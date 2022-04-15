Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Holy Easter service, April 17, begins at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Music will be provided by harpist, Judi Byron.
To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds a traditional worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings. For Easter Sunday the congregation will begin the day with a Sunrise Service at Oak Hill Cemetery at 6:30 a.m. followed by breakfast at the church. The regular Easter Service will be held at 10 a.m.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church at 193 Main St. will hold two services this Sunday in observance of Easter.
The first will be held at 8 a.m. under a tent on the front lawn of the church. Scripture, song, and prayer will be offered by the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper. The second service will be held at 10 a.m. in the nave of the church and, again, will be led by Dr. Couper. His sermon is, “Easter Changed Everything.” A new member of the church, John Crutcher, will read the scripture which is Luke 24:1-12, and also provide the Prayers of the People later in the service. Nan Mann, director of Centre for Children, will offer a message for children. Communion will be served. The church organist has planned new and traditional music, including an Easter chant and a fanfare as part of the prelude and old favorites such as “Christ the Lord Has Risen Today,” “Joy Dawned Again on Easter Day,” and “Come, You Faithful, Raise the Strain” within the service itself.
Throughout this Lenten season Centre Church has welcomed the area's new Afghan friends as they observe their religious practices during their season of Ramadan. This is a time characterized by fasting, prayer, and introspection, resembling the season of Lent, and near the end, celebrates the revelation of the Quaran, Islam's Holy Book, to Muhammed, their Prophet.
Call 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
For Easter Sunday, First Baptist Church and First United Methodist will offer a sunrise service at 6 a.m. in the backyard of the church at 18 Town Crier Drive. White balloons will be released, representing the ascension of Jesus Christ. Lyndy Strange and Kevin Mills will lead the service. Coffee and fellowship will follow. The 11 a.m. service in the Sanctuary will feature the Old Rugged Cross of Lent transformed into the Blooming Cross of Easter; bursting with flowers representing new life. A Sacred Dance to “I’m Alive!” by Celene Dion, will be performed by Pastor Sue.
The Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe will preside. The emphasis on Pastor Sue's sermon, “He Is Risen!” will explain that through the Suffering Cross and Resurrection, we will live again. Dan Dewalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
For Thought & Prayer: Loving Father, this joyful Easter my life is complete in you. I sing a new song because you came to me in my hour of need and mended my broken life and replaced the rubble with the priceless gift of your Son, Jesus Christ. From death he arose and paved the way to Eternal life. Alleluia! Jesus is Risen! Amen.
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus' message from the Book of John, Chapter 20, verses 1-18, entitled “The Empty Tomb."
The Bible tells us, “Early on Sunday morning, while it was still dark, Mary Magdalene went to the tomb and saw that the stone had been taken away from the entrance. She went running to Simon Peter and the other disciple, whom Jesus loved, and told them, 'They have taken the Lord from the tomb, and we don't know where they have put him!' Then Peter and the other disciple went to the tomb. The two of them were running, but the other disciple ran faster than Peter and reached the tomb first. He bent over and saw the linen cloths, but he did not go in. Behind him came Simon Peter, and he went straight into the tomb. He saw the linen cloths lying there and the cloth which had been around Jesus' head. It was not lying with the linen cloths but was rolled up by itself. Then the other disciple, who had reached the tomb first, also went in; he saw and believed (They still did not understand the scripture that said he must rise from death.) Then the disciples went back home. Mary stood crying outside the tomb. While she was still crying, she bent over and looked in the tomb and saw two angels dressed in white, sitting where the body of Jesus had been, one at the head and the other at the feet. 'Woman, why are you crying?' They asked her. She answered, 'They have taken my Lord away, and I do not know where they have put him!' Then she turned around and saw Jesus standing there; but she did not know it was Jesus. 'Woman, why are you crying?' Jesus asked her. 'Who is it that you are looking for?' She thought he was the gardener, so she said to him, 'If you took him away, sir, tell me where you have put him, and I will go and get him.' Jesus said to her, 'Mary!' She turned toward him and said in Hebrew, 'Rabboni!' (This means Teacher.) 'Do not hold onto me, ' Jesus told her, 'because I have not yet gone back up to the Father. But go to my brothers and tell them that I am returning to him who is my Father and their Father, my God and their God.' So Mary Magdalene went and told the disciples that she had seen the Lord and related to them what he had told her.” (Good News Bible).
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234. For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church offers in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed.
