BRATTLEBORO — On Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. outside The Works, the Rev. adwoa will be holding a simple litany of repentance and reconciliation focused on the church and society, along with our participation in it. This quiet, informal service is meant to be a public acknowledgment of 'the evils that enslave us, the evils we have done, and the evils done on our behalf' (A New Zealand Prayer Book). Imposition of Ashes will also be offered.
Breakfast with the Psalms, at 8:30 a.m. inside The Works, will study Psalm 51, the psalm appointed for Ash Wednesday. The Litany of Repentance from the Ash Wednesday service will also be interwoven, with space for participants to reflect with God in the company of others. Ashes will also be available during the Scripture study.
The Ash Wednesday liturgy, which includes the imposition of ashes and Holy Eucharist, will be offered at St. Michael’s, 16 Bradley Ave., at noon. Music will be added to the Ash Wednesday liturgy.