Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
The church is officially open. Join in this Sunday for a traditional worship service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome for worship, music and community. For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. All are welcome.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. In this time of COVID, congregants and visitors are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow time for handwashing and a review of the safety protocols adopted by the Church Council. Masks maybe required as well as social distancing within the nave. The service will also be available as a recording and on the Facebook page.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the worship service and will preach the first in a series of sermons entitled, “Re-launching to Belong, Believe, and Become.” The sermon for this Sunday is entitled, “The Only Thing We Have to Exclude is Exclusion Itself.” Parishioner Matt Kennedy will be the liturgist and will read Psalm 125 and Mark 7: 24-37. He will also offer the Prayers of the People. The service will be a “Welcoming Service” with music from the Baroque period provided by trumpeter, Brooks Holmes, and flutist, Alison Hale as well as the reassembled church choir.
Worship will be followed by a coffee hour and an ice cream social to which all are invited.
Following the coffee hour at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper’s adult education class on Christian Theology will be held in person at the church and will also be available on Zoom. On Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Dean and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. Currently, this group is reading and discussing “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com , visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including the Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes, which provides 600 meals a week for members of the community in need of food. Volunteers are welcome to help prepare the meals.
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in this Sunday for worship. The service will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with The Rev. Suzanne Andrews presiding.
For Thought and Prayer: Heavenly Father, come among us and ease our burdens. There is much suffering in our world and we need your soothing presence to surround us in our despair. Grant us the courage and faith to face each day with the optimism of our faith which upholds and supports us throughout our pain. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark 8:27-38. “Then Jesus and his disciples went away to the villages near Caesarea Philippi. On the way he asked them, ‘Tell me, who do people say I am?’ ‘Some say that you are John the Baptist’ they answered; ‘others say that you are Elijah, while others say that you are one of the prophets.’ ‘What about you?’ he asked them. ‘Who do you say that I am?’ Peter answered, ‘You are the Messiah.’ Then Jesus ordered them, ‘Do not tell anyone about me.’ Then Jesus began to teach his disciples: ‘The Son of Man must suffer much and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the Law. He will be put to death, but three days later he will rise to life.’ He made this very clear to them. So Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. But Jesus turned around, looked at his disciples, and rebuked Peter. ‘Get away from me, Satan,’ he said. ‘Your thoughts don’t come from God, but from man!’ Then Jesus called the crowd and his disciples to him. ‘If anyone wants to come with me,’ he told them, ‘He must forget himself, carry his cross, and follow me. For whoever wants to save his own life will lose it; but whoever loses his life for me and for the gospel will save it. Does a person gain anything if he wins the whole world but loses his life? Of course not! There is nothing he can give to regain his life. If a person is ashamed of me and of my teaching in this godless and wicked day, then the Son of Man will be ashamed of him when he comes in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.’” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Suffering,” will explore why there is suffering in the world. When we don’t have the answers – Jesus does! When our knees are knocking and our hearts pounding – Jesus is there ready to calm, support and let us know that we are not alone in this world! He is our Strength. He is our Guiding Light showing us the way even when darkness threatens to overwhelm us.
First Baptist Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m each Sunday. For September the text is the Letter of James amd the focus is on Practice and Promise. This Sunday the congregation will read James 3:1-12 and Mark 8:27-38. The Rev. Ralph Howe’s sermon title is “Knowing Whom We Follow.” All are welcome. Come as you are. For more information, email howerwiii@gmail.com.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is asking all people who are inside the church at 161 Bradley Ave., including the offices and meeting rooms, to mask and practice physical distancing for both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services. Also, participants in services are asked to keep their greetings to a wave or a bow at the Peace. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. Finally, people are asked not remain in the church after the service is over, but come outside to greet people.
St. Michael’s is planning to continue to offer services in the church for those who would like to participate in person. However, given the surge in COVID cases in the community because of the Delta variant, the church encourages anyone who feels uncomfortable coming in person to participate through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. on the website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
This Sunday, there will be a Sunday School Open House from 9:30 to 10 a.m. outside under the tent. St. Michael’s has modified and simplified offerings for children and youth this fall.
