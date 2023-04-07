BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will offer an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the gazebo in Oak Hill Cemetery (breakfast to follow at the church) as well as a traditional Easter Service at the church at 10 a.m.
The first spoken words of God as recorded in the Bible called light into existence. Later John's gospel tells us that the eternal light of God came into the world in the person of Jesus. When Jesus was crucified the light was briefly extinguished — but no! — like fire contained in a paper bag, the light of God burst forth when Jesus came back from death to greet his friends, to their utter shock and amazement. The message of Easter is of dazzling light overpowering a darkened world.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Immanuel Episcopal Church will host an Easter Vigil on Saturday at 6 p.m. to accommodate those who do not wish to rise early or stay up late. The service begins in the garden with the new flame of life, then moves into the Chapel as the congregation listens to the stories of our being. Each lesson is read by those present, passing along if they wish, under the light of the candlelit Chapel. The congregation will also bless the water of baptism and share Eucharist, again, moving about the church proper.
Holy Easter service, April 9, begins at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary.
During Eastertide, Immanuel will be hosting a Bible study viewing the show, "The Chosen," by the independent film studio, Angel Studios. "The Chosen" is an eight-part series based on the life of Jesus. This bible study will begin with viewing part 1 with discussion to follow. The bible study will be held for eight Tuesdays starting April 11 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. Refreshments will be served, including popcorn.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer Easter worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, “Waking To the World – Easter Sunday” led by the Rev. Telos Whitfield.
*Through loss and change, we are awakened to the possibilities of healing and transformation. We are re-creating ourselves through each experience we have, waking to the community around us, and in turn helping to see the world around us with new eyes. May we wake to new possibilities on this Easter Sunday!"
Guest pianist William Lehninger and Eva Greene will perform Beethoven's 9th Symphony chorale (piano arr. by Liszt).
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
On Easter Sunday, Centre Congregational Church will first meet for an informal sunrise service at 8 a.m. on the front lawn of the church. At 10 a.m., there will be a celebrative worship service held in the nave of the church. Both services can be viewed online.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a message entitled, “Toward the Tomb” which will be the first in a series called “Unfailing Love” that will continue and include Pentecost Sunday on May 24. Sue Rowell will welcome the gathering and will also read the scripture for the morning which is John 20:1-18. Later in the service she will offer the Prayers of the People. Priscilla Svec will speak to the children attending the service and to those at home. Her “lesson” will teach about the “light of Christ” and its importance at the beginning and end of services. Each child will receive an Easter gift offered by our Christian Education program.
The music for the morning will include selections from traditional Easter music. Alison Hale, a flautist, will join organist Mary May in preludes by J.S. Bach and G. Handel. The hymns for the morning will include "Christ the Lord is Risen Today" and "Come Ye Faithful, Raise the Strain." The Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's “The Messiah” will be sung by the choir with members of the congregation as a closing response.
All are invited to join in the coffee hour following the service.
Calendar: Dharma evening on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Brattleboro Zen Center; Centred Yoga, Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Chapel; Contemplative Prayer, Wednesday at 5 p.m.; Quilting Ministry, Thursday at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invite to join in on Sunday morning for an Easter Sunday celebration of Christ’s Resurrection. A troupe of Sacred dancers will dance to the melody of “Easter Halleluia.” The congregation will then transform the Old Rugged Cross with beautiful flowers to create The Blooming of the Cross. An “Easter Dialogue” will be shared by Pastor Ralph Howe and Pastor Sue Andrews. Favorite hymns will be sung by all. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays music on the Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
First Baptist/United Methodist churches are located at 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Announcements: Bible Study is offered every Thursday at 5 p.m. at the church. Free workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Pastor(s) Ralph and Rev. Ingrid Lucas-Howe will lead a workshop featuring non-violence from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Classes will be held at the church. Donations welcome.
For Thought & Prayer: God made you and God made me. He made the world for us to see. God loves you and long ago, He sent his Son to tell us so. Jesus showed us any things, to love and share and dance and sing. To learn and pray, to help and care, he promised he’d always be there. He died, but then came back to life, let’s celebrate for he’s alive! Amen (author unknown).
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from Matthew 28:1-10. “After the Sabbath, as Sunday morning was dawning, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb. Suddenly there was a violent earthquake; an angel of the Lord came down from heaven, rolled the stone away, and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. The guards were so afraid that they trembled and became like dead men. The angel spoke to the women. ‘You must not be afraid,’ he said. ‘I know you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has been raised, just as he said. Come here and see the place where he was lying. Go quickly now, and tell his disciples, “He has been raised from death, and now he is going to Galilee ahead of you; there you will see him!” Remember what I have told you.’ So they left the tomb in a hurry, afraid and yet filled with joy, and ran to tell his disciples. Suddenly Jesus met them and said, ‘Peace be with you.’ They came up to him, took hold of his feet, and worshiped him. ‘Do not be afraid, Jesus said to them. ‘Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee, and there they will see me.’” (Good News Bible).
