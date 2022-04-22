Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds a traditional worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings. For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, Centre Congregational Church will hold its worship service at 10 a.m. in the nave of the church at 193 Main St.
In this post Easter season the congregation will hear a six-week sermon series offered by the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper entitled, “Christian Symbols: Signposts of Devotion.” The series, while devotional in nature, will examine the history and theology of early Christian iconography. The first sermon in this series is entitled, “Hand of God” or “Manus Dei.” Reverend Couper will also provide a message for children in the congregation and at home. The Rev. Lee Moore will read the scripture for the morning which is Joshua 4:19-24, and will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities open to the public:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person on Thursday afternoons and is currently reading "Saving Us" by Katharine Hayhoe.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person on Sunday mornings and is currently reading "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard.
Pub Theology is a discussion group that meets online on alternate weeks to discuss current topics of interest and concern.
Bible Study is a study group entitled “The Righteous Curmudgeons” led by the pastor, currently focused on the Book of Micah and held in person and online.
For more information, call the office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist / First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service at 18 Town Crier Drive, on Sundays at 11 a.m. The Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe will preside. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234. For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael's Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
The Nursery is open for childcare throughout the 10:15 service. Godly Play Sunday School is in session between at 10 a.m. for kids ages 3-10.
The Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. this Sunday, in the Meeting Room and on Zoom, is “Christian Practices and Their Indebtedness to the Goddesses and Gods of Antiquity.” Many familiar Christian practices originated in paganism. In this forum, participants will see how the new Christ religion that emerged in the Roman Empire, with its male God and Son of God, had its liturgical roots in very ancient religious practices, many honoring female deities. Valerie Abrahamsen will present an overview of the pagan roots of such Christian practices as baptism, the Eucharist, weddings, and the labyrinth, among others.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, and also live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message: “Third Day Living.” On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m., and at 7 p.m. NA and AA (women) will meet. The choir meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a discussion/meditation is held at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Services at the Dummerston Congregational Church begin at 10 a.m. with the return of Sunday School classes this Sunday, under the direction of Christian Education Director Billie Slade.
While the Rev. Dr. Shawn Bracebridge is on vacation the congregation welcomes the Rev. Dr. Larrrimore Crockett, who was pastor of this church from 1957-1960, and has been a choir director at the Dummerston church for the past 20 years or so. Reverend Crockett will lead the service this Sunday and next. His sermon for this Sunday is, "The Gifts of the Holy," and his scripture is Psalm 29, the Old Testament reading will be II Samuel 6:1-15 and the New Testament reading is 1 Peter 2:4-6 & 9-10. The Offertory will be "Mnohaya Lita" ("Many Years") a Ukrainian Blessing sung by a Dummerston choir quartet.
The Celebration of Life for Ambrose Brown will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. Contact Sallie at 802-257-0387 or Bess Richardson at 802-254-6963 if you can bake or help at the reception which follows.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre will continue his series in the book of Malachi from the Old Testament. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. This is Earth Day Sunday and One Great Hour of Sharing. The service leaders are: Fred Taylor and Dunham Rowley. The scripture this Sunday is Job 12: 1-4 & 7-10. Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes two Anthems: “Navajo Prayer” words and music; Josh Bogin, inspired by a traditional Navajo chant; and “The Goldilocks Principle” words and music, Andy Davis. The Hymns this Sunday are: “Blue Boat Home,” music: HYFRYDOL Rowland H. Prichard; words: Peter Mayer, “Blue Green Hills of Earth” words and music: Kim Oler; harmonized by Paul Haley, and “For the Beauty of the Earth” words: Folliott S. Pierpont; music: Conrad Kocher.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by guest pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ed Flower. His sermon is titled “Butterflies are Free.” The scripture readings are from Psalm 33 and Luke 24:1-12. Hymns for the service are “Be Thou My Vision” and “Hymn of Promise.” The gathering music “The Strife is O’er” by Giovanni Palestrina, and the postlude “The Power and the Glory” by Joyce Eilers will be played by Mike Kelly, music director. The offering anthem “If I Can Help Somebody” by Alma B. Androzzo will be sung by Jim Kyle, Soloist.
The mission for the month of April is Afghan Refugee Support. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. The calendar for this week includes: On Monday, Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Veggie Van Go is at the church from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday handbell rehearsal begins at 6:15 p.m. and choir rehearsal begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church hold services on the common every Sunday at 10 a.m. with guest leaders until Pastor Hashem joins in again. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish offers in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m., and also online at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is "Appreciating Earth." Earth Day is a time when we focus our attention on the natural forces that shape our lives. We seek a balance between praising the beauty of our biodiversity and the call to fortify and protect fragile habitats of vulnerable species. In this lay-led service, coordinated by Maisie Crowther, some members of the congregation will share their favorite written passage or picture of Earth.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
This Sunday’s 10 a.m. service at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., will be a music-filled celebration honoring Bill McKim, who is retiring as the church’s organist and pianist after 25 years. Everyone is welcome. McKim will play four pieces as part of the service, including Froberger’s “Toccata in E Minor” and the hymn “I Will Guide Thee” as arranged by Peter Amidon.
The Rev. Sandy Daly, formerly of Centre Congregational Church and Hallelujah Farm, will return to Brattleboro as guest pastor for this special event. Her message will focus on “The Power of Music.”
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.