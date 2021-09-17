Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the scripture readings remind us of the importance of being steadfast in our commitment to others and also to what is right. During large family gatherings like around the holidays, special events, weddings and funerals it is oftentimes possible to see various life paths on full display. There may be some who have chosen to live incorporating service to others, some who have chosen to live in self-serving ways and also everything in between. Join us as we explore these varied aspects of human nature and our relationship with God. The name of the sermon is “Reflections from a Funeral Weekend.”
Join in this Sunday for a traditional in-person Worship Service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. All are welcome.
The worship service will begin at 10 a.m. Congregants and visitors are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow time for hand-washing and a review of the safety protocols adopted by the Church Council. Within the nave, masks may be required as well as social distancing. The service will also be available on Facebook, hosted by Daniel Guerra.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the worship service and will preach the second in a series of sermons entitled, “Re-launching to Belong, Believe, and Become." This sermon is entitled, “Honoring Local Heroes” and will honor those members of the community who have cared for us all in this time of COVID. Matt Kennedy will read the scripture and will provide the Prayers of the People. Reverend Couper will offer a special “sermon” for the youngsters in attendance. Nursery care will be provided this week and weeks following. Older children will register for the church school program which begins the following week.
Because the emphasis for this Sunday is honoring community caretakers, Centre Church is sending flowers and thank you letters to several of them. In addition, a new arrival in the community, Ms. Norma Hardy, will be joining in. Hardy has taken the position of Chief of Police in Brattleboro after many years of experience in the metropolitan area around Manhattan. She will speak briefly about herself and her role in the community and will also receive the church's gift of thanks for the members of the Brattleboro Police Department. The gift will be presented by Lynn Herzog and Sue Rowell, chair and vice chair of the Church Council, respectively.
In keeping with the festive nature of this service, Bruce Landenberger will be providing both prelude and postlude on the recorder. The music he has chosen includes the Largo-Allegro from Sonata III by J.B. Loeillet as a prelude and the Gavotta (Allegro) by the same composer.
Following the service all are invited to join in a special luncheon on the lawn in front of the church. The food is being prepared by two parishioners, Sen Pu and Duo Xi, both are known in the community for their cooking skills.
Following the luncheon at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper’s adult education class on Christian Theology will be held in person at the church and will also be available on Zoom. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Dean and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. Currently, this group is reading and discussing “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in for worship this Sunday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with The Rev. Suzanne Andrews presiding.
For Thought and Prayer: Heavenly Father, help me to live with faith-filled expectation knowing that you will take care of all things. Help me take a deep breath and remember to be strong in the face of opposition, especially during these difficult times. Be with those who have suffered from Coronavirus. Console those who have lost loved ones. Continue to fill my heart with hope and courage to face each new day. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark 9:33-37, entitled “Who is the Greatest?” “They came to Capernaum, and after going indoors Jesus asked his disciples, ‘What were you arguing about on the road?’ But they would not answer him, because on the road they had been arguing among themselves about who was the greatest. Jesus sat down, called the twelve disciples, and said to them, ‘Whoever wants to be first must place himself last of all and be the servant of all.’ Then he took a child and had him stand in front of them. He put his arms around him and said to them, ‘Whoever welcomes in my name one of these children, welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me, welcomes not only me but also the One who sent me.’” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “What It Means to be Humble,” will explore why Jesus “stooped” low into our world. He was the greatest and became the least, and served those among us who were hurting and lost. If we want to become truly great as a person, then we must learn to be humble and reach out to the least of these with love, compassion and kindness.
First Baptist Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For September the text is the Letter of James amd the focus is on Practice and Promise. This Sunday the congregation will read James 3:13-4:3,7-8a. The Rev. Ralph Howe's sermon title is "The Power of Humility." All are welcome. For more information: howerwiii@gmail.com.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is asking all people who are inside the church at 161 Bradley Ave. to mask and practice physical distancing for both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services. Also, participants in services are asked to keep their greetings to a wave or a bow at the Peace. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. Finally, people are asked not remain in the church after the service is over, but come outside to greet people.
St. Michael’s is planning to continue to offer services in the church for those who would like to participate in person. However, the church encourages anyone who feels uncomfortable coming in person to participate through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
Kids are welcome to join Sunday School at any time. Masks are required. All kids are invited to gather outside, under the tent prior to the 10:15 a.m. service. At 10:15 a.m., Godly Play kids (age 3 - 4th grade) will walk with their adult leader to the Rectory Yard, where they will hear their story. Following the story, the kids will have time on the playground. Holy Mayhem kids (5th - 8th grade) will meet in the Meeting Room. (Holy Mayhem meets every two weeks). Kids will return to the tent at the Peace, where parents can meet them and come into the church, or they may remain outside and Holy Communion will be brought to them.
Nursery Care (0-4 years old) at the 10:15 a.m. service has resumed with two nursery caretakers.
Rector Mary Lindquist is offering a sermon series on the Psalms through October 10. This Sunday will focus on “Cursing Psalms.” The congregation will be looking specifically at Psalms 7 and 137.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email us at parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold in-person worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and livestreamed via the Facebook page. Fall Kick-off – “Be the One.” Church leaders will pass out the fall (60 Day) program booklets during the service. The booklets require a minute a day and offer the potential for significant spiritual changes. Call the church to request one, 802-254-4220. Potluck brunch following worship. Thursday choir at 10 a.m. Sunday school will start when children can be vaccinated.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha leading. This will be the first week delving into the themes of the Be a Blessing series. This week, the congregation will consider the theme “Practice Peace” with scripture from Matthew 5.1-12. Following worship, there will be a congregational annual meeting to discuss the accomplishments of the congregation in the past year and set goals for the year ahead. There will also be a short presentation from Vermont Interfaith Action. The church's traditional apple pie festival will again be a smaller-scale drive-by pie sale on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on both days. Come get your home made pies ($20 each) to support the work and ministry of the church at this year’s sale.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC is live-streaming its worship this summer at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the congregation will meet outdoors in person at 10 a.m. If conditions are wet, everyone is asked to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
This Sunday’s service: Pastor Elisa Lucozzi is preaching. There will be a presentation of the Shirley Crockett Harris Award. The choir, under direction of Andy Davis, will sing two anthems “How Can I Keep from Singing?” and “Like a Tree That’s Planted By the Water.” The hymns this Sunday are: “Lord, Whose Love Through Humble Service,” “Lord of the Dance” and “All Creatures of Our God, Now Sing.” Organist Patty Meyer will play a prelude, “There’s a River Flowing in My Soul” and postlude, “Gweneen" and accompany the hymns.
Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
This Sunday at 10 a.m. the Jamaica Community Church will host a joint worship service with the Wardsboro Yoked Parish community. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Their Eyes were Open.” The scripture will be Luke 24:13-35 and the Children’s story will be “Measuring God’s Love.” Following the worship service in front of the church there will be a picnic starting around 11 a.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, condiments, and paper products will be furnished. If you would like to join in, bring a salad, side dish or dessert to share. If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by The Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button. All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Bearers of Cold Water” based on scripture Mark 9: 38- 41. Organist Bill Mckim will play for prelude: Interlude #14 by S Karg-elert, special music: “Capriccio opus 116” by J Brahms, Offertory: ”Air from Water Music” by G F Handel and postlude: “Corrente No.10” by M Rossi.
This in-person worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker.
Installation of Rev Audrey Walker as the church's settled pastor will be October 3 at 3 p.m. at the church.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.