This Sunday there will be an Easter Vigil sunrise service with Eucharist at 5:30 a.m., an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist, and a 10:15 a.m. Festival Holy Eucharist. The 10:15 a.m. service will also be livestreamed. The Nursery is open for childcare throughout the 10:15 service. Godly Play Sunday School is in session for kids ages 3-10, between 10 and 10:15 a.m. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt following the 10:15 a.m. service in the Rectory Yard.
Regular services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. this Easter Sunday, and also live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Message: “Three Contemplations on the Resurrection,” Brunch following worship. On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. The choir meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a discussion/meditation is held at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dummerston
Community Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will hold two services for Easter Sunday. The congregation will gather at 6 a.m. on the church steps for a sunrise service followed by Easter breakfast. At 10 a.m. the congregation will gather for the festival service with choir. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will lead worship services with Mary Westbrook-Geha and Larrimore Crockett leading music.
On Saturday, April 16, the church will host the Winne Vogt Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. All are invited to this free community event. There will be breakfast sandwiches, coffee and juices on sale. The egg hunt returns after a two year COVID 19 hiatus, and this year the church begins the tradition of naming the hunt in honor of "our beloved Winnie."
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching some Easter messages. The church will have a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. and a regular service at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for in-person worship at Guilford Community Church and streaming live at 10 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
The Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Marlboro
Meeting House
The Marlboro Meeting House will gather in person this Sunday at 6:30 a.m. for the annual Easter sunrise service. Pastor Matthew Deen will lead a short worship service centered on the celebration of God's faithfulness, as signified in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Scripture in focus will be Mark 16:1-8. The service will be followed by a potluck breakfast at 7 a.m. The Meeting House is located at 524 South Road. For more information, visit https://marlboromeetinghouse.com/
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane will begin Easter Sunday with a Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. on Mantel Hill in Newfane (weather permitting). A free breakfast will then be served in Fellowship Hall. There will be an Easter Egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. Bring a basket or bag for collecting. In-person worship will follow at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online at newfanechurch.com.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with the sermon, “All the Faith You Need.” The scripture reading is from John 20:1-18. Hymns for the service are “The Hymn of Promise” and “Christ the Lord is Risen Today.” The gathering music “When Morning Gilds the Skies” by Dale Wood and arranged by Douglas Wagner, will be played by the Newfane Handbell Ensemble. Miriam Allbee will sing “I Know My Redeemer Liveth.” The offering anthem “Hail the Day That Sees Him Rise” by J. Purifoy will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director. Mike will be joined by Martha LaMoria for a piano/ organ duet for the postlude “Low in the Grave He Lay” by Robert Lowry.
The mission for the month of April is Afghan Refugee Support. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall; Tuesday at 1 p.m. Linus Quilters will meet. On Thursday there is handbell rehearsal at 6:15 p.m., and choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxton River
Christ’s Church
Christ’s Church will hold its annual Easter Sunrise Service at the home of Franklin and Roberta Geist on Hitchcock Hill in Saxtons River. The sun will rise around 6 a.m. and anyone wishing to do so, may join in at this early time for quiet and meditative reflection. The regular worship service will begin at 7 a.m. and will be led by the Micah Circle, including Eric Robinson who will provide the music. The story of Christ’s journey to Easter will be told through scripture, song, and sacred dance. Masks will be available.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church hold services on the common every Sunday at 10 a.m. with guest leaders until Pastor Hashem joins in again. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish offers in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m., and also online at ascvt.org. The theme this Sunday is, "Following the Light, Together-Easter Sunday" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. The congregation will explore ways we might honor Jesus' path of revolutionary justice and we welcome the light of spring and an opportunity to embrace the possibility of rebirth and renewal, together.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Celebrate Easter Sunday with First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday proclaims the hope that Jesus brought to all humankind. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s message on this greatest of gifts is titled “God in the Grave?” and is based on the Easter story in the Gospel of Mark. The altar will be adorned with flowers provided by parishioners in memory of loved ones.
Special music will be provided by the West B Belles, the church’s handbell choir, under the direction of Alice McClellan. Organist Lisa Provatas will play “Forty Days and Forty Nights,” “I Want Jesus to Walk with Me” and “The Bells of Easter.”
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
Whitingham/Wilmington
Community Church/Baptist Church
There will be a Sunrise Service on Town Hill in Whitingham at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday. Coffee will be available. Everyone is invited to join in for the celebration of the resurrection of our Lord. For the children there will be an Easter egg on Town Hill at 10:30 a.m.
Easter services will be held as usual at Jacksonville Community Church at 9:15 a.m. and Wilmington Baptist Church at 11 a.m.