WORCESTER, Mass. — Emily Armstrong, of Marlboro, was one of 38 students selected to present an original academic research project at Assumption University’s 27th Annual Undergraduate Symposium, held virtually on April 19.
The symposium showcases the academic research and scholarly achievements of Assumption students working in collaboration with dedicated faculty mentors. It also provides the campus community in Worcester, Mass. with the opportunity to gain a greater appreciation of and applaud the individual and collective accomplishments of the faculty and students.
Armstrong, a member of the Class of 2023, presented “Row Reduction Algorithm in Python.” The row reduction algorithm is clearly defined in linear algebra and has been coded far too many times. So why not code it again? Armstrong’s presentation explained her open-ended coding project in which she coded a more interactive row reduction algorithm for students to practice understanding the steps involved in row reduction without having to do the actual math. This code aided her understanding of the elementary row operations involved in the row reduction algorithm.