been blind and could now see, until they called his parents and asked them, ‘Is this your son? You say that he was born blind; how is it, then, that he can now see?’ His parents answered, ‘We know that he is our son, and we know that he was born blind. But we do not know how it is that he is now able to see, nor do we know who cured him of his blindness. Ask him; he is old enough and he can answer for himself!’ His parents said this because they were afraid of the Jewish authorities, who had already agreed that anyone who said he believed that Jesus was the Messiah would be expelled from the synagogue. A second time they called back the man who had been born blind, and said to him, ‘Promise before God that you will tell the truth! We know that this man who cured you is a sinner.’ ‘I do not know if he is a sinner or not,’ the man replied. ‘One thing I do know: I was blind, and now I see…’ They insulted him and said, ‘You are that fellow's disciple; but we are Moses' disciples. We know that God spoke to Moses; as for that fellow, however, we do not even know where he comes from!’ The man answered, ‘What a strange thing that is! You do not know where he comes from, but he cured me of my blindness! We know that God does not listen to sinners; he does listen to people who respect him and do what he wants them to do. Since the beginning of the world nobody has ever heard of anyone giving sight to a blind person. Unless this man came from God, he would not be able to do a thing.’ They answered, ‘You were born and brought up in sin – and you are trying to teach us?’ And they expelled him from the synagogue... When Jesus heard what had happened, he found the man and asked of him, ‘Do you believe in the Son of Man?’ The man answered, ‘Tell me who he is, sir, so that I can believe in him!’ Jesus said to him, ‘You have already seen him, and he is the one who is talking with you now.’ ‘I believe, Lord!’ the man said and knelt down before Jesus. Jesus said, ‘I came to this world to judge, so that the blind should see and those who see should become blind.’ Some Pharisees who were there with him heard him say this and asked him, ‘Surely you don't mean that we are blind, too?’ Jesus answered, ‘If you were blind, then you would not be guilty; but since you claim that you can see, this means that you are still guilty.’ (Good News Bible).
Announcements: There will be a Palm Sunday service on April 2 at 10:30 a.m., and a Maundy Thursday Service on April 6 at 5 p.m. at the church. Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the church at 6 a.m. The regular Easter service will be held in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study is offered every Thursday at 5 p.m. with a homemade dinner and dessert, followed by the study of the Book of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free Workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 to 11:50 am. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Then Pastor(s) Ralph and Ingrid’s Workshop this week will focus on Mahatma Gandhi’s understanding of Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m. All classes are an all-levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to the Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. Like last week’s Scripture reading about “the woman at the well,” this week’s selection from the Gospel of John deals with a social outcast — a blind man who begs for a living. Jesus heals the blind man, but the religious authorities cast him out again, believing his condition was a sign of sinfulness. Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s reflection on this story will challenge us all to see how we treat those in society who need healing. The hymns accompanied by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “O Mighty God, When I Survey in Wonder” and “My Shepherd is the Living God.”
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Third Saturday, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 am (Zoom only); Saturday Evening Sangha Poetry Night, 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Susan Dreyer Leon, 10 a.m. to noon (on Zoom and in person); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (on Zoom and in person); Tuesday Evening Meditation: 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website, including the upcoming retreats March 25, Maturing our Stories, Relinquishing our Stories, and April 8, Basic Goodness, www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
Do you want to donate items for the St. Michael’s 50th anniversary tag sale, coming up on Saturday, May 6? Donations of clothing, jewelry, linens, housewares, books and puzzles may be left inside the Tag Sale donation closets in the downstairs back hallway of St. Michael’s, off the parking lot. Review the guidelines posted on the doors when leaving donations. St. Michael's is accepting furniture and other larger items (sporting goods, etc.). All items should be in good, clean and usable condition. Pickups of larger items are available. Furniture made from particleboard cannot be accepted, and upholstered furniture needs to be reviewed. If you have questions, would like to arrange a furniture pickup, or arrange to drop off a piece of furniture, call or email Liz Vick at 802-254-7060 or ebethvick@gmail.com.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Centering Prayer service in the Chapel, from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.; a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel, noon to 12:30 p.m.,
Thursdays, Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom, 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays, Centering Prayer in the Chapel, 8 a.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. Confessions are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m., Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, and again after Stations of the Cross, first Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. or by appointment. The rosary is prayed a half hour before every weekday Mass and before the 8 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Morning prayer is Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. Evening prayer is after the 5:15 pm. Mass on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, after Stations on Fridays during Lent and at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Thursdays at 9 a.m. via Zoom: A catechism study is led by Father Henry. If you would like to participate, contact the rectory.
Fridays during Lent: The church is praying the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. Join the group in drawing closer to the Lord Jesus in His Passion.
Sunday evenings there is a rosary walk at 5:15 p.m. Meet at the Church.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message: "Good in the Midst of Bad." The service will also be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Tuesday at 6 p.m., dinner and book discussion of Marcus Borg’s “The God We Never Knew: From a Dogmatic to a Contemporary Faith." Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. tai chi, 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and guided meditation.
EAST DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Worship for the Fourth Sunday of Lent will focus on “Faces of Our Faith: Bold and Untold Stories About a Spiritual Musical Journey,” in which Kachina Lee-Autenrieth shares a sacred journey. The choir led by Stefan Amidon. The Hymns are: “Balm in Gilead, traditional arr. Peter Amidon & “Bells of Norwich”, Sidney Carter.
The Children begin in worship and are dismissed to their morning program with Mary Grove. The children will continue with their a Lenten Lesson Series.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on March 12, the third Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Guest Speaker Jim Kyle will lead worship with a reflection titled, “Set Free,” The scripture reading is from Psalm 23. Hymns for the service are “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” and “He Leadeth Me.” The Prelude “Andante” and the Postlude “Trumpets and Horns” will be played by Guest Organist, Martha LaMoria. The Offertory “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, will be played by Linda Bastian, handbell soloist.
The mission for March is One Great Hour of Sharing.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 1 p.m., Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday at 5 p.m., Bible Study begins, and Thursday at noon, Veggie Van Go will be in front of the church. There will be no bell or choir practice this week.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in for a new sermon series entitled “Redigging Old Wells. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533 (messages answered asap).
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 113 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. Parking is available behind the church. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.