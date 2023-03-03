BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
Starting this Sunday, when Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month, Pastor Feustel will be preaching on the various words used for this sacred ceremony, e.g., Ordinance, Sacrament, Lord's Supper, Eucharist, and so forth. This Sunday the congregation will focus on the word itself, "Communion." What does it mean? How is it applied in a Christian context? Why do we apply it to this celebration?
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "Brattleboro Community Television: Informing, Promoting, and Empowering our Community." Join Janis Chaillou, longtime volunteer and field producer at BCTV, for a multimedia presentation of BCTV, including photos, video clips, and personal stories about being part of this public access center.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Purim, the Jewish Mardis Gras, is coming to the Vermont Jazz Center on Saturday with a Purim Palooza of live music, dancing, story-telling, refreshments, wine and beer cash bar, and Purim Spiel (satiric skit). The celebration will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the VJC on Cotton Mill Hill. Suggested donation is $10-$25, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
On Sunday, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community will host Yalla Chaverim Purim for families with children ages 5-13. This event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at BAJC, 151 Greenleaf St. Highlights include Talking Hands Theatre and hamantaschen. For more information, contact ravamita@bajcvermont.org
Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman, the royal vizier to King Ahasuerus of Persia, who was planning to have all of Persia’s Jewish subjects killed. The story is recounted in the Book of Esther which is read on Purim. The holiday is considered a joyous one, with feasting, dancing, masks, costumes and comic presentations known as “spiels.”
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the second in the Lenten season, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach a sermon entitled, “Born of Water and Spirit.” A parishioner, April Harkness, will greet those in attendance and will bring attention to those in need of prayers. She will also read the scripture for the morning which is John 3:1-17. This scripture tells the story of Nicodemus and the explanation of what it means to be “born again.” Later in the service, Harkness will offer the Prayers of the People. Communion will be served. Laura Slate will offer a message for the children in the service and for those at home.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Wednesday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. in the chapel and online.
Thursday: Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church, currently reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans.
Centre Church provides a worship space for newly settled members of the Afghan community in Brattleboro, as well as a space for the Brattleboro Zen Center. The Zen community offers a Dharma evening on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. There will also be a Centered Yoga service on Wednesdays in the chapel at 4:15 p.m.
In cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at least 800 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St, Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org. First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday the congregation will be observing the Second Sunday in Lent and share in the 40-day journey of Jesus to Easter. Pastor Ralph’s sermon is entitled, “How Are We Tempted?” Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Thank you, Father, for the peace that is in my mind now as I focus on you instead of on problems. Thank you for listening to me and speaking to me through thoughts and prayers. Thank you, that when I am weak, you are strong. You are my anchor in a troubled world. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew 4:1-11, entitled, “The Temptation of Jesus.” “Then the Spirit led Jesus into the desert to be tempted by the Devil. After spending forty days and nights without food, Jesus was hungry. Then the Devil came to him and said, ‘If you are God's Son, order these stones to turn into bread.’ But Jesus answered, ‘The scripture says, ‘Human beings cannot live on bread alone, but need every word that God speaks.’ Then the Devil took Jesus to Jerusalem, the Holy City, set him on the highest point of the Temple, and said to him, ‘If you are God's Son, throw yourself down, for the scripture says, ‘God will give orders to his angels about you; they will hold you up with their hands, so that not even your feet will be hurt on the stones.’ Jesus answered, ‘But the scripture also says, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’ Then the Devil took Jesus to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in all their greatness. ‘All this I will give you,’ the Devil said, ‘If you kneel down and worship me.’ Then Jesus answered, ‘Go away, Satan! The scripture says 'Worship the Lord your God and serve only him!’ Then the Devil left Jesus; and angels came and helped him.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: The Beloved Community will offer a Palm Sunday service on April 2 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone will wave fresh palms as we remember Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. There will be a Maundy Thursday Service on April 6 at 5 p.m. at the church. Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the church at 6 a.m. The regular Easter service will be held in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study is offered every Thursday at 5 p.m. with a homemade dinner and dessert, followed by the study of the Book of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. The Beloved Community is offering Free Workshops every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 to 11:50 am. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Then Pastor(s) Ralph and Ingrid’s Workshop this week will focus on Mahatma Gandhi’s understanding of Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m. All classes are an All-Levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to the Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. For this second Sunday of Lent, Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message will focus on the story of Nicodemus, found in the Gospel of John. Nicodemus was a wealthy member of the Pharisees, who were unsympathetic to the teachings of Jesus. Despite social pressures, Nicodemus strives to understand the true nature of those teachings and their importance to the world. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Forty Days and Forty Nights” and “Ye Watchers and Ye Holy Ones.”
