BRATTLEBORO — Students at Green Street School helped create this collaborative mural thanks to an artist in residency program funded by a Vermont Arts Council grant. Art teacher Rachel Mangean and Linda Whelihan applied for the grant.
"We did a school wide (K-6th grade) collaboration creating individual clay pieces for a giant mural on the side of our school sitting next to our outdoor classroom and community garden," Mangean said in a news release. "Our hope was to bring an exciting artistic appeal that presents what Green Street believes in, community. Each class made a piece for this mural and it is just a fantastic way to end the year."