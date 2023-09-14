DUMMERSTON — The “Artisans of Dummerston” art exhibit will be open this Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Dummerston Historical Society’s schoolhouse in Dummerston Center. With much creative talent in town, the Society is showcasing the artwork of Dummerston residents. Artist co-hosts this week will be Linda Rood, watercolor artist and Roger Turner, photographer. Twenty-seven residents ranging in age from high school to retirees are showing their work.
Events at the Dummerston Historical Society are free though donations are welcome. All are welcome, and the building is accessible. Information: gailsvt@gmail.com