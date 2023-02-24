BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes guest Pastor Kevin Mills from Brattleboro. The message is all about getting ready. The Christian life is not an easy one in these challenging times in our country and our world. Being Christian is not a club with a membership card. Nor does it amount to saying some magic word about Jesus in front of the Congregation.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "This is My Song" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. It has been a year since the invasion of Ukraine, and the congregation will honor the resilience and perseverance of the Ukrainian people, and the Russian people who have resisted this war. The congregation will explore and celebrate the importance of music to one’s homeland, the power that music has to encourage peace, connect and sustain people through incredible challenges.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
In the week just passed Centre Church joined with members of the First Congregational Church for a somber Ash Wednesday service marking the beginning of the Lenten season.
This Sunday, the first in the Lenten season, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach a sermon entitled, ”Choosing What is Not!” Dr. Lynn Herzog will greet those in attendance and will read the scripture for the morning which is Matthew 4:1-11, the iconic story of Jesus' Temptation in the Desert. She will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Nan Mann will provide a message for children present in the church and for those at home.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Wednesday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. in the chapel and online.
Thursday: Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church, currently reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans.
Centre Church provides a worship space for newly settled members of the Afghan community in Brattleboro, as well as a space for the Brattleboro Zen Center. The Zen community offers a Dharma evening on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. There will also be a Centered Yoga service on Wednesdays in the chapel at 4:15 p.m.
In cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at least 800 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St, Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org. First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday the congregation will be observing the first Sunday in Lent and share in the 40-day journey of Jesus to Easter. Pastor Ralph’s sermon is entitled, “How Are We Tempted?” Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: “At the end of life,, what really matters is not what we bought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence, but our character; and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters, Live a life of love.” (Morgan Freeman) Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew 4:1-11, entitled, “The Temptation of Jesus.” “Then the Spirit led Jesus into the desert to be tempted by the Devil. After spending forty days and nights without food, Jesus was hungry. Then the Devil came to him and said, ‘If you are God's Son, order these stones to turn into bread.’ But Jesus answered, ‘The scripture says, ‘Human beings cannot live on bread alone, but need every word that God speaks.’ Then the Devil took Jesus to Jerusalem, the Holy City, set him on the highest point of the Temple, and said to him, ‘If you are God's Son, throw yourself down, for the scripture says, ‘God will give orders to his angels about you; they will hold you up with their hands, so that not even your feet will be hurt on the stones.’ Jesus answered, ‘But the scripture also says, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’ Then the Devil took Jesus to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in all their greatness. ‘All this I will give you,’ the Devil said, ‘If you kneel down and worship me.’ Then Jesus answered, ‘Go away, Satan! The scripture says 'Worship the Lord your God and serve only him!’ Then the Devil left Jesus; and angels came and helped him.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: A Maundy Thursday Service will be held April 6 at 5 p.m. Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the church at 6 a.m. The regular Easter service will be held in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study on Thursdays at 5 p.m. with homemade dinner and dessert shared by all. The study of the Book of Luke is from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops every Saturday, with Pastor Sue teaching a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Exercise Class from 11 to 11:45 a.m. (a free lunch will follow), and Pastors Ralph and Ingrid will teach a program on “Active Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m. Both classes are an all-Levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship service with First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro on Sundays at 11 a.m.
With Pastor Jeremy Kirk on vacation this week, the Deacons will oversee the service for this first Sunday of Lent. Lent commemorates the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting and denying temptation before he began his teaching, and so this season becomes a time for us all to reflect on our lives and the actions we need to take. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include Edward Broughton’s “Lenten Prayer” and “Crown Him King of Kings.”
The church will be holding its Sugar on Snow Supper on Saturday, March 11.
The church is at 880 Western Avenue. Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Claire Stanley, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website, including the upcoming March 25 Maturing our Stories, Relinquishing our Stories Retreat. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
St. Michael’s Lenten Series this year will be a book study on “This Here Flesh: Spirituality, Liberation and Stories That Make Us.” Cole Arthur Riley’s 2022 debut book is a mix of memoir, theology and poetry, structured around single-word chapters (Dignity, Place, Wonder, Calling, Lament ……) that offers a doorway into authentically expressing our own experiences of God, ourselves and one another. The five sessions will be a combination of prayer, conversation and sharing facilitated by Mary Lindquist and adwoa Wilson. This program will be offered Tuesdays during Lent (Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21 & 28), from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This will be a hybrid offering, in the Meeting Room at St. Michael’s or via Zoom. Participants are encouraged to obtain a copy of the book and read the introduction and the first two chapters prior to the first gathering. There are many copies on hold at Everyone’s Books, 25 Elliot St. The book is also available on Kindle and Audible.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street; 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Masses on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed, ch. 1078 -- This week it will be broadcast on ch. 1079) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. The rosary is prayed half hour before every weekday Mass. Morning Prayer is Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. Evening prayer is at 5:45 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 5:15 p.m. on Fridays during Lent.
Thursdays during Lent: The Apostle’s Creed is the oldest of the official creeds of the Church and is still used today as a baptismal creed. During Lent, as we prepare to renew our baptismal promises at Easter, what does the Apostle’s Creed actually say? How is it important for us today? How does it affect how we live? Join Fr. Greg Caldwell in the Youth Center at St Michael Church on Thursdays in Lent, at 6 p.m., for a series of reflections on the Apostle’s Creed.
Fridays during Lent: The church will be praying the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Join the group in drawing closer to the Lord Jesus in His Passion. The social on Sundays, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass, will replace the soup served other years after Stations of the Cross.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the imposition of ashes. Theme – “Be Free of the Programming.” Luncheon after worship. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Book Group will meet to discuss “The God We Never Knew." Wednesday at 7 p.m., AA (women) and NA. Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi; 10:15 a.m. choir. Saturday, 9 a.m. Bible discussion and meditation
EAST DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m.
This weekend is the First Sunday of Lent, featuring “Tune In/Who Will You Listen To?" with Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. The choir is led by Andy Davis. The Anthems are: “Go Into the Wild” African American Spiritual, arr. P. Amidon and “Plowshare Prayer” music & lyrics Spencer LaJoye, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns are: “I Will Guide Thee,” “Our Lord, You Were Sent” lyrics by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette. The children begin in worship and are sung out to their morning program with Sue Owings.
Reader's Theater presentation: A Dramatic Reading of the Gospel of John, Sunday at noon in the sanctuary. Performed by the GCC Wednesday Bible Study Group, led by the Rev. Dr. Larrimore Crockett.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Feb. 26 for the first Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon title, “Rerooting in Wildness.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 4:1-11. Hymns for the service are “When Morning Gilds the Skies” and “Lord, Who Throughout These Forty Days.” The Prelude “Abide with Me” by William H. Monk will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ / piano duet. The offertory “Lonesome Valley” arranged by Jay Althouse and the Postlude “Blessed Be Your Name” by Matt & Beth Redman will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly.
The mission for February is Grace Cottage Hospital.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday at noon, Veggie Van Go will be in front of the church. On Thursday morning, Men’s Coffee will meet in Fellowship Hall, and in the evening, bells and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 and 7:30, respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February. A coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 113 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. Parking is available behind the church, off Church Street. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.