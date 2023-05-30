BRATTLEBORO — An artist reception for Karen Becker’s “Bearing Witness” retrospective exhibit will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 10, at All Souls Church, West Village Meeting House, 29 South St., in West Brattleboro.
Many of these paintings and drawings have been in Becker’s private collection, so this is their debut in the world. Most are for sale. To discuss the show or purchase of artwork, contact the artist at kb4art@earthlink.net or 802-579-1827. For more information, visit, ascvt.org/karenbecker.