Godly Play (Preschool-4 th Grade): Children are invited to gather under the tent between 10 and 10:15 a.m. Beginning at 10:15, there will be a time of song and preparation, followed by a Godly Play story. Following the story, the kids will be taken to the playground for their response/play time. Kids will return with teachers to the tent by the time of the Peace (in the liturgy). Parents are invited to fetch their children and bring them into the church for Holy Communion, or remain outside under the tent and Holy Communion will be brought to you there.
Holy Mayhem (grades 5-8): Kids will meet in person every other week, from 10:15 a.m. until Holy Communion time (approximately 10:15 to 11 a.m). Kids are invited to gather under the tent and proceed to their classroom at 10:15. On the “off weeks” when Holy Mayhem is not offered, kids are invited to act as helpers with the Godly Play class.
Nursery Care (0-4 years old) at the 10:!5 a.m. service has resumed. Kaitlin, a nursery caretaker at St. Michael’s for many years, is now joined by September, a staff member of the Horizon Preschool.
Rector Mary Lindquist is offering a sermon series on the Psalms through October 10. This Sunday will focus on Psalms of Pilgrimage. The congregation will be looking specifically at Psalm126 and 127, but you might explore other examples of Psalms of Pilgrimage, 120 – 134. All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email us at parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold in-person worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The message this week is: How Do We See — The Labels We Use. The church will receive a collection of dry goods for the food bank. Church council meets after worship.
Worship is live streamed on the facebook page and can be found on the church’s Youtube page. Choir on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. This is Homecoming Sunday, so come on back to church and invite your neighbors and friends. While the congregation is holding off on choir and Christian Education program for a bit, the church hopes people will join in masked congregational singing and that children and youth will come and worship with their families. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Isaiah 40. 28-31 in which they will explore how to rely on God’s grace and strength to emerge from tough times. The church will also kick off the “Be a Blessing” series of worship services in which will explore how the church and individuals can bless the world with lovingkindness, peace and justice making.
On Sept. 19, the church will hold its annual meeting after worship; all members are encouraged to attend as the group reviews the past year, and sets a budget and goals for the upcoming year. Also, the traditional apple pie festival will be scaled back again this year to be a drive-through pie sale on October 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 pm. due to COVID 19 concerns.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC will live-stream its worship at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the congregation will meet outdoors in person to broadcast the live-stream. If conditions are wet, everyone is asked to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
The leader of this Sunday’s worship service is long-time member, Connie Green. She is the church’s historian, edits Hoverings (quarterly newsletter), and is involved in many other aspects of church life. Her theme is Wisdom. Tom Green will read scripture from the Wisdom of Solomon and the Gospel according to Mark. The choir, under direction of organist Patty Meyer, will sing two anthems, “Who Comes from God, as Word and Breath?” by Patrick Michaels (anonymous tune “Salve Regina”) and “To the Hills” by Brendan Taafe. Hymns will be “Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise,” “Breathe on Me, Breath of God” and “If You Will Trust in God to Guide You.”
Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete is off this Sunday so The Rev. Bruce Bishop will be the guest pastor, his message for this Sunday is “Faith-Tested found complete.” Scriptures will be Genesis 22:1-13 and Matthew 8:5-13. The children’s story will be “Leaping.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worshipnewfanechurch.com/ at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to . Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by The Rev. Robert Hamm. His message is titled “Embracing the Edge and the Bottom” and the scripture reading is from Mark 8:27-38. Hymns for the service are “I Sing the Almighty Power of God” and “Lord of the Dance.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Dans les ruines d’une abbaye” by Gabriel Faure, the Offertory Piece “Seek Ye First” by Kareen Lafferty and the postlude “Sweet, Sweet Spirit” by Doris Akers.
On Sunday evening the Newfane Community Talent Show will begin at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This event is free and all are welcome. The show will be followed by a potluck dinner. Bring a dish to share.
The mission for the month of September is the Winston Prouty Center. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by The Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The topic for this Sunday is, “From A Common Source-Our In-gathering Service!” with Rev. Telos Whitfield
The congregation will come together to begin a new year, sharing our water and our stories. All Souls Church will hold a water ceremony, hear each other’s stories and offer care and blessing for the new year ahead.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “OK, So Whatcha Gonna Do?” based on scripture Mark 9: 30-37. Music provided by Bill Mckim.
This in-person worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.