BRATTLEBORO — Ten Brattleboro area women, organized as the Athena Giving Circle, have made their second annual award in the amount of $5,000. This year’s recipient is Green Mountain Camp, a 104-year-old rustic camp for girls in Dummerston.
Gail Nunziata, speaking for the group, said, “The Athena Giving Circle admires the work Green Mountain Camp does to benefit girls and young women through the camping and community experience. We believe their track record of repeat campers, raising counselors through the ranks, and outdoor, unplugged activities gives these girls pivotal memories to last a lifetime. We are especially taken with their leadership program, Launching Leaders.”
“Green Mountain Camp is grateful to the Athena Giving Circle for their generous support of our Launching Leaders program,” said Billie Slade, Green Mountain Camp director. “Launching Leaders offers young teenagers the opportunity to develop confidence and leadership skills through workshops, hands on experiences, and the support of a mentor. This initiative was started to empower young women to believe in themselves and their ability to make a difference in the world. With this generous gift from women who are already making a difference in our community, up to 30 young adults will be impacted in many positive ways. The Athena Giving Circle’s support will help set the stage for the next generation to make a difference as well.”
Giving circles are groups of people who pool their charitable donations and decide together where to allocate their money. The Giving Project, launched in 2020, has overseen the creation of 15 active giving circle networks statewide, generating more than $90,700 in philanthropy since the project began.
“Once again, our experience was incredibly satisfying,” said Nunziata. “Last year was our first, when we gave to the Women’s Freedom Center. This year’s discussions were as invigorating and meaningful. Each of us in the group brings wisdom and our own unique perspective on charitable giving. Together, we are proud to put our resources to work in the community.”
To learn more about giving circles, and how to begin one, contact The Giving Project at www.givingprojectvt.org.