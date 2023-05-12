BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
The world is so full of sounds. Some are inspiring like the birds singing or the giggle of children. Some sounds are troubling like a siren or a barking dog at night. We spend much of our day speaking to others or listening to someone else speak. People go jogging with earphones playing their favorite music to drown out the sounds of traffic. How precious is silence! How can silence be beneficial to our growth as Christians? Everyone is invited as First Baptist Church considers the role of silence as an ingredient to a growing Christian life.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Worship service at United Church of Bellows Falls starts at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 8 School Street. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Responding to the Call-All That Nurtures and Strengthens" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield.
In honor of Mother’s Day, the congregation will explore what we have learned from our mothers, those who nurtured, supported and challenged us, and what the Earth teaches every day. Let us deepen into the practice of nurturing and strengthening each other and responding to Mother Earth’s call.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community at 151 Greenleaf St. will host a Shabbat Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, followed by dinner and film excerpts from “Green Rebel,” a documentary about Yosef Abramowitz, an Israeli-American doing large-scale solar energy work in Africa. Screening of movie will begin at 8 p.m. and will be followed by Q&A session with filmmaker, Harvey Stein. Film Trailer: https://youtu.be/IbZJhAHMHvk.
RSVPs helpful, ravamita@bajcvermont.org or leave a voicemail at 802-257-1959. Suggested contributions of $5 to $25 will help finance the completion of the film. Bring cash or checks, or donate directly to Harvey via PayPal at http://tinyurl.com/jerusalemny-donation.
For more information visit, https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday is the traditional Mother's Day service, with the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper offering a sermon entitled, “Another Comforter.” Eric Strickland will greet the congregation and share news and concerns. Later in the service he will read the scripture for the morning which is John 14:15-21. Parishioner Nan Mann will provide a message for children before they head off to their program for the morning.
In honor of Mother's Day, there will be a slide show replete with photos of mothers of members of the congregation.
The music for the morning will also reflect the regard and affection in which we hold mothers – Hymns include “The Care the Eagle Gives Her Young” and “Joys are Flowing Like a River.” The service will conclude with a Festal Fanfare by J. S. Bach.
Immediately following the service all are invited to the fellowship hour to enjoy coffee, sweets, and good conversation.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years” by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group at 4 p.m., online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Wednesday, Centered Yoga from 4 to 4:45 p.m. in the Chapel, and Contemplative Prayer at 5 p.m. online; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women’s Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “Searching for Sunday” by Rachel Held Evans).
Last week, on the First Friday of the month of May, Centre Church celebrated the arrival of spring with the music of Andy Davis, an attempt at a May Pole, an exhibit of paintings by Erica Gordon in our building, and food offered by members of the church. The church plans to offer similar celebrations on the First Friday of every month for the next six months.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Happy Mother’s Day! Join in for the Sixth Sunday of Easter at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Jesus Appears,” will emphasize the miracle of Jesus’ Resurrection. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Life is tough, but you are tougher. Find the strength to laugh every day. Find the courage to feel different, yet beautiful. Find it in your heart to make others smile. Don’t stress over things you can’t change. Love simply. Love generously. Speak truthfully. Work diligently. And even if you fall short – keep going! (author unknown).
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke 24:44-53. Jesus Appears to His Disciples. “While the two were telling them this, suddenly the Lord himself stood among them and said to them, ‘Peace be with you.’ ‘These are the very things I told you about while I was still with you: everything written about me in the Law of Moses, the writings of the prophets, and the Psalms had to come true.’ Then he opened their minds to understand the Scriptures, and said to them, ‘This is what is written: the Messiah must suffer and must rise from death three days later, and in his name the message about repentance and the forgiveness of sins must be preached to all nations, beginning in Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things. And I myself will send upon you what my Father has promised. But you must wait in the city until the power from above comes down upon you.’ Then he led them out of the city as far as Bethany, where he raised his hands and blessed them. As he was blessing them, he departed from them and was taken up into heaven. They worshiped him and went back into Jerusalem, filled with great joy, and spent all their time in the Temple giving thanks to God.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Rehearsal for the Pentecost Sacred Dance is on Thursday at 4 p.m. Bible Study is offered every Thursday, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the study of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. Donations welcome.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
Everyone is invited to attend a special public talk on Christian Science on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. entitled, “Learn to Pray and Heal, a spiritual Adventure,” to be given by Nate Frederick, CS, a Christian Science Practitioner and member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. Frederick is an international speaker, traveler, and musician with many insights on the power, immediacy and universality of prayer.
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Claire Stanley, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); new Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats May 27 with Bodhipaksa: Meditating With the Eyes, and June 18 with Kiim Weeber: Heavenly Messengers.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
Each Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m. there is an Adult Forum in the Meeting Room. This Sunday, Mothers’ Day, the Forum is "Eve's Exodus: Maternal Labor and the Reproductive Politics of Genesis 1-3." Parishioner Elizabeth Freese PhD, currently serving as a Scholar-in-Residence with SACReD (Spiritual Alliance of Communities for Reproductive Dignity), will talk about the interaction between reproductive healthcare policy and a male-centric theological interpretation of life. Participants will consider what happens to our moral imagination and politics when we insist upon the visibility, value, and autonomy of maternal labor in our narrative of the pro/creation.
This Sunday is Diaper Sunday when people from St. Michael’s bring diapers to the church on Mothers’ Day to be distributed to Parks Place in Bellows Falls and to Foodworks and Groundworks in Brattleboro. St. Michael’s does accept monetary donations which will be used to purchase more diapers in bulk. Anyone who wishes to contribute can send a check with “diapers” in the memo line to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave, Brattleboro VT 05301.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold worship services on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., focusing on the message, “Evidence of Who We Are.” The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Tuesday, 6 p.m. dinner and book group on “Everything Has a Reason and Other Lies I Have Loved.” Wednesday, 7 p.m. NA and AA (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m. choir.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship with the choir singing this Sunday under the direction of Larry Crockett. The scripture this week is 2 Corinthians 9.6-15 and the worship service will focus on sowing seeds of generosity. Children and youth begin in worship with their families and then will head downstairs to Sunday School with Billie Slade after a special message. Refreshments will be served after the service.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Look for the helper.” The scripture reading is from John 14:15-21. Hymns for the service are “Now Thank We All Our God” and “Come down, O Love Divine.” The Prelude “Polonaise” by J.S. Bach and the Postlude “Kingsfold” arranged by Ralph V. Williams will be played by Mike Kelly, music director. The Offertory “We Are Not Alone” by Pepper Choplin will be sung by the choir.
The mission for May is the Women’s Freedom Center.
Calendar: On Monday Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 1 p.m., Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the sanctuary will be open; at 6 p.m. the Council will meet in the Wilson Room. On Thursday, Ladies Aid will meet at 10 a.m. Bell and choir practices are on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.