BELLOWS FALLS — If you’re an artist, or just someone interested in the arts, an upcoming virtual meeting may be your cup of tea.
The next Artists Town Meeting will be held virtually from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Artists, artisans, local food growers and the general public are encouraged to participate.
The lineup includes updates from Amy Cunningham, deputy director of the Vermont Arts Council; Martha Fitch, executive director of Vermont Crafts Council; Zon Eastes, coordinator for the Southern zone of the Vermont Creative Network; and discussion by local artists to plan for the Spring Open Studio tours on May 28 and 29, a statewide event hosted by the Vermont Crafts Council.
The purpose of the informal quarterly meetings is to bring creative people together, to stay informed and share ideas. “The more we know each other and can identify ourselves as a constituency the more strength and credibility we gain,” Robert McBride, founding director of Rockingham Arts and Museum Project explained. “There is an ever-growing community of working artists and local growers in our midst, all of whom are contributing significantly to the cultural and economic vitality of our communities. We especially value their efforts as we navigate the pandemic.”
The Zoom link is: us02web.zoom.us/j/85950090698?pwd=alVOeTlWRVZXWXhncEYwYmdlLzFQZz09.
For more info contact ramp@sover.net and place in the subject line, “ATM,” or call 802-463-3252.