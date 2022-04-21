MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont recommend people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open. In addition to the many trails that are currently closed to reduce impacts during mud season, several cliff areas are closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons.
Biologists and community scientists are just now identifying which cliffs are occupied by peregrines, and not all sites have been visited to-date. Once closed, these sites will remain closed until August 1 or until Fish and Wildlife determines the risk to nesting falcons has passed.
Current closed sites: Bolton Notch, Bolton; Deer Leap, Bristol; Eagle Ledge, Vershire; Fairlee Palisades, Fairlee; Mount Marshfield, Marshfield; Mount Horrid, Rochester; Nichols Ledge, Woodbury; Prospect Rock, Johnson; Red Rocks Park, South Burlington; Rattlesnake Point, Salisbury; Snake Mountain, Addison; and Stimson Mountain, Bolton.
As sites are visited in April and if nesting falcons choose new sites, additional trails may be added to the closed list. Visit vtfishandwildlife.com for more details.