MONTPELIER — The Agency of Natural Resources recently announced its ninth annual Municipal Day. The event is an opportunity to network and build relationships between the state and towns to strengthen and create bonds through cooperative learning. The event will be held on Oct. 28 at the National Life building in Montpelier.
Municipal Day is an opportunity to inform and empower Vermont’s local officials and volunteers through workshops presented by state officials. From planning and zoning officials to town managers and select board members, participants will learn the most up-to-date information to apply in their daily work.
“The work of local governments is integral to the agency’s efforts to steward and manage Vermont’s natural resources and protect human health. Municipal Day provides opportunities for shared learning and building stronger relationships between state and local officials," said agency Secretary Julie Moore.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the agency’s work and the tools available to help their communities. While trainings are specifically tailored to municipal officials, any community member who would like to learn more about the agency’s work is invited to participate.
Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities & Towns, said “this year’s Municipal Day will offer local officials insights in how state agencies are spending infrastructure funding, how to access state services to make their communities stronger and more resilient, and access to people eager to help. It’s a great one-stop shop for any community leader who wants to get to work.”
Registration begins this September for the event. Workshop topics include federal funding opportunities, land-use planning, environmental justice, navigating Act 250, noxious weed management and much more. Workshops also provide useful information on current issues and the resources that are in place to help.
The full-day session costs $30, including morning coffee with pastries, lunch and a welcome bag, including complimentary Vermont State Park passes. Find the agenda, workshop descriptions and a printable brochure to share with your colleagues on the agency’s Municipal Day web page.
Space is limited. Register online, starting Sept. 15.