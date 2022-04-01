Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required. Access the Zoom connection on the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, the Rev. Roger Brown will provide the last in a series of sermons responding to a book called “Church of the Wild: How Nature Invites Us Into the Sacred” by Victoria Loorz which has been the basis of our studies during the Lenten season. Reverend Brown's sermon is entitled, “Wild Ordination” and refers to the final chapter in Loorz' book. The scripture for the morning is Romans 8:15-23 and will be read by Matt Kennedy, who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Laura Slate will deliver the message for children on behalf of the Christian education program. Communion will be served.
This Sunday is also the beginning of Ramadan which will be observed by our Muslim friends. Their celebration will continue throughout the next five weeks and will, at times, involve the use of the space in the Centre Church building which has been dedicated for their use.
Call the church at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Fifth Sunday in Lent at First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, sharing of the Peace, and a Lenten prayer by Richard Rohr will be read by the Rev. Ingrid Lukas-Howe. Lenten worship will begin at 11 a.m. The Revs Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews will preside. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Mark your calendars for April 10 at 10:45 a.m., when the congregation rejoices in Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, waving palms during the service. April 14 at 5 p.m., a Maundy Thursday Service will be shared. The congregation will reenact the Last Supper. A Foot Washing will be offered to those who wish to participate. Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 17 as the gathering fills the Old Rugged Cross with fresh flowers, thus transforming it into a resurrection of beauty.
For Thought & Prayer: Gentle Shepherd, only you can heal my hurting heart. Only you can erase the memory of a bitter word spoken in haste, or a look given me that is so cutting, so cruel, so hurtful. Thank you, Lord, for your healing touch and for giving me the grace to forgive those that have caused me pain. Amen
This Sunday our congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Philippians 3:4-14. “If any of you think you can trust in external ceremonies, I have even more reason to feel that way. I was circumcised when I was a week old. I am an Israelite by birth, of the tribe of Benjamin, a pure-blooded Hebrew. As far as keeping the Jewish Law is concerned, I was a Pharisee, and I was so zealous that I persecuted the church. As far as a person can be righteous by obeying the commands of the Law, I was without fault. But all those things that I might count as profit I now reckon as loss for Christ’s sake. Not only those things; I reckon everything as complete loss for the sake of what is so much more valuable, the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have thrown everything away; I consider it all as mere garbage, so that I may gain Christ and be completely united with him. I no longer have a righteousness of my own, the kind that is gained by obeying the Law. I now have the righteousness that is given through faith in Christ, the righteousness that comes from God and is based on faith. All I want is to know Christ and to experience the power of his resurrection, to share in his sufferings and become like him in his death, in the hope that I myself will be raised from death to life. I do not claim that I have already succeeded or have already become perfect. I keep striving to win the prize for which Christ Jesus has already won me to himself. Of course, my friends, I really do not think that I have already won it; the one thing I do, however, is to forget what is behind me and do my best to reach what is ahead. So I run straight toward the goal in order to win the prize, which is God’s call through Christ Jesus to the life above.” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Howe’s sermon is entitled, “Pressing Toward our Goal.” Dan DeWalt will play music on the grand piano and Kevin Mills will play on the church Estey pipe organ. First
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church offers in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed. Masks are optional for those fully vaccinated.
This Sunday at 5 p.m., St. Michael’s will have the final Storytelling session as the congregation strives to increase awareness of racism and privilege as part of our personal, parish, and national story. St. Michael’s is intentional about naming it and responding, to build a Beloved Community in this place. Participants will gather this Sunday on Zoom where everyone is invited to listen to personal stories from members of the parish from different generations. These are stories of race and prejudice, of privilege and discrimination, of racial healing and what it took. The Zoom link is found in the eNews section of the Church website.
Regular services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom only.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Holy Week begins on April 10, Palm Sunday with a Procession with Palms at 10:15 a.m. All are invited to bring instruments and join in the Procession.
On April 10 at 4 p.m., there will be a presentation of “Stations,” a musical reflection on the stations of the cross, at St. Michael’s. Three cellists – Judith Serkin, Wayne Smith and Elizabeth Tuma – will gather to present St. Michael’s parishioner Paul Dedell's newest composition. Accompanied by the sculptures of parishioner Susan Wilson, “Stations” is a musical and emotional reflection on the visual images of Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion. Dedell says, "In the contemplation of the stations, it is my hope that we can open up emotional access to the pain and suffering of ourselves and others, as well as the redemptive power of compassion and release.” The program is free of charge and lasts about 50 minutes.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message: "Have a Little Fun." At 10:30 a.m. Sunday there will be a “Climbing Your Mountain” Lenten discussion group and coffee hour. On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. The choir meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a discussion/meditation is held at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dummerston
Community Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page and can be viewed at any time after as well. This will be the fifth Sunday in Lent and the scripture will be John 12.1-7, 20-33. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. On Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m., the church will host a prayer service for peace in Ukraine. Coming up on Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m., the church will host the community Easter Egg Hunt once again, this year starting the tradition of naming the hunt in memory of the beloved Winnie Vogt who passed away last year. Call 802-257-0544 if you have any questions about worship or events.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of Malachi. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
This Lent Guilford Community Church is engaging in the worship series Full to the Brim: An Expansive Lent Full to the Brim reminds us to live fully — as we pursue justice and hope, or express grief and gratitude. And so, this Lent, walk with us as we learn to trust — fully — that we belong to God. Let us increase our capacity to receive and give grace. Let us discover the expansive life God dreams for us.
Join in this Fifth Sunday of Lent for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. It is a Communion Sunday. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach the sermon titled “Extravagant Love.” The scripture this Sunday: Isaiah 43: 16-21 & John 12: 1-8. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Ukuthula”, traditional South African, and “I Will Arise and Go to Jesus”, traditional arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns this Sunday are: “For the Beauty of the Earth”, “Fill the World With Beauty” and “The Lord Went to a Dinner.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Masks are optional. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon is titled “We are fragile….” The scripture reading is from John 12:1-8. Hymns for the service are “A Prophet-Woman Broke a Jar” and “Be Still My Soul.” The gathering music “Prelude in C Major” by J.S. Bach, the offering anthem “What Wondrous Love is This” arranged by Robert Hunt and the postlude “Mighty to Save” by Reuben Morgan and Ben Fielding will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
The mission for the month of April is Afghan Refugee Support. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. The calendar for this week includes: Monday, Al-Anon at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, the Book Study Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. over Zoom. Thursday, Men’s Coffee meets at 10 a.m. There will be no handbells or choir rehearsals this week.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Friends Meeting (Quaker)
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish has reopened for in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m., and also online at ascvt.org. The website includes information on the church's in-person pandemic protocols.
The theme this Sunday is, “Harmony: A Portrait of Friendship” with Theatre Adventure. This special service is brought by the Social and Environmental Action Committee and presented by friends at Theatre Adventure. This hybrid service (with the option of attending online or on Zoom) will offer some surprises in form and format, as participants explore together what it means to live in harmony by embracing and celebrating our differences.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship services at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
People who pray often hope God will see things their way and provide for their immediate needs. This week’s message, titled “Trusting God’s Perspective,” will challenge us to attempt to understand and trust God’s perspective. This message is based on the Scripture reading from the Gospel of John 12:1-8. Organist Lisa Provatas will play Lani Smith’s “Communion Contemplation” as the Prelude, “The Old Rugged Cross” as the Offertory, and Henry Purcell’s “Concertato” as the Postlude.
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday 9:00 – 1:00. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.