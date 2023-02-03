Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes guest Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
The sermon title Sunday is "Wisdom and Mystery." The spiritual dimension of faith is often overlooked in the pursuit of doctrinal conformity. There is a deeper wisdom from God that is rooted in the pages of the biblical texts and revealed to us by the Holy Spirit. Christians must learn to look not beyond, but more deeply into, the wisdom of God and the spiritual aspects of our faith. You are invited to come and see the difference God can make in your life, this Sunday at First Baptist Church in Bellows Falls.
Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "Good match? Or mismatch? Good Question!"
In this service presented by The Women’s Freedom Center, advocate Shari will talk about their work over the past year and bring some social justice reflections on what healthy love is, and is not. Amid all the mixed messages we often get in our culture – about ourselves, each other, and about romance – how can we nonetheless cultivate the self-love and healthy discernment needed to thrive, and to help to create healthy relationships?”
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St., will host Shabbat Shira and Tu B’Shvat Seder on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This Shabbat will include reading from the Torah portion, B’Shallach, Exodus 13:17–17:16, in which the Children of Israel escaped from Egypt (the Tight Place) and crossed the Sea (the Birth Canal). The New Year of the Trees, Tu B’Shvat, is Sunday evening, Feb. 5, through Monday evening, Feb. 6. BAJC will celebrate it on Shabbat afternoon with a seder — a meal composed of tree fruits and nuts — including medieval Kabbalistic teachings and contemporary Environmental wisdom.
Approximate schedule for the day:
10 to 11 a.m., Singing Circle with two talented, dynamic chant leaders.
11 a.m. walk to a stream on the property (or stay in the farmhouse).
11:30 a.m. Torah service led by Rabbi Amita Jarmon.
Noon, Kiddush, help set up tables.
12:15 to 2:30 p.m., Tu B’Shvat Seder led by Rabbi Amita and friends.
For more information, contact ravamita@bajcvermont.org.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the congregation acknowledges Black History Month and will continue to do so throughout the month. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper begins with a message entitled, “Ella Baker's Song.” Ella Josephine Baker was an African-American civil rights and human rights activist. For more than five decades in the South and in New York City, she worked alongside some of the most noted civil rights leaders of the 20th century. The song, “Ella's Song” will be incorporated into the service.
As always, there will be significant lay participation in leading the service. Priscilla Svec will offer a welcome and will lead everyone into the service. Later in the service she will read the scripture which is Matthew 5:13-20 and will offer the Prayers of the People. Laura Slate will deliver a message for children in the service and online. Also, on this Sunday, the first Sunday in the month, communion will be served by the pastor assisted by members of the Board of Deacons.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Monday: Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online.
Wednesday: Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. online.
Thursday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church, currently reading “Wholehearted Faith” by Rachel Held Evans.
In cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St, Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Pastor Sue’s sermon is entitled, “Salt & Light.” She will explain how we are all the light of Jesus, sharing goodness and love with everyone. And as salt enhances the flavor of food, so do we enhance the lives of others when we share kindness and compassion. Local jazz artist, Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear God, thank you for the gift of life and for allowing me to see another blessed day. Let this day be filled with hope and joy. Please keep my family and friends safe in your care. Lord, before I start this day, I choose to surrender to you all my plans and let your Will be done through me. This I pray in the precious name of Jesus. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 5, verses 13-20 entitled, “Salt and Light.” “You are like salt for the whole human race. But if salt loses its saltiness, there is no way to make it salty again. It has become worthless, so it is thrown out and people trample on it. You are like light for the whole world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one lights a lamp and puts it under a bowl; instead it is put on the lamp stand, where it gives light for everyone in the house. In the same way your light must shine before people, so that they will see the good things you do and praise your Father in heaven.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Bible Study on Thursdays at 5 p.m. with homemade dinner and dessert shared by all. The study of the Book of Luke is from 6 to 7 p.m. The Beloved Community is offering Free Workshops every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Exercise Class from 11 to 11:45 a.m. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Then Pastor(s) Ralph and Ingrid will teach a program on “Active Non-Violence" at 12:30 p.m. Both classes are an all-levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational of West Brattleboro
“Scout Sunday” is this weekend so the 11 a.m. worship service at First Congregational Church will be an ecumenical celebration of the role that Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops play in the community. Members and leaders from the “Daisies,” “Brownies,” and “Juniors” levels of Girl Scouts and from “Cub Scouts” will take part in the celebration. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk will lead a discussion of “What Service Means to Me” and musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Morning Has Broken” and the familiar scouting standard “Kum Ba Yah.” Everyone is welcome to join in.
The church is at 880 Western Avenue. Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: First Saturday Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Classes and retreats: Winter courses are posted on the website. Visit the Retreats page for information about the Feb. 11 Annual Women’s Retreat.
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15.
The Church’s Annual Meeting on Jan. 29 was recorded and is available under the Livestream Archive section of the Church website with the title “Annual Meeting 2023.” You can also watch just the slide show under the title “Annual Meeting Slide Show 2023.” Learn more about St. Michael’s and its ministries by watching the slide show of 2022 activity and listening to the stories from the field that make up most of the meeting. The Adult Forum on Feb. 5 will be about responses to and further conversation about the Annual Meeting.
The Adult Forum for Feb. 12 from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room will be “One-Year Mark of Welcoming Afghans to Our Community.” All are welcome to listen to a panel of Afghan and St. Michael’s leaders as they review the year by responding to a range of questions about their experiences during the last 12 months.
St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street; 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message, “On being Christian in Our Time.” The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and meditation
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship and the choir will sing. Children and youth are encouraged to attend, starting in worship with their families, then moving down for a Sunday School program with Billie Slade after a special message.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. This Fifth Sunday after Epiphany/Communion Sunday will be led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi, with a sermon titled, “Sassy and Brilliant.”
The Anthems are: “One by One” by Connie Converse, & “Little Light” by Amos Lee. The Hymns are: “Heaven and Earth and Sea and Air,” “Heavenly Sunlight,” “Nothing Can Trouble” and ”The Lord is My Light.” Children are welcome to stay to begin in worship and will be dismissed to their morning program with Mary Grove. This Sunday the children plan to go outside on the church property to look for animal tracks in the snow, so dress warmly.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Feb. 5, the Fifth Sunday of Epiphany. The service will be recorded and available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “A vision worth fulfilling.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 5:13-20. Hymns for the service are “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “Here I Am, Lord.” The Prelude “Down a Country Lane” by Aaron Copland, and the offertory “As a Fire is Meant for Burning”, arranged by Jack Schrader will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly. The Postlude “Trust in You” by Lauren Daigle will be sung by Sill Berner, soloist.
The mission for February is Grace Cottage Hospital. Calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the Trustees will meet in Fellowship Hall. Thursday, bells and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. The annual financial meeting will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, after morning worship.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours for this week: Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.