Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required. Access the Zoom connection on the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. Call the church at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Fourth Sunday in Lent at First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, sharing of the Peace, and a Lenten prayer by Richard Rohr will be read by the Rev. Ingrid Lukas-Howe. A chime will ring once, and Lenten worship will begin at 11 a.m. The Revs Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews will preside. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Mark your calendars for April 14, at 5 p.m., for a Maundy Thursday Service, reenacting the Last Supper. Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 17 at 10:45 a.m.
For Thought & Prayer – Loving Father, help me to have the spirit of a little child and dare to love you totally and without reservation, mistrust, or fear. Then help me to see your children in need around the world through your eyes of love. Amen.
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke 15:1-3, 11b-32. “One day, when any tax collectors and other outcasts came to listen to Jesus, the Pharisees and the teachers of the Law started grumbling, ‘This man welcomes outcasts and even eats with them!’ So Jesus told them this parable: ‘There was once a man who had two sons. The younger one said to him, “Father, give me my share of the property now.” So the man divided his property between his two sons. After a few days the younger son sold his part of the property and left home with the money. He went to a country far away, where he wasted his money in reckless living. He spent everything he had. Then a severe famine spread over that country, and he was left without a thing. So he went to work for one of the citizens of that country, who sent him out to his farm to take care of the pigs. He wished he could fill himself with the bean pods the pigs ate, but no one gave him anything to eat. At last he came to his senses and said, “All my father's hired workers have more than they can eat, and here I am about to starve! I will get up and go to my father and say, “Father, I have sinned against God and against you. I am no longer fit to be called your son; treat me as one of your hired workers.” So he got up and started back to his father. He was still a long way from home when his father saw him; his heart was filled with pity, and he ran, threw his arms around his son, and kissed him. “Father,” the son said, “I have sinned against God and against you. I am no longer fit to be called your son.” But the father called to his servants. “Hurry!” he said. “Bring the best robe and put it on him. Put a ring on his finger and shoes on his feet. Then go and get the prize calf and kill it, and let us celebrate with a feast! For this son of mine was dead, but now he is alive; he was lost, but now he has been found.’ And so the feasting began.’ ‘In the meantime the older son was out in the field. On his way back, when he came close to the house, he heard the music and dancing. So he called one of the servants and asked him, “What's going on?” “Your brother has come back home,” the servant answered, “and your father has killed the prize calf, because he got him back safe and sound.” The older brother was so angry that he would not go into the house; so his father came out and begged him to come in. But he spoke back to his father, “Look, all these years I have worked for like a slave, and I have never disobeyed your orders. What have you given me? Not even a goat for me to have a feast with my friends! But this son of yours wasted all your property on prostitutes, and when he comes back home, you kill the prize calf for him!” “My son,” the father answered, “you are always here with me, and everything I have is yours. But we had to celebrate and be happy, because your brother was dead, but now he is alive; he was lost, but now he has been found.’” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Suzanne Andrew’s sermon is entitled, “What is God Really Like?” Dan DeWalt will play music on the grand piano and Kevin Mills will play on the Estey pipe organ.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church offers in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed. Masks are now optional for those fully vaccinated.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom only.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
The schedule for Holy Week services and musical events beginning on Sunday, April 10, is on the Church website under “eNews.” More detail about each part of the week is found in the April issue of The Guardian, St. Michael’s monthly newsletter, under the “About” button on the home page of the website.
The 2022 St. Michael's Episcopal Church Fabulous Tag Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. Tag Sale donations are now welcome. See the church website for guidelines for donations or contact Liz Vick at ebethvick@gmail.com with any questions.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message: “Suffering and Faith.” At 10:30 a.m. Sunday there will be a “Climbing Your Mountain this Lent” discussion group and coffee hour. On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. The choir meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a discussion/meditation is held at 9 a.m. Saturday.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of Malachi. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
This Lent Guilford Community Church is engaging in the worship series Full to the Brim: An Expansive Lent Full to the Brim reminds us to live fully — as we pursue justice and hope, or express grief and gratitude. And so, this Lent, walk with us as we learn to trust — fully — that we belong to God. Let us increase our capacity to receive and give grace. Let us discover the expansive life God dreams for us.
Join in this Fourth Sunday of Lent for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach the sermon titled, “Return to Love.” The scripture this Sunday: 2 Corinthians 5: 16-21 & Luke 15: 11b-32. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Climbing High Mountains”, arr. P. Amidon, and “Prodigal’s Return” from “The Vestry Harp” by AD Merrill, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns this Sunday are: “O God, How We Have Wandered,” words Kevin Nichols, melody Hans Leo Hassler, “Softly & Tenderly” Will L. Thompson, and “Welcome Table” traditional African American Spiritual.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are optional. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with the sermon, “We often believe we are the problem.” The scripture reading is from Luke 15:1-3, 11b-32. Hymns for the service are “Softly and Tenderly” and “This is a Day of New Beginnings.” The prelude “Above All” by M. W. Smith and the offering anthem “Jerusalem, My Happy Home” by Samual Walter will be played by Mike Kelly, music director. Mike will be joined by Martha LaMoria on the organ for the postlude duet “Since by Man Came Death” by G.F. Handel, arranged by Tedd Smith and Don Hustad.
The mission for the month of March is One Great Hour of Sharing and the April mission is Afghan Refugee Assistance. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. The calendar for this week includes: Monday, Al-Anon at 7 p.m.; Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. the Book Study Group will meet over Zoom. On Thursday, handbell rehearsal starts at 6:15 p.m. and choir at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Friends Meeting (Quaker)
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish has reopened for in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship services at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Singers are invited to choir practice, which begins at 9 a.m.
The Rev. Audrey Walker’s message this week is titled “Of Parents and Lost Children,” based on the parable of the Prodigal Son found in Luke 15:11b-32. It’s a well-known story, but Reverend Walker will consider whether it is about the rebellious young son, his resentful older brother, or a compassionate father. Organist Lisa Provatas will play “Prelude” by Camille Saint-Saens, “Lord of the Dance,” and “Prelude and Fugue” by John Blow.
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday 9:00 – 1:00. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.