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Celebrate Easter this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk will lead the service and offer a reflection on the need for resurrection in our daily lives. The music-filled celebration begins with the West B Belles, the bell choir led by Alice McClellan, playing three numbers. The choir, under the direction of Steve Rice, will sing Peter Amidon’s arrangement of the traditional gospel song “Angel Rolled the Stone Away.” Anyone interested in singing in the choir should come to rehearsal at 10 a.m.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Saturday Retreat with Amma Thanasanti, 1 to 4:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (on Zoom and in person); Tuesday Evening Meditation: 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website, including the upcoming retreat on April 8, Basic Goodness. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Easter Day is the most important day of celebration in the Christian Year. It is a day to celebrate how Christ overcame death to rise to new life, offering his redemption and love to all. There will be three services on Easter Day at St. Michael’s Episcopal, 16 Bradley Ave.
At 5:15 a.m., the Great Vigil of Easter begins on the front lawn of the church where parishioners light the new fire of Easter and move from darkness to light into the sanctuary, telling the ancient stories of God’s people. The group will proclaim the Easter message, Christ is Risen! Bring your bells and other musical instruments. At 8 a.m., there will be a Holy Eucharist. At 10:15 a.m., there will be a Festival Holy Eucharist, with incense and music. There is nursery care for young children (infant – 3) during the 10:15 service and an Easter Egg Hunt after the 10:15 service for kids of all ages.
The 5:15 and 10:15 services will be livestreamed.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Schedule for the Sacred Triduum:
Holy Saturday: Morning prayer at 11 a.m., Rosary at 11:15 a.m., confessions from 11 a.m to noon, Divine Mercy Novena and Chaplet at 3 p.m., Evening prayer at 5 p.m., Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m., reception following Holy Mass.
Easter Sunday: Holy Masses at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. reception following 10:30 Mass), Morning prayer at 9 a.m., Divine Mercy Novena and Chaplet at 3 p.m., Evening prayer at 5 p.m., Rosary Prayer Walk ay 5:15 p.m.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold Easter Sunday Worship beginning at 9:30 a.m., with the message, "Living with Hope. Wednesday at 7 p.m., N.A. and A.A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and meditation. Everyone is welcome.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch .
Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Guilford Community Church offers in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
On Easter Sunday, come out by the fire pit (weather permitting) at 6:30 a.m. to greet the morning and hear the story of the women at the tomb. Immediately following the sunrise service in Zeller Hall, everyone is invited to join in for a special Easter morning pancake breakfast fellowship. At 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, the congregation will worship and rejoice together in the risen Christ with the traditional singing of the Hallelujah Chorus.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for worship on Easter Sunday. Sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m., meeting outside at the church. The early service will be followed by a free Easter Breakfast in Fellowship Hall. Following that, an Easter Egg Hunt will be held outside for the children. At 10 a.m., Easter Worship will be held in the sanctuary. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Rising to wholeness.” The scripture reading is from John 20:1-18. Hymns for the service are “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” and “Thine is the Glory.” The Prelude “Jesus Christ is Risen Today” will be played by the Newfane Handbell Ensemble. The Offertory “Praise My Soul, the King of Heaven” by M. Andrews will be sung by the choir. The Postlude “Trumpet Voluntary” by Jeremiah Clarke will be played by Rene Bernard, guest musician / trumpet player.
The mission for April is Afghan Refugee Family Support.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Trustees will meet and on Thursday, Senior Lunch is at noon. Bell and choir practice will be held Thursday beginning at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. \
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to join in on Easter morning, April 9, as the congregation celebrates the risen Christ, followed by a free brunch at 11 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533 (messages answered asap).
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WESTMINSTER
First Congregational Church
Everyone is invited to Easter Sunday services at the First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Route 5. The new pastor, Rich O’Donnell, will lead in worship.
At 6:19 a.m., there will be a sunrise service at Kurn Hattin Homes in front of the Mayo building with a view of the Connecticut River Valley at sunrise. Afterwards there will be an Easter breakfast in the church fellowship hall at 7 a.m. RSVP for the breakfast at 802-518-0321. At 10 a.m. there will be a special Easter service in the sanctuary complete with songs, celebrations and flowers.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
Whitingham
Baptist Church
There will be a Sunrise Service on Town Hill in Whitingham on Easter morning at 7 a.m. Coffee will be available. Easter services will be held as usual at Jacksonville Community Church at 9:15 a.m. and Wilmington Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.
There will be a special Easter service this Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by a public luncheon.
The next monthly Community Luncheon is from noon to 1:30 pm at the church on Thursday, April 13. The meal (vegetarian option available) is free, although donations are welcome. No reservations are required.