The church will be holding its 70th Annual Sugar on Snow Supper on Saturday, March 11. For reservations or to arrange take-out, call 802-257-7557.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: 1st Saturday Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrigue, 10 a.m. to noon (on Zoom and in person); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (on Zoom and in person); Tuesday evening Meditation and Full Moon Sit, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website, including the upcoming March 25 Maturing our Stories, Relinquishing our Stories Retreat. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
St. Michael’s Lenten Series this year will be a book study on “This Here Flesh: Spirituality, Liberation and Stories That Make Us.” The four remaining sessions will be a combination of prayer, conversation and sharing facilitated by Mary Lindquist and adwoa Wilson. This program will be offered Tuesdays during Lent (March 7, 14, 21 & 28), from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This will be a hybrid offering, in the Meeting Room at St. Michael’s or via Zoom.
The Lenten Adult Forum Series, “Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People?” meets in-person, Sundays from 9 to 10 a.m. in The Meeting Room. As we approach the mysteries of Jesus’ suffering in Lent, beginning with Jesus’ temptations in the wilderness and ending with Jesus’ death on the cross, the Adult Forums are centering on the question of “Why do bad things happen to good people?” through the lens of theology, the life of Jesus, grief, and our own experiences of suffering and loss. This Sunday is “New Testament Perspectives,” an exploration of the theme “When Bad Things Happen to Good People” in the New Testament. Jean Smith leads. Next Sunday, March 12, the topic is “Cancer: Bad Things Happening to Good and Bad People Alike.” Agnus Mikijaniec, oncology nurse practitioner at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, will lead a discussion on cancer and how people respond both emotionally and physically. What are the stories, both negative and positive, that people tell themselves, when they get cancer? Why me? Where do people find hope when given a diagnosis? Are miracles related? Have you ever seen one?
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street; 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Masses on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed, ch. 1078 -- This week it will be broadcast on ch. 1079) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. The rosary is prayed half hour before every weekday Mass. Morning Prayer is Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. Evening prayer is at 5:45 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 5:15 p.m. on Fridays during Lent.
Thursdays during Lent: The Apostle’s Creed is the oldest of the official creeds of the Church and is still used today as a baptismal creed. Join Fr. Greg Caldwell in the Youth Center at St. Michael Church on Thursdays in Lent, at 6 p.m., for a series of reflections on the Apostle’s Creed.
Fridays during Lent: The church will be praying the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Join the group in drawing closer to the Lord Jesus in His Passion.
The social on Sundays, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass, will replace the soup served other years after Stations of the Cross.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message: “Coming Home, and Where is Home?” Tuesday at 6 p.m., dinner and book discussion of Borg’s “The God We Never Knew: From a Dogmatic to a Contemporary Faith." Wednesday, choir at 10:15 a.m. and at 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA. Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and guided meditation.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. This is the second Sunday in the season of Lent. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. Children and youth attend with their families and head downstairs for Sunday School with Billie Slade after a special children's message. Refreshments will be served afterward.
EAST DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Worship will focus on the Second Sunday of Lent: Communion Sunday: “How Do We Begin Again?” with Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. The choir led by Stefan Amidon. The Anthems are: “Land of Seeking” music and words by Spencer LaJoye, arr. S. Amidon & “Return Again” John Newton, 1779, arr. S. Amidon. The Hymns are: “Return Again,” “Spirit of the Living God,” words & music Daniel Iverson, & “This Is a Day of New Beginnings” Brian Wren.
The Children begin in worship and are dismissed to their morning program with Bonnie Garrapy. The children will continue with their a Lenten Lesson Series.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on March 5, the second Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon title, “Born again…and again.” The scripture reading is from John 3:1-17. Hymns for the service are “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” and “Amazing Grace.” The Prelude “Sonata Pathetique, 2nd movement” by Beethoven and the Postlude “Shout to the North” by Martin Smith will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly. The offertory “Gracious Spirit, Dwell with Me” arranged by K. L. Scott will be sung by the choir.
The mission for March is One Great Hour of Sharing.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. the Trustees will meet, followed by a council meeting at 7:30 p.m.. On Thursday, bells and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish will move to the Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road in West Wardsboro beginning Sunday, March 5. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 113 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. Parking is available behind the church. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.