Westminster songwriters Jerry Appell and Holiday Eames of Rock in the Classroom will present an educational music video entitled “Atomic Clock” to the 2022 VOICES conference being held Sept. 25.
VOICES (Virtual Ongoing Interdisciplinary Collaborations on Educating with Song) is an international conference of educators promoting the use of music in STEM education for college and high school students. Past VOICES conferences have been featured in media outlets ranging from Forbes Magazine to the Journal of Humanistic Mathematics.
Atomic Clock was inspired by the writings of theoretical physicist Brian Greene that contrasts time as a rational process governed by clocks with a subjective experience that defies objective measurement. The music video was created to prompt classroom discussions around this specific topic as well as the human conception of time in general. A YouTube version can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rq1ZkpCwLHs.
Rock in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that produces topical songs for both educational purposes and general audiences. Appell founded Rock in the Classroom in 2008 after receiving a grant from Antioch University to produce a series of educational songs. Since that time Rock in the Classroom has produced over 50 educational music videos in multiple genres.
Rock In the Classroom music videos have been used for a variety of educational applications including teacher training programs and preparation for a range of standardized tests. College and high school courses have included them as part of presentations on topics such as the Progressive Era of US History, cognitive behavioral therapy, and the role of women in American Literature. Those interested in attending the Sept. 25 online conference can register at https://www.causeweb.org/voices/. For for information about the Rock in the Classroom presentation, contact Jerry Appell at jappell@rockintheclassroom.org or 802-258-1760.