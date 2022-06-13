MANCHESTER — Families, teachers, principals, judges and guests came from around the state on May 15 to celebrate the 16th annual 8th grade Lincoln Essay Competition at Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home.
After two years of not being able to gather in person, a special awards luncheon featuring winning students reading their essays aloud in response to the following prompt: What gives you hope? Identify a challenging issue facing humanity today, whether at the local, state, national and/or global level. Express why this issue matters to you. Investigate a scientific, legislative, technological or other type of solution that is currently being proposed or employed to address the issue. Explain what it is and why it holds promise as part of the solution to the problem.
The 2022 competition attracted 186 submissions from all over Vermont. Students identified a wide range of concerning issues and promising solutions. Tackling the global warming crisis was the issue most frequently targeted with 61 out of the 186 essays submitted.
After several rounds of “blind” judging, first, second and third place winners were selected from each of the contest’s four regions. Four honorable mentions were then chosen from the remaining combined pool of finalists. First-place winners received $500; second-place, $400; third-place, $300; and honorable mentions $200.
In Region Four, which includes Orange, Windsor and Windham counties, four students are from Putney Central School and one from the Upper Valley Waldorf School in Quechee. First-place Lila Armour-Jones, from Putney Central School, addressed the rapid deterioration of coral reefs due to climate change and identified two techniques that seem to be helping the reefs to revive. Joaquin Jones-Welker, from the Upper Valley Waldorf School, earned second place and wrote about systemic poverty in Vermont. Ida Desjardins, from Putney Central, won third place and wrote about the lack of access to education for girls in many parts of the world.
Both Miriam Patton and Savannah Rose, from Putney Central, earned honorable mentions. Patton wrote about animal cruelty, focusing on inhumane conditions on factory farms in particular. Rose pointed out the potentially harmful drawbacks of traditional grading systems and finds hope in the increasing use of proficiency-based assessments in public schools.
Jonas Ackerman-Hovis, from Brattleboro Area Middle School, won honorable mention for his essay in which he wrote, “Global warming is an ever-looming threat that is becoming more dangerous every day.”
