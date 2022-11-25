Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Sunday marks the First Sunday in Advent with the theme of hope. It is fitting that the Advent season rings in with hope. We are hopeful that Christ will be reborn unto us as we prepare for Christmas. It also marks the final service for Pastors Steven and Terri Walton. What a glorious theme as we consider the future leadership for First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls and passing the torch. We are hopeful that the church will be reborn and made anew. The name of the sermon is “Never Say Never.”
Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be coffee time after the service.
For more information, like how to join our weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on, "We Give Thanks for This Precious Day."
As we navigate the challenges and blessings of our individual lives, we come together to express our gratitude for each other and for our dear community. All are welcome to bring a symbol of harvest for our altar table!
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday is the first Sunday in Advent. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will begin a four week sermon series entitled, “Advent Unwrapped.” The sermon for this Sunday, the first in the series, is entitled “Stay Alert.” It is based on the interplay between Old and New Testament scriptures, Isaiah 2:1-5 and Matthew 24:36-44. In addition, a parishioner, Nan Mann, will offer a special message for children. The music for the morning, provided by organist Mary May and a small gathered choir, will include many favorite Advent hymns.
In addition to the Advent services, the usual weekday services of prayer and contemplation, and the various book and study groups, Centre Church especially look forward to the weekend of Dec. 2. Beginning on the evening of Dec. 2, The Green at Centre offers an Olde British Pub Sing from 5 to 7 p.m. in the nave of the church. At the same time, the Christmas Craft Show will be open in the parlor, offering handcrafted items and, for supper, homemade soups. The Craft Show will be open again on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, this time offering Belgian waffles for brunch. Of special interest will be a display of quilts fashioned by the church's quilting group. All of this precedes the Messiah sing on Saturday afternoon that the Brattleboro community has enjoyed for many years.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this weekend for the First Sunday in Advent as First United Methodist and First Baptist light the Candle of Hope.
Located at 18 Town Crier Drive, First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. The congregations have formed the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice; the website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Sue’s sermon this Sunday, “Rest in Jesus,” comforts us in the knowledge that no matter how tired we are, Jesus is there to give us the Hope and stamina we need to get through the hardships of this life. Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: At this moment, Jesus is with you. Every storm you face, He faces with you. He is your strength, your Hope, and the miracle you need. His voice alone sparks courage – still your soul and listen. When you believe He’s with you, you can conquer any opposition that stands in your way. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 11, verses 25-30 entitled, “Come to Me and Rest.” “At that time Jesus said, ‘Father, Lord of heaven and earth! I thank you because you have shown to the unlearned what you have hidden from the wise and learned. Yes, Father, this was how you were pleased to have it happen.’ ‘My Father has given me all things. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.’ ‘Come to me, all of you who are tired from carrying heavy loads, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke and put it on you, and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble in spirit; and you will find rest. For the yoke I will give you is easy, and the load I will put on you is light.’” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Bible Study on Thursday at 5 p.m. Dinner is served and a study of the Book of Luke follows. The Bible Study Christmas Party will be on Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. Bring a gift for the Yankee Swap. A Dan DeWalt Concert is planned for Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the church. Admission is free. A “Free-Will Offering” will be placed at the back of the church for those who would like to give a much-appreciated donation. Pastor Sue will begin Sacred Dance and Gentle Exercise Classes for an hour each Saturday at 11 a.m., beginning in January. All ages welcome. Pastor Ralph will offer a 10 Session, 2-hour program on “Active Non-Violence.” Both classes will be at the church. Dates to be announced.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
In this time of Thanksgiving, join in with First Congregational Church this Sunday at 10 a.m. This week’s service will combine the theme of stewardship with a celebration of the first week of Advent. Deacon Nancy Brosz will share a sermon first delivered by the late Reverend Phil Nelson, titled “Why I Support the Church.” The first Advent candle will also be lit, representing the light of Hope. Organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play three pieces, including “Song of Hope” and “When I Think Upon Christmas.”
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. holds an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music every Sunday. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
Nov. 27 is the first Sunday of Advent, the season that is a time of preparation and expectation for the coming celebration of our Lord's nativity. Rehearsals for the Christmas Pageant start on Dec. 4. St. Michael's will be bringing back its own Vermont Nativity, the first in three years. All children and youth (toddlers - 18 years) are invited to participate. Contact the church office with any questions; all contact information is on the church website.
An Advent Lessons & Carols service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday Dec.11. All are welcome at this service when the church is filled with greens, candles and the spirit of Advent. Watch the website for more information about this and other special programs of the season.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. This weekend is the first Sunday in Advent, with the message “Wake Up”; church decorating after worship. Wednesday at 7 p.m., A.A (women) and N. A.; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi (spiritual movement) and 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and meditation with Jon.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week:
Sunday Meditation and Talk from 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid), with Cheryl Wilfong; Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming events: Hybrid retreat on Right Mindfulness with Mary Aubry on Dec 10.
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guildford Community Church will offer an Advent Worship Series beginning Nov. 27. The worship series will also be accompanied by a small group study which uses the work of Dr. Brené Brown, sociologist, lecturer, podcaster, and author of six New York Times best-selling books. Through this four-week journey participants will focus on dealing with fear, vulnerability, perfectionism, and courage with discussion questions helping us to ask how we can offer our best selves, our best messages to the world. The groups will meet for four weeks in person and via Zoom: Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. in person and Wednesdays via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m., following Bible study, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon is titled, “Witnessing to hope.” The scripture reading is from Isaiah 2:1-5. Hymns for the service are “Lift Up Your Heads, O Mighty Gates” and “Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus.” The Prelude “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly” arranged by A.E. Rusbridge, and the offertory “Bring Us Hope”, by Ruth Schram ill be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly. Martha LaMoria will join Mike for an organ /piano duet, playing the postlude “Birthday of a King” by W. Neidinger.
The mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The calendar for this week starts out with a 10 a.m. meeting of Ladies Aid (postponed from Nov. 16) and Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. On Tuesday, Veggie Van Go will be in front of the church at noon for the November food distribution. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Men’s coffee meets at 10 a.m., and bells and choir will practice at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.