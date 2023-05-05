BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
Almost every Christian tradition celebrates Communion. The rituals may vary, but the elements and essentials of remembering the last meal Jesus shared with his friends, and in some way re-enacting it, are consistent. It's called an Ordinance because Jesus ordained that we should do it, but why was it so important to him? What is there about that meal that Jesus didn't want us to forget? Everyone is invited to share in Communion at First Baptist Church, and to learn the deeper truth behind this ceremony.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Creating a Healthy Future."
The history of reproductive oppression and repression in this country is viewed as inseparable from our legacy of colonialism and racism. At this moment when reproductive justice is again under attack, the congregation welcome Planned Parenthood/The Brattleboro Health Center, with whom the church will be sharing its Sunday offerings for the month of May.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community at 151 Greenleaf St. will host the following upcoming programs: Yalla Chaverim Hebrew School on Sunday, May 7, from 3 to 5 p.m.; Tot Shabbat on Friday, May 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; and Shabbat Morning Service on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
For more information visit the website at https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a message entitled, “Do You Know 'The Way'?” He will also officiate as we celebrate Holy Communion. Members of the congregation will be participating in the service. Ron Svec will greet all those present and online and, later in the service, will read the scripture for the morning which is John 14:1-14. Dr. Svec will also lead the Prayers of the People. Laura Slate will offer a message for all the children present in the nave and on line.
Immediately following the service is a fellowship hour to enjoy the food provided by Duo Xi.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years" by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group at 4 p.m., online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Wednesday, Centered Yoga from 4 to 4:45 p.m. in the Chapel, and Contemplative Prayer at 5 p.m. online; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women's Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans).
In cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, approximately 800 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Also, Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in for the Fifth Sunday of Easter at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Only Believe,” will emphasize the wonderful promises of Jesus regarding life everlasting. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, I will never stop needing you. May I always remember to offer the gratitude of my heart as I see you working in my life. There is no trial or circumstance that I am alone in. You are with me. You are my only hope, my unshakable foundation. You respond to my cries and give me hope. Thank you, for always being so near, Lord. You are the strength of my life! Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of John 14:1-14. “Jesus the Way to the Father.” “Do not be worried and upset,” Jesus told them. “Believe in God and believe also in me. There are many rooms in my Father's house, and I am going to prepare a place for you. I would not tell you this if it were not so. And after I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to myself, so that you will be where I am…’ I am the way, the truth and the life; no one goes to the Father except by me. Now that you have known me, he said to them, you have known my Father also...” Believe me when I say that I am in the Father and the Father is in me.” (Good News Bible).
Bible Study is offered every Thursday, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the study of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. Donations welcome.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
Everyone is invited to attend a special public talk on Christian Science on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. entitled, "Learn to Pray and Heal, a spiritual Adventure," to be given by Nate Frederick, CS, a Christian Science Practitioner and member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. Frederick is an international speaker, traveler, and musician with many insights on the power, immediacy and universality of prayer.
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for a Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
In the Gospel of John, chapter 14, Jesus says “My father’s house has many rooms.” Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message this week will explore that phrase as an expression of inclusion, an assurance that God’s kingdom has room for everyone. The choir, under the direction of Steve Rice, will sing a traditional African-American spiritual. Anyone interested in singing can come to choir practice at 10 a.m.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); new Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreat, May 27, with Bodhipaksa: Meditating With the Eyes.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
This Sunday, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., will offer an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist, as usual. The second service will be at 11 a.m. instead of 10:15 a.m. The Right Reverend Shannon MacVean-Brown, Bishop of Vermont will be visiting St. Michael’s, and during the 11 a.m. service the Bishop will celebrate the sacrament of Confirmation, preach, and celebrate Holy Communion. Nursery care for young children (infants – 3) will be available during the 11 a.m. service.
The 11 a.m. service will also be available on livestream.
This Saturday is St. Michael’s Terrific Tag Sale on the Church lawn and in the Undercroft, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be food for sale in the Undercroft. Furniture and a few fine items will be priced; all other items will be sold for the donation you choose to make. Proceeds benefit the Groundworks Collaborative and the Windham County Heat Fund.
On May 14, the Sunday morning services will again be at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
The May 14 Adult Forum will be "Eve's Exodus: Maternal Labor and the Reproductive Politics of Genesis 1-3." Parishioner Elizabeth Freese PhD, currently serving as a Scholar-in-Residence with SACReD (Spiritual Alliance of Communities for Reproductive Dignity), will talk about the interaction between reproductive healthcare policy and a male-centric theological interpretation of life. The congregation will consider what happens to our moral imagination and politics when we insist upon the visibility, value, and autonomy of maternal labor in our narrative of the pro/creation. Adult Forums meet from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold worship services on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., focusing on the message, “Evidence of Who We Are.” The service will also be live streamed on the church Facebook page. Tuesday, 6 p.m. dinner and book group on “Everything Has a Reason and Other Lies I Have Loved”; Wednesday, 7 p.m. NA and AA (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 11 s.m. Memorial Service for Frances Speno-Ziel.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Acts 16.11-15, the story of the conversion and ministry of an early Church leader named Lydia. Children and youth begin in worship with their families and move downstairs for Sunday School with Billie Slade after the children's message. Refreshments will be served after the service.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Rev. Claire Bamberg and Pastor Elisa Lucozzi lead worship. Peter Amidon leads the choir. Bill McKim is the accompanist this Sunday. The children begin in worship and are dismissed to their morning program with Carole Crompton. The children and Carole will be creating Mother’s Day cards.
Immediately following worship there is an important congregational workshop led by Reverend Bamberg, “Healthy Interpersonal Dynamics in the Congregational Setting”.
The church will host the Shirley Harris Crockett Memorial Concert at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on March 12, the third Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Way-warding.” The scripture reading is from John 14:1-14. Hymns for the service are “Come, Thou Almighty King” and “How Great, Thou Art.” The Prelude “Bread of the World in Mercy Broken” by Carleton Young will be played by the Handbell Ensemble. The Offertory “The Lord is Rich and Merciful” by L. Smith will be sung by the choir. The Postlude “Total Praise” by Richard Smallwood will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
The mission for May is the Women’s Freedom Center.
Calendar: Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the Trustees will meet. Thursday brings Senior Lunch at noon. Bell and choir practices are at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.