DOVER — The Mount Snow ski resort opened in December of 1954 after Walt Schoenknecht, a retired U.S. marine and national ski and snowboard hall of fame member, stumbled upon 500 acres of farmland that was owned by Reuben Snow. Walt bought the West Dover land from Reuben for $15,000. While Walt was naming the mountain, he decided he wanted to name the mountain after its previous owner, Reuben Snow.
Mount Snow has drastically evolved since it turned from Mount Pisgah into Mount Snow. The ski area opened with only five trails, one large slope, a practice slope, and two chairlifts. One of the chairlifts went up 1,700 feet and the other 3,640 feet. On the opening day in December 1954, about 500 people came to the mountain to ski.
By 1955 the plan was to expand the chairlift all the way up to the top of the mountain. The mountain now has 20 lifts and 86 trails that are spread across 601 acres. In an hour, with all of the 20 lifts working, 30,370 people could now ride the lifts. Some expansion was done after the mountain was sold to Peak Resorts for $264 million in 2007. The mountain had been sold three times before Peak Resorts bought it. It changed hands again in 2019 when Vail Resorts bought it.
Schoenknecht had many plans for the expansion of Mount Snow. One plan from the early 1960s included detonating an atomic bomb at the bottom of the North Slope to create a large dish for skiing and snowboarding. In 1963 Schoenknecht was quoted as saying, “The underground test blast in the Nevada desert last summer was almost tailor-made for what we need here.” The federal government had exploded an atomic bomb 635 feet below ground and left a crater 1,200 feet across and 320 feet deep. The ski developer said an explosion like that would be just what the north side of the mountain would need to create a fast expert ski trail. This plan was foiled after Walt found out that he could not acquire an atomic bomb from the federal government.
Another plan was to build a large fountain to spray water that would freeze to create a skiable slope.
Two items that did get developed were an outdoor pool and an indoor skating rink. The outdoor pool was heated to 96 degrees while the indoor skating rink was constructed in the ski terminal building.
In 1975 multiple harsh winters forced Mount Snow into bankruptcy. The Wisconsin Mortgage Trust and North Mortgage Investors ended up taking possession of the ski area and worked on finding a buyer for it. Eventually Mount Snow was purchased by the Shelbourne Corp. in 1977 for $4.5 million. The ski area was rolled into S-K-I Ltd in1984, the American Ski Company in 1996, and Peak Resorts in 2007.
It was announced that Mount Snow had been approved for taking part in the EB-5 program in January of 2014. In the EB-5 program a foreigner can invest $1 million in an approved United States business that creates jobs in exchange for a green card. Mount Snow's initial EB-5 plans were to attract $50 million in capital to fund a new Carinthia base lodge and snowmaking improvements.
As time went on, and Mount Snow rapidly expanded, more and more people came to ski and snowboard there. One of which was 2002 Salt Lake halfpipe Olympic gold medalist Kelly Clark. Born on July 28, 1983 in Newport, Rhode Island, she eventually came here to Vermont and ended up going to Brattleboro Area Middle School. She continued her education at the Mount Snow Academy. She went on to become an X- Games participant, and, as time went on, an Olympic snowboarder. She attended five Olympic events, and won bronze for two of them. One of those bronze medals was for the Vancouver halfpipe in 2010, and the other one for the Sochi halfpipe in 2014. Kelly has been on team USA for 18 years.
Also among the many people that have visited Mount Snow was 2014 Olympic silver medalist, Devin Logan. Devin was born on February 17, 1993 in Long Island, New York. She grew up in West Dover, Vermont and began skiing at Mount Snow when she was 2 years old. She was also an X-Games participant. She is a two time Olympian, and won a silver medal in 2014 for slopestyle snowboarding. Devin has been on team USA since 2013. Devin has also made achievements such as being awarded the 2015 FIS overall crystal globe. She will compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.
Mount Snow has changed drastically over time and continues to grow to this day. We would like to thank Addison Corbeil, Myah Waite, and other students from the Brattleboro Area Middle School for researching and writing this article.