DUMMERSTON — The "Artisans of Dummerston" art exhibit is opening on Aug. 27 at the Dummerston Historical Society's Schoolhouse in Dummerston Center, with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m.
With much creative talent in Dummerston, the Historical Society wanted to showcase the artwork of Dummerston residents, whether it be photography, oil, watercolor, fiber, pottery, fine woodworking or mixed media.
Twenty-eight residents ranging in age from high school to retirees have will be showing their work. The opening reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. with brief introductions of artists at 3 p.m. The exhibit will also be open on Sunday afternoons, from 2 to 4 p.m., until Oct. 8.
Events at the Dummerston Historical Society are free, all at welcome, and the building is accessible. For more information, email gailsvt@gmail.com or call 802-254-9311.