BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum and Art Center will present a free online puppet-making demonstration at an upcoming event.
The event, 7 p.m. Jan. 27, will feature artist B. Lynch via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Register at brattleboromuseum.org.
Lynch will describe her puppet-making process, sharing images of in-progress and finished objects and exploring the techniques she uses. Lynch does not consider herself a puppeteer, but rather a visual artist who uses performative objects. She uses oversized masks, tiny puppets, full-size hand puppets and large figurines in installation setups and performative videos.
The event is presented in connection with “B. Lynch: Pull Back the Curtain,” a multimedia installation on view at BMAC through Feb. 13.
“I adore puppetry because it is the perfect blend of the plastic (visual) and performing arts,” said BMAC Curator Emerita Mara Williams. “Lynch’s characters and environments are a mix of precise rendering, attention to scale and meticulous detail.”